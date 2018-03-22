Hindi lumutang ang ganda!

MARAMI ang nakapunang hindi raw nag-glitter si Pia Wurtzbach sa kanyang apat na costume changes sa Bb. Pilipinas event the other night that was staged at the Araneta Coliseum.

Kung sa ibang okasyon at glam na glam ang kanyang dating, sa okasyon na ‘yun ay parang somewhat drab ang kanyang projection and she was not photographed in her glamorous best.

Also, the hair and make-up man, whoever he was, did not do justice to her kind of beauty.

Kung sa ibang okasyon ay parang she was the paradigm of glamor and sophistication, during that evening she was vey much wanting of it.

Sa mga ganitong okasyon, it is but fitting and imperative that Pia should get the best in the field of hair and make-up.

Ang dating tuloy ay parang tinalbugan siya ng mga naggagandahang Bb. Pilipinas candidates.

Honestly, she looked old and somewhat wasted in her drab gowns and outfits.

Konting ingat sa mga gowns na sinusuot mo Pia. Ngayong title holder ka na, you should all the more become meticulous about the kinds of clothes and gowns that you wear.

Kulang sa brilyo ang mga gowns na sinuot mo at parang mga gamit na.

‘Yun ang dating on TV ng mga damit na sinuot mo. ‘Yun lang!

Did Juancho Trivino flash dirty finger at Alden Richards?

Freak-out talaga kay Juancho Trivino ang ilang fans ni Alden Richards nang makita nila ang ngayo’y kumakalat na video kung saan nag-flash ng dirty finger ang rumored boyfriend ni Maine Mendoza right after na ipakita ang picture ni Alden in connection with a watch brand he was endorsing.

Sa naturang video, naka-focus ang camera sa poster ni Alden para sa isang watch brand.

Pagkatapos ay nag-zoom in ang camera sa nakaupong si Juancho, na tila nasa loob ng store nang watch brand na iniendorso ni Alden.

Sa pag-focus ng camera kay Juancho, sakto namang itinaas niya ang dalawang kamay na parehong naka-dirty finger.

Ang nasabing video na ito ay ikina-freak-out hindi lang ng mga fans ni Alden kundi pati ng AlDub.

Predictably so, inulan ng hate messages ang Instagram account ni Juancho pero agad namang kanyang in-off ang comment feature sa kanyang account.

Anyway, last Monday evening, Juancho issued an apology to Alden and his family on Twitter, to his fans and to his family that was bashed by the belligerent fans.

Nilinaw rin niyang it was nothing but a bad joke and was not intended for Alden.

Sa pamamagitan ng GMA Corporate Communications, ipinadala ng GMAAC head na si Gigi Santiago-Lara ang maiksing pahayag na ito:

“The video of Juancho Trivino was brought to our attention and we will deal with it internally. Thank you.”

Prior to their episode in show business, naging magkaklase pala sina Alden at Juancho sa De La Salle University-Canlubang, sa Laguna, noong high school.

Co-stars rin sila sa Destined To Be Yours (2017), ang unang teleserye nina Alden at Maine bilang magka-love team.

JaDine in a movie no one has ever seen them before!

MULA sa kanilang sold-out pre-Valentine concert, JADINE REVOLUTION, na ginanap sa Smart Araneta Coliseum at highly successful series of shows abroad, nagbabalik ang Team Real nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre sa big screen sa pamamagitan ng pinakabagong handog ng VIVA Films, ang “NEVER NOT LOVE YOU.”

Kinunan mainly sa London at may ilang eksenang kinunan dito sa Manila at sa Zambales, ang Never Not Love You ay nagsisilbing reunion ng JaDine tandem at ng box-office writer-director na si Antoinette Jadaone.

Isa itong kakaibang kwento na nagpapakita ng mas mature na performances mula sa pinakamainit na loveteam ng bansa.

Unang nagpasiklab ang triumvirate na JaDine at Direk Antoinette sa record-breaking primetime teleserye na “On the Wings of Love” sa ABS-CBN 2.

Anyway, in this movie that is slated to detonate in cinemas nationwide starting Sabado de Gloria, March 31, James is Gio, freelance graphic designer, while Nadine is

Joanne, a management trainee in an ad agency/direct-selling company.

Daraan sa matinding pagsubok ang kanilang carefree at reckless na pagmamahalan nang magsanga ang kanilang mga pangarap sa buhay at papaghiwalayin ng personal choices ng bawat isa. Makalipas ang ilang taon, muling magtatagpo ang kanilang mga landas at mari-realize na marami nang nagbago, kasama na ang klase ng pagmamahal na meron sila para sa isa’t isa.

Base sa trending trailer na mapanonood sa YouTube channel at iba pang social media platforms ng VIVA, nagawa ni Direk Antoinette na hugutin ang ilang raw emotions mula sa box-office pairing na minsan ay parehong tender at intense gawa ng conflicts na kinakaharap nang kani-kanilang karakter sa ngalan ng pag-ibig.

Ipinapakita sa movie ang JaDine tandem like no one has ever seen them before — mas mature, mas may depth at mas dynamic. It is Team Real at its best — as real as it can get.

Catch James and Nadine, in their most revealing and moving performances in Never Not Love You, simula Sabado de Gloria, March 31.

Katrina Halili, enjoy sa pagiging single!

Hindi raw priority ngayon ni Katrina Halili ang love life. Nag-i-enjoy pa raw kasi siya sa pagiging single na walang nakikialam sa kanyang buhay.

Mag-aapat na taon nang hiwalay sina Katrina Halili at Kris Lawrence pero nananatiling civil ang kanilang relasyon for the sake of their daughter Katrence.

Pero pagdating sa kanilang personal na buhay, wala silang pakialaman.

May bagong karelasyon na raw si Kris at okay lang ‘yun kay Katrina.

Hindi rin daw siya nasasaktan.

Para raw sa kanya, past is past.

Tapos na raw ang chapter na ‘yun sa buhay nila at ayaw na niyang balikan pa.

“Dapat marami na tayong natutunan sa mga nakaraan,” she intoned. “Dapat tayong tumayo kung ano ang nararapat.

“Ayoko na, yung nakaraan ay hindi na dapat balikan.

“Kung ano man yung pangyayari, tao man ito, bagay, kung ano man ‘yan.”

Sa ngayon, hindi na raw siya naghahanap ng bagong mamahalin.

“Sabi kasi nila,” she asseverated, “may naririnig akong love story, hindi naman nila hinahanap, dumarating.

“So, dun na lang ako. Ayokong tumingin, ayoko yung ganyan.

“Nag-enjoy pa po akong maging single, na walang nakikialam, walang kahati sa oras.”

The press had a grand time talking with Katrina at the Kapuso Araw ng Dabaw celebration of GMA Regional TV.

Kasama rin ni Katrina sa Davao ang co-stars niya sa The Stepdaughters na sina Megan Young at Mikael Daez.

Ang huling habilin ni Direk Maryo J. delos Reyes para sa TOFARM Film Fest

In spite of the untimely demise of TOFARM founding festival director Maryo J. delos Reyes, the advocacy-driven film festival returns for its third year.

“A Tribute to Life: Parating Na,” ang theme sa taong ito nang festival na magpi-feature for the very first time ng short films in competition.

TOFARM will run from September 12 to 18, 2018.

Ang Screenwriter na si Bibeth Orteza ang magsisilbing festival director, habang si director Joey Romero ay in-appoint bilang managing director. Ang mahusay na lady director na si Laurice Guillen, ay magsisilbing consultant.

Aspiring participants to the film fest sponsored by Dr. Mila O. How of Universal Harvester Incorporated and Landbank of the Philippines may submit screenplays until the deadline on April 20.

Lahat ng submitted screenplays ay iba-base sa mga totoong kwento ng Filipino farmers, livestock raisers, fisher folk, and other individuals working in agriculture.

“Gusto naming ipakita sa ating population ’yong buhay ng mga farmers. Kasi medyo nakalimutan na sila. Madami riyan hindi nakikita kung ano ang ginagawa nila, yong hirap ng mga tao,” Dr. How opined.

Bilang tribute sa namayapang festival director, one feature film will be awarded the Maryo J. delos Reyes Special Jury Award.

Even before his untimely demise, Maryo J. had convinced Bibeth to participate in the festival. She said that he approached her at a Christmas party and said, “Hoy, bakla, sa first TOFARM nandon ang asawa mo, artista ni Dennis Marasigan. Sa second TOFARM nandon anak mo (referring to Rafa), sa Baklad, artista ni Topel Lee. Bakla, kelangan next year andon ka na sa TOFARM.”

As things stand, Bibeth ended up working on TOFARM. She clarifies, however, that she is not Maryo’s replacement. “Even in our first set of meetings, we avoided using the word ‘replacing.’ Those are big shoes to fill.”

According to Dr. How, “Direk Maryo was the captain who steered us through the rough shores of show business. We have to continue TOFARM Film Festival dahil very noble ang ating advocacy and this is really for the farmers of our country. We can assure you that we will have a new batch of films that can reap recognition here and abroad.”

Some TOFARM films that earned accolades from overseas film fests were Pauwi Na (Golden Goblet Award at the Shanghai Film Festival), Pitong Kabang Palay (Best Children’s Film, Dhaka International Film Festival), and Paglipay (Best Heritage Film, Urduja Film Festival).

Screenwriter Raquel Villavicencio, who was in last year’s committee, is helping in the transition team.

Raquel said: “Direk Maryo was keen to improve the relatively young film festival but the death of his partner Jake Tordesillas sapped his motivation.

“He was very down and depressed. He didn’t seem up to organizing something yet. But we really have to do it kasi commitment. But he said, ‘I want to make some changes. Like it’s going to be a screenplay competition. Not necessarily that the one who submitted it is going to direct it.’

“Kasi last year ganon. Ikaw ang nagsubmit, ikaw ang magdidirek. That’s why we had some directors who were first-time directors because they submitted the entry at sila ‘yong naka attach na writers ron.

“He said, ‘I feel we need some names, yong talagang veteran directors to push the film.’”

Vision and craftsmanship will serve as the criteria for choosing the finalists.

Prizes for the feature film category are as follows:

Third prize – Php 300,000 plus a trophySecond prize – Php 400,000 plus a trophy

First prize – Php 500,000 plus a trophy

Meanwhile, prizes for the short film category, with the theme “A Slice of Life: Eto Na” are:

Third prize – Php 30000, trophy, smartphone, steadycam rig

Second prize – Php 40000, trophy, smartphone, steadycam rig

First prize – Php 50000, trophy, smartphone, steadycam rig

To know about the complete rules, visit www.tofarm.org

Michael V. becomes “social media millionaire” for parody of Ex Battalion’s hit song

The music video of “Hayaan Mo Sila” was removed from YouTube last January 2018 in spite of its multi-million views basically because of copyright issue.

Humihingi ng karagdagang bayad mula sa Ex Battalion ang Russian musician na si Diamond Style nang malaman nitong big hit sa Pilipinas ang “Hayaan Mo Sila.”

Diamond Style was the creator of the beat of the hit song of Ex Battalion.

Temporarily ay nawala sa YouTube ang music video ng “Hayaan Mo Sila,” but they had it returned at the video-sharing website when the Ex Battalion paid Diamond Style a cool amount of US$3,000.

Whatever, just like “Hayaan Mo Sila,” Gayahin Mo Sila has become popular with the masa as penned by Michael V.

At the presscon of the Season 3 of Lipsync Battle Philippines last Monday, Michael V. was asked if by the press if Diamond Style demanded money from him for using the beat that was the creation of the Russian musician.

“Hindi,” ventured Michael V.

According to Michael, the GMA Network was the one who paid Ex Battalion so that he could use the beat of Diamond Style for his “Gayahin Mo Sila” adap-beat.

“GMA ang nagbayad. Meron silang ibinayad na certain amount kay Ai-Ai delas Alas,” he said in obvious reference to the manager of Ex Battalion. “Mali yung sinasabi na ninakaw ng Ex Battalion.

“Since binayaran na nila yung si Diamond Style para roon sa music at gumawa sila ng sarili nilang melody para sa ‘Hayaan Mo Sila,’ may right na sila doon.

“So kami, yun ang babayaran namin sa kanila,” he asseverated. “Since si Ai-Ai ang manager, madali naman kausap.”

Michael V. doesn’t know the sum involved for it was GMA-7 who negotiated with Ai-Ai.

Amused naman si Michael V. sa “social media millionaire” na bansag sa kanya ng GMA-7 dahil sa success ng “Gayahin Mo Sila.”

“Ilang araw kong pinag-isipan ‘yan kasi, una, ni-research ko muna sa YouTube kung sino yung mga nag-parody para maiwasan ko,” he intoned. “Sa rami ng gumaya, yun na, yun ang nag-spark.

“Sa YouTube, 2.5 million something na ang views. Sa Facebook, 7 million something na.

“Sa GMA at bukod pa yung account ng Bubble Gang na seven-plus million, talagang billionaire na ako pagdating sa hits.

“Alam ko sa YouTube, puwedeng i-monetize, but I have no right dahil hindi naman sa akin nanggaling, sa GMA.

“Pero abangan ninyo dahil meron akong ipa-publish sa YouYube channel ko, yung reaction video ng Ex Battalion dun sa song.

“First time nilang narinig yung song. Sila mismo ang magre-react.

“Maganda yung istorya niya, e,” Michael V. said all excitement about their video.

Simula nga pala sa April 1, muling mapanonood sa GMA-7 ang third season ng Lip Snyc Battle Philippines.

Si Iya Villania pa rin ang co-host ni Michael V.

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes be-

DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.