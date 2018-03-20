Influencial at super rich raw ang bagong dyowa!

TUMAAS ang kilay ng mga nakaaalam sa real score sa dalawang dating magdyowang ito na ngayo’y off line na ang samahan.

Ang sabi, inasmuch as she’s in love with the guy, naging praktikal daw ang babae at mas pinili ang kanyang super moneyed na lover.

‘Yan ang dahilan kung bakit lalo pang lomobo ang dati nang bloated na ulo ng may attitude na starlet na ‘to na pinag-usapan talaga ang ginawang pang-ookray sa mga bloggers na nag-interview sa kanya a few days ago.

Suffice to say, nagbehave kuno at hindi na humahawak ng cell ang may attitude na starlet pero ‘yun ay dahil sa na-trauma siya sa lait at hagupit na kanyang natikman.

Dahil dito, plinastik ng mahaderang starlet ang mga blogger at tsinarot-charot ang isang blogger na nanglait sa kanya. Hahahahahaha!

But for how long is she going to behave?

Well, panandalian lang siguro ‘yan, I’m sure.

Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Knowing the nature of this girl who is comparable to a bitchy witch, it won’t be long before she riverts to her innate nature.

Ang sabi nga niyan, kung likas kang impakta, you will always be one. Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Abangan ang pagbabalik ng cheap attitude ng babaeng ito na nagpa-noselift na ay hindi naman nahalata.

Hindi raw nahalata, o! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

‘Yun nah!

Catriona Gray, Mariel de Leon, nagbati na!

Bb. Pilipinas 2018 candidate Catriona Gray and Bb. Pilipinas-International 2017 Mariel de Leon have come to stress that they harbor no ill feelings for each other.

In her Instagram post the other day, Mariel shared her picture while she was embracing Catriona.

It has a caption which said: “FINALLY TALKED! WE KNOW WHAT REALLY HAPPENED AND THAT’S ALL THAT MATTERS. “SISTERS HAVE EACH OTHERS BACKS.”

Binatikos ng mga netizens si Mariel all because of her comment that there are times when Catriona’s manner of speaking is somewhat “scripted”.

Nangyari ang pag-comment ni Mariel sa isang activity ng Bb. Pilipinas kung saan the candidates were interviewed and Mariel commented that Catriona’s speech was somewhat scripted.

Bagamat sinabi ni Mariel na “constructive criticism” lamang ang kanyang sinabi, Catriona’s supporters find it grossly offensive.

Anyway, ang winner for the much coveted Bb. Pilipinas-Universe crown is Catriona Gray!

Tunay na kaibigan!

Tunay na kaibigan talaga itong si Willie Revillame.

Imagine, now that his bossom buddy John Estrada is badly in need of help, he did not hesitate to help him out in the best way he could.

Tinutulungan pala ni Willie si John na makapasok sa GMA 7 and at the rate things are going, he just might succeed.

‘Yan ang kaibigan, hindi nagdadalawang isip na tulungan ang kaibigang very much in need of his succor.

Mabuhay ka, Willie!

Former Sen. Bong Revilla, pabor sa pagiging state witness ni Janet Lim Napoles

Wala raw itinatago si dating Senador Bong Revilla kaya wala siyang objection na gawing state witness si Janet Lim Napoles in cases involving pork barrel scam. “There are people who would prefer she keep quiet. Sila yung may mga itinatago at kinatatakutan. I have nothing to be afraid over what she says because I too want to know the truth.”

Mula sa pagiging akusado ay nagdesisyon ang Department of Justice (DOJ) na ilagay si Napoles sa witness state program (WPP).

Sa kanyang Facebook post the other day, nagtataka si Bong kung bakit parang maraming tao ang natatakot sa mga sasabihin ni Napoles tungkol sa PDAF scam. Mas gusto pa nga niyang magsalita na si Napoles for his countrymen to know the truth.

Hindi raw siya natatakot kung sakaling maging state witness si Napoles dahil nais din niyang malaman ang totoo.

Here is Bong compete statement:

“Why is everyone so afraid of what Napoles has to say?

“I will reiterate what I have said over 4 years ago, let her speak and say everything she knows.

“State witness or not, she has to spill the beans. Tamaan ang dapat tamaan; mapanagot ang dapat managot; at maparusahan ang mga tunay na dapat maparusahan.

“There are people who would prefer she keep quiet. Sila yung may mga itinatago at kinatatakutan.

“I have nothing to be afraid over what she says because I too want to know the truth.

“I want to know how I was victimized by politics. It’s time the truth comes out.”

Enrile and Jinggoy were out on bail and it is only Bong who is now detained.

Bong is not losing hope though that truth will prevail and that he will be completely exonerated from the charges being slapped against him.

Tetchie Agbayani, na-trauma raw nang mag-pose sa Playboy

“Na-trauma ako run,” asseverated the 56-year-old actress Tetchie Agbayani in obvious reference to the July 1982 issue of the German edition of Playboy magazine.

During that time, she was on top of the heap and was the object of nocturnal emmission of most hot-blooded Pinoys.

“Kasi, ahh… yung nakikita nilang ‘yon, yung nasa picture, it’s a persona,” La Tetcha intoned at the presscon of the Kapuso teleserye Contessa last Monday evening, Marso 5, at the GMA Network Center.

“Like, in Playboy, you have to be attractive,” she opined. “And when they asked me to do that work, I wanted to stress on the beautiful shape of a woman.

“The beautiful curves of a woman.

“I didn’t want to do spread eagle and show the… it’s not like that.

“Kung ano ang hinihingi ng trabaho, yun ang ibinibigay ko.

“After I leave that job, I revive my being me.”

What if she would be offered by a respected painter, would she acquisce?

“Nagawa ko na yun, e!” she answered somewhat in a pensive mood.

Wouldn’t she want to show her body as a mature woman?

“Di na siguro! Iba naman! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Let’s move on!” she said laughing.

Would she consider the men who are still obsessed with her kind of beauty psychologically disturbed?

“Depende! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!” she said replete with a good-natured laugh. “Hindi naman siguro. Hindi naman siguro.

“I cannot say, e! I cannot really say until I get to really study the person.

“Ang misconception sa psychology is that… basa kita, alam na kita, alam ko ang pagkatao mo.

“Hindi totoo ‘yon.

“Ako kasi, bilang psychologist, if you do not give me permission to analyze you, I won’t analyze you.”

And she shunned away from generalizing?

“No. Kasi, in logic, that’s a fallacy,” she opined. “Sweeping generalization is not correct. It’s a fallacy.

“Iyon… natutunan ko lang yun noong college ako.

“Ano ba ‘yon?! Naloka ako!” the actress said amused.

Maricel Soriano, balik pelikula kasama si Paolo Ballesteros

Ginagawa na ang official comeback movie ni Maricel Soriano after two years.

Makakasama niya si Paolo Ballesteros sa pelikulang Two Mommies na produced ng Regal Films.

As of presstime, nagsisimula nang mag-shoot sina Maricel at Paolo kasama si Dianne Medina na nagpost ng kanilang pictures sa kanyang Facebook account.

Gagampanan ni Maricel ang papel ni Tita Baby sa pelikulang ito na under the direction of Eric Quizon.

Huling napanood si Maricel sa 2016 movie na Lumayo ka nga sa Akin na produced ng Viva Films.

Sa TV naman, huling napanood si Maricel sa Maalaala Mo Kaya ng ABS-CBN sometime in September 2017. Her co-star back then was JC de Vera.

Anyway, ini-reveal ni Paolo Ballesteros ang character ni Maricel sa Two Mommies.

“Di pa kompleto cast. Di pa sure kung sino ung ika-cast na BF ko, hehehe. Si Ate Marya, kasama talaga sa cast. Tita namin siya ni Dianne Medina sa movie. Si Solenn Heussaff, mommy ng anak ko,” Paolo intoned.

KZ Tandingan, eliminated na sa Singer 2018 competition!

Eliminated na si KZ Tandingan sa Singer 2018 last Friday, March 16.

Sa final appearance niya sa Chinese reality singing competition, kinanta niya ang “Royals” habang nakasuot ng green blazer decorated with orange tassels.

Jessie J, described KZ as being simply ‘amazing’.

KZ cried when she learned that she was eliminated, saying that she will never forget this experience.

“My tears are a mix of happy and sad tears because I’m going to miss all of you. I hope to see you guys again. I love you.”

Aside from KZ, James Li was booted out during the double elimination episode.

In her Twitter account, KZ revealed her innermost thoughts about her inability to make it to the grand finals in China:

“I close my eyes because faith is seeing for me. I did everything I could, but the results are out of our control. Im going home tomorrow with a happy heart.

“This won’t be the last time the world will hear a filipino sing her heart out.

“Thank You Lord! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!”

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity. Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong! DAPAT LANG!