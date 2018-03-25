Is Pia Wurtzbach the third party sa hiwalayan ina Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson?

FANS were asking this because Bea unfollowed Gerald And Pia sa Instagram.

Ang dating tuloy nito ay parang pinalalabas na si Pia ang dahilan kung bakit the romance between Bea and Gerald has turned sour.

Of course, netizens started yakking on social media. Many were nanghihinayang dahil medyo matagal na rin ang relasyonnina Bea at Gerald. Many thought that they will end up sa kasalan.

In one website, ang daming nag-wish na sana hindi totoong hiwalay na sina Bea at Gerald.

“Sana okay lang po ang bearald! I love them”

“Everything is going to be ?? ok…hayaan na lang muna natin sila pls”

“wg lng po agad mambentang ng walang matibay na ebidensya . . Bka chismiz lng yn”

“wag tayo magjudge agad. I’m not siding Pia but truth is no one knows the real issue and story kung hindi sila lang. Labas na tayo dyan. May bf din si pia at mukhang in love much si gurl sa bf”

“di natin alam kung ano nga nangyari between gerald & bea. I hope they will find peace in whatever decision they make. Wag muna idamay si pia – she is in a relationship & seems happy with her bf.”

***

Hindi nakarating si Sharon Cuneta sa launch ng Avec Moi jewelry ni KC concepcion and she took to social media to explain why.

“It would’ve been awkward had I been at KC’s avec moi jewelry launch had both her papa and dad-then I-been there. Turns out her Pa wasn’t able to make it. Still, glad I didn’t go to unintentionally steal any of KC’s thunder or happiness. And KC knew I wasn’t going to be able to attend her launch before dinner with the President was confirmed. Just FYI. Congrats again, KC. Cassandra Concepcion.”

That explanation drew nasty comments as one guy said, “This woman really thinks highly of herself to even mention about unintentio- nally stealing the thunder from her daughter. That shouldn’t be an excuse in the first place. It’s like saying you won’t go to your daughter’s wedding to avoid stealing the thunder from her.”

“And she thinks that she’d steal kc’s thunder had she been there. Wtf! Nagrationalize pa siya. What a subtle way of publicly putting down your own daughter. The affair was for kc. Tsk!” wailed another guy.

“Ano ba naman tong si Sharon hindi man lang maipasantabi ang personal echoz nya to support her daughter. Kalokah lang?”

***

Marami ang napahanga sa visual effects ng Bagani. Pang-Hollywood daw ang dating nito.

“After watching Bagani: SINONG NAGSABING HINDI NATIN KAYANG MAKIPAGTAGISAN SA MGA HOLLYWOOD FILMS!? ROAD TO HOLLYWOOD FEELS NA!!! The visuals are perfectly amazing! I’m so excited for the day that we have now this fantasies that we should be proud of!#BAGANIKambalNaDragons.”

“#BAGANIKambalNaDragons. The Special Effects used for the Dragon is too good for a Teleserye. I hope StarCinema can make a movie version too.”

“What a great teleserye shows how countrymen cooperate & great love , excellent actors even thou they are not brown skin anymore still they show great love for their country ,still w/ action stars , great costumes , expensive to produce tried watching teleserye in other channel got tired of screaming & sabunutan & criminals able to escape with police always late to catch them , just an opinion.,Bato Bato sa langit tamaan ay huwag magagalit.”

“NGANGA TO THE NGALANGALA ANG PINTASERANG BITTER NA DIRECTOR DON SA KABILA.”

“Maganda ang BAGANi, waley ang ENCANTADIA.” UNCUT/ALEX BROSAS