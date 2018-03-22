Jobless OFWs to benefit from 2-day TVET enrollment and jobs bridging

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Director General Guiling “Gene” A. Mamondiong has encouraged returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Kuwait to participate in the two-day Special National TVET Enrollment Day and Jobs Bridging for Construction and Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM) on April 5-6.

In a memorandum, Mamondiong said that during the jobs fair, OFWs who are currently unemployed may apply for vacant positions in the many TESDA partner companies in the Construction and IT-BPM sectors which will be participating at the event.

Mamondiong also said that interested OFWs may enroll in various technical vocational (tec-voc) courses for free training, retraining or upgrading their skills to increase their chances of finding new jobs.

“In order to continually assist our returning OFWs from Kuwait and other countries through TESDA’s free training/retraining and/or skills upgrading programs, invitation must be extended to them during the Special National TVET Enrollment Day and Jobs Bridging for Construction and Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM) on April 5-6, 2018,” Mamondiong said.

TESDA immediately acted to help the OFWs after President Rodrigo Roa Duterte ordered a total ban of sending workers to Kuwait following the death of Jhoanna Dimafelis whose body was found inside a freezer in a vacant apartment there.

Mamondiong directed all regional, provincial and district directors as well as TESDA Technology Institutions (TTIs) administrators to give assistance to the returning OFWs.

Various government agencies and industry associations are also expected to join the jobs bridging/fair which will assist TVET graduates to find employment, such as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Philippine Constructors Association (PCA), and IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IT-BPAP).

The 2-Day Special National TVET Enrollment and Jobs Fair will be held at TESDA Technology Institutions (TTIs) and field offices nationwide.