Kung bakit tipong pasigaw ang hosting style ni Richard Gutierrez sa Binibining Pilipinas 2018!

“PIA & Chard can’t hear themselves speak so sometimes they need to raise their voices,” informed Ruffa Gutierrez why his brother Richard Gutierrez had to shout while hosting Binibining Pilipinas 2018.

Kasisimula pa lang ng telecast nang Binibining Pilipinas 2018 kagabi, usap-usapan kaagad sa internet kung bakit pasigaw raw ang hos- ting nitong si Richard Gutierrez.

Richard co-hosted the grand coronation of Binibining Pilipinas 2018 with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Sa Twitter, marami talaga ang pumuna sa naging istilo ng hosting ni Richard.

Nakarating ito sa kapatid ni Richard na si Ruffa Gutierrez na nakatutok siyempre sa Binibining Pilipinas 2018 grand coronation.

Sa kanyang Twitter post, Ruffa expalined why his brother had to shout while hosting.

“Talking to @teamgutierrez now – they have a break while the judges are deliberating. He said mahina yung audio. “Pia & Chard can’t hear themselves speak so sometimes they need to raise their voices. Calling audio people… Yoo-hoo! #BbPilipinas- 2018.”

Prior to Richard’s hosting, it was Xian Lim who used to host the Binibining Pilipinas beauty quest.

Marian Rivera, nagwo-workout dahil pangarap magkaroon ng maraming anak!

Motherhood becomes Marian Rivera.

These days, the comely 33-year-old mom regularly works out under the tutelage of Coach Antonio Sietereales.

The comely actress told the press at the launch of Mega Prime Quality’s Prime Mom Club last March 15 at Prime Hotel, Quezon City. “Before kasi, hindi ako masyadong OA sa pag-exercise. Nag-e-exercise ako, pero hindi ko kinakarir.

“But this time na may Zia na ako, sabi ko, ‘I want to be healthy.’

“Hindi dahil nagdyi-gym ako, gusto ko sumi-sexy—no! I want to be healthy for my Zia.

“So ngayon, active ako sa crossfit.

“Almost every day except Sunday kasi may Sunday Pinasaya.

“Napakaaga! Hindi ko kaya mag-4 a.m.

“So nagko-crossfit ako, saka tamang pagkain. Lahat puwede, pero huwag lang sobra.”

Marian said that she wants to be strong so she can accomplish one thousand and one things as a mom, a wife, and an actress.

With Zia turning three years old, Marian and Dingdong would like to have a second baby soon.

“Marami nga kaming goals sa buhay,” she averred. “Isa na, masundan si Zia.

“Siyempre, kailangan naming ipagdasal. Hindi porke’t gusto namin, e, ibibigay ‘yan.

“So na kay Lord pa rin kung ibibigay sa amin at ipagkakaloob sa amin ng pangalawang anak.”

As the club’s founding member, Marian asseverated that loving yourself is the key.

At any rate, bilang prime mom, kailangang unahin mo muna ang sarili mo.

Pa’no mo raw kasi maibibigay ang one hundred percent kung hindi mo minamahal ang sarili mo?

“So para sa akin,” she emphatically stressed, “I love myself.

“Gagawin ko healthy ang sarili ko, and then I’ll extend it to my family, especially to Zia.

“Kasi kapag nakita ng anak ko, ‘Wow, ang mama ko ganito. Ay, mama, I want to be like you.’

“Kasi alam niya, one hundred percent gagawin ko ang lahat para sa kanya kasi buo ako bilang isang ina.”

Nadine Lustre, inamin na Never Not Love You makes her nervous!

Real life lovers James Reid and Nadine Lustre are back in the big screen with their reunion project with award-winning director Antoinette Jadaone. Pagkatapos ng kanilang huling movie project last May 2016, nag-focus ang JaDine sa telebisyon, music, concerts, at iba pang mga bagay-bagay.

Ngayon, after quite a long time, may bagong project ang JaDine fittingly titled Never Not Love You, their upcoming movie offering about young, reckless love which is slated for release on March 31.

Shocking but in less than 24 hours, the official trailer of Never Not Love You quickly garnered 1 million views on Cinemabravo Facebook page, a living proof that it’s one of the much-awaited films of the year. Never Not Love You focuses on how a young, carefree and reckless love between Gio and Joanne ends when their dreams take different paths and their life choices tear them apart.

Sa exclusive interview kay Nadine, she candidly admitted that she’s nervous about the movie. “I’m actually kinda nervous about it. I mean, I’m happy and excited also but then this movie kasi is so much different from our movies in the past. This one’s more daring. Daring in a sense that our characters are very reckless.”

Nadine also pointed out how the movie is perfect for all the millennials out there. “This movie is actually very millennial so I’m excited about how people will react to it and what I’m also excited about is people are definitely going to see a different JaDine in this movie.”

Shortly after its release, the trailer of the new JaDine movie quickly garnered attention from netizens, with them pointing out how the upcoming movie is very different from the usual rom-coms we see here in the Philippines. Some are also anticipating how Gio and Joanne’s story will end. Will their love conquer every hurdle or will it end with them becoming each other’s ‘the one that got away’?

Bb. Pilipinas candidate Sandra Lemonon is a winner!

Binibini 35 Sandra Lemonon did not win any crown, but in effect, she was able to win the people’s admiration for her unique brand of honesty during the Q&A.

She made it to Top 15 and could have easily won one of the titles if only she gave a splendid performance at the Q & A portion.

But a lot of people were able to notice that Sandra was able to give one of the most honest answers in the pageant.

During the Top 15 Q&A portion, Sandra was asked, “What are your insights on the government’s Build Build Build program?”

Much to everyone’s surprise, she responded in a highly truthful manner, “Actually, you know what, I studied so much for this Q&A but, sadly, that’s something I don’t know really much about.

“But, at least, I’m here trying to answer a good question. Thank you.”

With a smile and her poise intact, Sandra gave back the mic.

Miss Universe 2015 and host Pia Wurtzbach quickly praised Sandra.

“Well, I love her honestly.” Pia intoned. “It’s better than lying.”

The netizens were veritably impressed. They immediately tweeted their support for Binibini 35.

It was able to create a veritably wholesome impression. Encouraging people to be “a Sandra Lemonon” in a world peopled with “liars,” “pretentious,” “pabibo,” “nagpapanggap,” and “pabida-bida.”

At any rate, Sandra’s truthful answer has made a lot of people realize how they are not well-informed about the government’s projects.

Honestly, does anybody know the answer to what was asked of Sandra?

Frankly speaking, a lot of people don’t know the answer.

Megan Young, nag-deny na live in na sila ni Mikael Daez

Pushing on eight years na ang relasyon nina Miss World 2013 Megan Young at Kapuso actor Mikael Daez but it was only recently that they admitted their kind of intimacy.

Anyway, sa tagal ng kanilang relasyon, sinabi ni Megan na secure na sila sa isa’t isa.

Say naman ni Mikael , maliliit na bagay lang daw pero never silang nagselos sa isa’t isa. Sabi ng simpatikong aktor, abnormal naman daw sila kung hindi sila mag-aaway.

Dagdag ni Megan sa sinabi ng boyfriend, “Maliit na bagay lang, pero never selos.”

Ayon pa sa dating Miss World, hindi sila nagtatanong sa isa’t isa kung ano ang kanilang mga ginagawa.

But honestly, ikinagulat ni Megan ang tungkol sa pagli-live in supposedly nila.

“Hala. Di kami magka-live-in.”

Biro pa ni Mikael, magka-live in raw sila since January sa set ng The Stepdaughters.

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes be-

yond eternity. Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong! DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.