National Geographic calls on Eco Warriors for 2018 Nat Geo Earth Day Run

Nat Geo Earth Day Run 2018, one of the most awaited and well-attended running events in the country every year, is slated for April 22, at the SM Mall of Asia Grounds. Now on its 9th year, the Nat Geo Earth Day Run reinforces its commitment to preserving the planet by calling all “Eco Warriors” to be part of the exciting race which will coincide with the celebration of the International Earth Day.

Since its inception, the Nat Geo Earth Day Run has been attracting thousands of individuals across Asia who have pledged to save the planet. In the Philippines, National Geographic is looking to see 15,000 runners across the 3K, 5K, 10K, and 21K categories.

Following its success in the previous years, Nat Geo Earth Day Run 2018 will continue to extend its support to groups and societies with causes that are largely dedicated to environmental conservation. In the past, Nat Geo was able to give its support to organizations and communities such as the World Wide Fund for Nature, the Tawbuid Mangyan Tribe in Mindoro, and the Abuan Watershed in Sierra Madre.

This year, Nat Geo Earth Day Run 2018 puts the spotlight on the fast-becoming global issue of water shortage. National Geographic vows to sponsor rain storage tanks to in-need communities remotely situated in Mindoro.

New Race, New Journey

Nat Geo Earth Day Run 2018 will present a lineup of exciting and meaningful activities participants can join. This year’s edition includes the Fun Run under the new 3K race category that encourages more Eco Warriors to participate and champion the environmental causes they believe in.

Elite runners registered in the 21K category can join a series of running clinics where experts will share warm-up and cool-down lessons, hydration and post-run exercises that will help runners prepare for the race. The running clinics took place on March 5 and 7 and will resume on April 9 and 11 at Track 30th at Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Registered runners will be able to receive a singlet, race bib, timing chip, water bottle and towel. 21K race finishers will receive a finisher’s medal, a loot bag and a finisher’s shirt, while 10K finishers will receive a finisher’s medal and a loot bag.

Interested participants can log onto the Nat Geo Earth Day Run website (http://www.natgeoearthdayrun.com/). Offline registration is available starting March 17 at authorized booths located at SM MoA, SM Aura, and SM the Block.

Registration fee for the 3K category is Php 750.00, 5K category is Php 850.00, 10K category is Php 950.00, and 21K is Php1, 400.00.

The gun start for participants of the 21K run is at 3:30AM, 10K is at 4:00AM, 5K is at 5:30AM, and 3K is at 6:00AM.

For more information, visit http://www.natgeoearthdayrun.com/ or log on to its official Facebook page, NatGeo Run.