1 bilyong indibidwal sa buong mundo nabakunahan na vs COVID-19







MANILA, Philippines – Pinatitiyak ng World Health Organization sa gobyerno ng Pilipinas ang sapat na bakuna sa iba pang sakit maliban sa COVID-19.

Ayon kay Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, dapat masiguro ng Department of Health (DOH), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) at local government units ang bakuna laban sa polyo, tigdas, rubella, at iba pang sakit para sa mga bata.

Giit ni Abeyasinghe, na marami ang hindi nababakunahang mga bata na nasa liblib na lugar.

Ang pahayag ni Abeyasinghe ay kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng World Immunization Program kung saan inihayag nito ang kahalagahan ng bakuna para sa mga bata laban sa naturang mga sakit.

“We do recognize that people have concerns in the context of COVID-19 but we are going to reassure already that even in the big canpaigns that carried out , we had inplace the processess to mitigate COVID-19 transmission” pahayag pa ni Aberyasinghe.

“We have to have confidence on what the country ahs achieved and our message this time to parents and caregivers is to access those vaccines and protect your children from vaccine preventable disease,” sinabi pa ng WHO representative.

Mahalaga aniya ang bakuna laban sa mga sakit dahil napoprotektahan ang mga bata dahil ito ay ligtas at epektibo.

Panawagan ni Abeyasinghe sa mga magulang, tiyakin na protektado ang kanilang mga anak sa mga sakit na maari ding ikamatay.

“We do anything possible to make sure that all children has access this vaccines and they are fully protected,” dagdag pa ng WHO official. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden