Trending Now

105-anyos na lalaki patay sa COVID-19

105-anyos na lalaki patay sa COVID-19

September 2, 2020 @ 7:25 AM 15 mins ago
Views: 17
  •  
  •  
  •  

Visayas – Patay ang 105-anyos na lalaki mula sa Maasin, Iloilo dahil sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) noong Agosto 26.

“He was admitted (to) the Western Visayas Medical Center and has an underlying condition,” ayon kay regional epidemiologist, Dr. Jessie Glen Alonsabe.

Nadagdag din sa rehiyon ang 158 bagong kumpirmadong kaso ng virus at 92 na nakarekober. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Duque itinanggi ang pagkakasangkot sa IRM ng PhilHealth

September 2, 2020 @7:32 AM
Views: 15
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Itinanggi ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na may kinalaman siya sa pagkakadawit sa Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM), ayon sa ulat.

“This is not the best time for the Executive to have a difference with the Legislative branch, but two weeks ago I went to the Senate to shed light on the issues based on my personal knowledge,” ani Duque.

“As a non-voting Chairman under the Universal Health Care Law, it is unfortunate that I was impleaded in the alleged IRM irregularities when I was not even present during the deliberation nor did I sign the Board Resolution,” dagdag pa nito.

Samantala, nanindigan naman si Duque na makiiisa siya sa mga imbestigasyon.

“Certainly, I intend to clear my name.” Jocelyn Domenden


  •  
  •  
  •  

2 Pinoy patay sa Abu Dhabi explosion

September 2, 2020 @7:20 AM
Views: 19
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Patay ang dalawang Pilipino habang ilan ang sugatan sa naganap na pagsabog sa isang restaurant sa Abu Dhabi, batay sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana has reached out to the families of the deceased to express condolences and to give assurance that they will be provided all necessary assistance,” saad sa kalatas.

Naganap ang gas explosion sa may gusali sa kahabaan ng Sheikh Rashid Bin Seed Road o ang Airport Road bang alas-10 a.m.

Naunang inanunsyo ng departamento na hindi agad naberipika kung may mga Pinoy ang nadamay sa pagsabog.

Samantala, hindi naman inihayag ng embahada kung ilang Pinoy ang sugatan sa pagsabog. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

COVID sa PNP 4,179 na

September 2, 2020 @7:09 AM
Views: 22
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 4,179 ang kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 sa hanay ng Philippine National Police (PNP) makaraang madagdagan pa ng 46.

Habang iniulat naman ng PNP ang kabuuang nakarekober na nasa 2,842 at nananatili naman sa 16 ang nasawi.

Kasalukuyang binabantayan ang 2,867 suspect at 710 probable cases sa PNP. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Baguio bubuksan sa Ilocos, Cordillera sa Sept. 21

September 2, 2020 @6:50 AM
Views: 17
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Target ng Baguio City government na buksan ang kanilang lugar sa mga turismo na magmumula sa Northern Luzon at Cordillera Administrative Region simula September 21.

Sa ulat, sinabi ni Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat na tinitingnan ng mga opisyal ang tourism bubble concept sa tourist spots na may mababang COVID-19 cases.

“Papayagan lang mag-travel within ‘yong mga mababa ‘yong COVID cases or na-contain na ‘yong COVID cases,” lahad ni Romulo-Puyat.

Sa tala, mayroong 341 kaso ng virus ang Baguio City kung saan 81 na lamang ang aktibo.

Para kay Mayor Benjamin Magalong, kailangan na nila buksan ang turismo upang mabuhay ang ekonomiya.

Tinatayang nasa P1.7 bilyon na ang nawala sa turismo buhat mag-lockdown noong Marso.

“’Yong pinaka-best siguro ngayon is ‘yong tinatawag nating responsible behavior. ‘Wag lang sana nila isipin ‘yong kanilang sarili, kundi isipin rin nila ‘yong safety ng iba,” paliwanag ng mayor.

Moreover, Magalong said they will require tourists to have a mobile registration, confirmed accommodation booking and a mandatory COVID-19 test before being allowed to enter the city.

Dagdag pa ni Puyat, magkakaroon na rin ng cashless transactions sa mga establisimyento.

“Lahat digital na talaga… bago sila umakyat sa Baguio, naka-book na muna ng hotel, online lahat. So hindi puwedeng biglaan aakyat at tsaka dapat tested lahat, may medical certificate.” RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Mask na may valve, face shields nakapagpapakalat ng virus – study

September 2, 2020 @6:45 AM
Views: 24
  •  
  •  
  •  

US – Maaari pa ring makapagpakalat ng virus ang mga indibidwal na may suot na plastic face shield o mask na may valve sa tuwing uubo, ayon sa pag-aaral.

Sa ulat ng US journal Physics of Fluids, gumamit ang mga mananaliksik mula sa Florida Atlantic University ng vertical at horizontal laser sheets upang mai-track ang maliliit na patak ng distilled water at glycerin sa isang mannequin na may a plastic face shield o mask na may valve.

“The expelled droplets can move around the visor with relative ease and spread out over a large area.”

Gayundin sa mask na may valve at sinabing “a large number of droplets pass through the exhale valve unfiltered, which make it ineffective in stopping the spread the COVID-19 virus if the person wearing the mask is infected.”

Pagtataya ng mga eksperto, sa kabila ng naturang proteksyon ay mas mainam at makatutulong pa rin upang hindi kumalat ang virus ang high-quality cloth o medical masks na may plain design. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...