11 OFWs hinarang sa Dubai

October 15, 2020 @ 6:11 PM 48 mins ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — May  11 overseas Filipino workers ang ‘di pinayagang makapasok sa Dubai dahil sa kabiguang makapag-secure ng kinakailangang approval mula sa kinauukulang ahensya ng UAE government.

Ayon kay Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes, head ng Philippine Mission to Dubai, Oktubre 9, 2020 nang dumating sa Dubai ang naturang mga OFW at agad din silang pinabalik sa Pilipinas lulan ng kasunod na available flight.

 “Airline diligence dapat ‘yan. The airline paid for their  return (flight). This was the reason why we had to remind our kababayans,” ayon kay Cortes.

Nauna rito, nag-isyu ang Philippine Consulate General ng advisory sa mga nagbabalik na OFWs sa UAE sa pamamagitan ng Dubai International Airport na kumuha ng approval mula sa concerned government agencies bago umalis sa Pilipinas para tiyak na makabalik sa Dubai.

Nakasaad sa Public Advisory 18-2020,na inisyu noong Oct. 12 o tatlong araw bago ang insidente,  nakasaad na maaaring makuha ang approval mula sa  General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs ng Dubai para sa mga may hawak na Dubai-issued residence visa; o  UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship para naman sa mga may visa na inisyu ng alinman sa anim na iba pang emirates ng UAE.

Kapag wala umanong approval na bumalik sa Dubai, hindi papayagang makapasok ang sinoman, ayon pa sa advisory na inisyu dahil sa patuloy na pagbabalik ng mga OFW bunsod ng unti-unting pagbabalik sa normal ng operasyon ng Dubai airport. RNT 


DepEd nakapagtala ng 2,193 kaso ng COVID-19

October 15, 2020 @6:53 PM
Manila, Philippines-Nakapagtala ang Department of Education ng mahigit 2,000 kumpirmadong kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 sa mga empleyado nito.

Ito ang inihayag ni Negros Oriental 1st District Rep. Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong, vice chairperson ng House committee on appropriations, na nagtanggol sa P606.47 bilyong badyet ng DepEd para sa taong 2021.

“So far, there are confirmed cases of 2,193 personnel that were affected by COVID,” pahayag niya sa plenaryo makaraang tanungin si ACT Teachers partylist Rep. France Castro tungkol sa kumpirmadong COVID-19 infections sa  public educators at employees.

Aniya, sa naturang bilang, 551 ang aktibong kaso  at nakapagtala rin ang DepEd ng mahigit 1,584 na nakarekober at 48 namatay.

 Sinabi ni Castro na sinulatan na niya ang DepEd regional directors para alamin ang COVID-19 statistics kada region subalit directors lang mula sa Region IV-1 at Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) ang tumugon sa kanyang kahilingan.

Binanggit nito na sa National Capital Region, may 100 iniulat na kaso ng COVID-19 sa mga personnel ng DepEd; 13 sa Region IV-A; 21 sa Region VII habang tig-isa sa Region II (Cagayan Valley) at Region X  (Northern Mindanao).

“Tatlo po ang Cebu teachers sa Liloan town, northern Cebu ang nag-COVID positive due to module distribution, 10 teachers from Ilagan City in Isabela,” ayon kay Castro. RNT


IRR ng anti-terror law welcome sa AFP

October 15, 2020 @6:45 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tinanggap ng Armed Forces of the Philippines ang pagkaapruba ng implementing rules and regulations ng kontrrobersyal na Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Sinabi ni AFP spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo na ngayong may umiiiral nang gabay sa implementasyon ng nasabing batas, may kapangyarihan na ang militar na  humabol, umaresto at magsampa ng kaso laban sa mga terorista at para na ring maligtas ang mga mamamayan sa kamay ng mga organisasyon, asosasyon, grupo, indibiduwal at lider na terorista at mga supporter ng mga ito.

Sinabi pa ni Arevalo na sa pagkakaroon ng mga detalye at paglilinaw sa batas, magsisilbing ring pamigil ang batas sa mga gawain ng mga terorista.

Sinabi pa ng heneral na ang mga terorista at mga kapanalig lang nila ang takot sa batas at IRR nito at hindi dapat na madamay rito ang mga masunurin sa batas.

Idinagdag nitong tityakin ni AFP chief General Gilbert Gapay na laging kikilalanin at protektahan ng mga tropa na pamahalaan ang mga pangsibil at pampulitikang karapatan ng mga mamamayan

Nauna rito, sinabi ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra na mabibigyan ng kopya ng IRR ang mga miyembro ng Kongreso at maging ang mga alagad ng batas at ilalabas ito sa online at print media para sa kaukulang publikasyon para sa publiko.

Pinalitan ng anti-terror law na naging epektibo nitong nakaraang Hulyo ang Human Security Act na ginawa noong 2007.

Sa ngayon, may 37 na petisyon sa Supreme Court para ipawalambisa ito sa dahilang labag umano ito sa Konstitusyon, batayang karapatang-pantao at gagawin lang nitong ligal ang mga pag-atake sa mga aktibista. RNT


DOF pinuri ng mga senador sa pamamahala ng pananalapi sa pandemya

October 15, 2020 @6:37 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinapurihan ng ilang senador ang Department of Finance (DOF) sa liderato ni Secretary Carlos Dominguez III sa mahusay at episyenteng pamamahala ng pondo ng bayan sa harap ng paggastos ng salaping bayan para mapigilan ang epekto sa kalusugan at ekonomiya ng COVID-19 pandemya.

Nanguna sa pagbigay ng papuri sina Senador Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go at Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon kasabay ng pagpapasalamat ng mga ito sa masisipag at matitiyagang opisyal at tauhan ng DOF para panatilihing nakaangat ang ating ekonomiya sa gitna ng pandemya.

 “I express my full support to the Department of Finance, headed by a very capable financial manager in Secretary Carlos ‘Sonny’ Dominguez as the Philippines reels from the devastating effects of the pandemic, not just on public health but also on our economy and financial stability,” sabi ni Go sa ginanap na pagdinig ng Senate finance committee sa  panukalang badyet ng DOF sa 2021.

“I am sure that our country’s financial policies are in a very capable hands. I am positive that we will see this crisis through and emerge stronger than ever,” dagdag ni Go.

 Sumang-ayon naman si Senador Sonny Angara, chairman ng panel, kay Go sa pagsasabing, “The rest of the Senate shares Go’s sentiments “regarding the many achievements of the DOF and the other (attached) agencies.”

“First of all, let me extend my congratulations to the (Finance) Secretary for managing our country’s finances well in the face of all these challenges that we face today because of Covid-19,” ayon naman kay Drilon.

Bilang tugon, nagpasalamat naman si Dominguez sa lahat senador sa kanilang “appreciation of the team of the DOF and the economic managers.”

 “Certainly all the heavy lifting is done by undersecretaries, the heads of attached agencies, assistant secretaries,” ayon kay Dominguez.

Sinabi pa ni Dominguez na habang  pababa nang pababa  ang badyet ng DOF sa Duterte administration simula noong 2017, patuloy na nakakokolekta ang ahensya ng record-high na kita  upang suportahan ang implementasyon ng prayoridad na programa ng pamahalaan at epektibong tuparin ang mandato nito na mahusay na pamahalaan ang pananalapi ng bansa.

Mula sa inaprubahang badyet na P21.5 bilyon noong 2017 ng DOF at attached agencies nito, bumaba  ito  sa P19.32 bilyon sa 2018 at mas mababa pa na P18.89 bilyon nitong 2019.

 “Even with declining budget levels,   the DOF and its attached agencies pushed through with bold reforms in tax policy and administration, which resulted to a revenue effort of 16.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year—a significant improvement from the revenue-to-GDP ratio of 15.1 percent in 2015 and the government’s best performance in more than 20 years,” paliwanag ni Dominguez.  Ernie Reyes


Phoenix tinusta ang NorthPort

October 15, 2020 @6:36 PM
CLARK, Pampanga – Kahit hindi pa pinapayagang maglaro ang pambato nilang si Calvin Abueva, nanatili ang pananalasa ng Phoenix Super LPG sa 2020 PBA Philippine Cup matapos itumba ang NorthPort BatangPier, 110-105, sa pahaharap  nila sa bubble sa Angeles University Gym sa Pampanga.

Hawak ngayon ng Phoenix ang 2-0 kartada sa liga.

Medyo kinabahan pa ang Phoenix nang lamangan pa sila ng NorthPort habang may natitira pang  ilang minuto sa  4th quarter pero nagawa rin nilang makalamang sa huling 50 segundo ng laban.

Tinangka pang humabol ng BatangPier subalit talagang matatag ang mga sniper ng Phoenix at hindi pumapayag na hindi makagaganti sa ipinapasok na 3 points ng NorthPort.

Nanguna sa panalo ng Phoenix sina Jason Perkins na kumamada 31 points at 12 rebounds at Matthew Wright na umambag ng 23 points.

Nasayang naman ang pagsisikap ni Christian Standhardinger at Sean Anthony para sa NorthPort na kumamada ng 28 at 23 points, ayon sa pagkakasunod-sunod.Rico Navarro


Molecular laboratory ng Philippine Army binuksan na

October 15, 2020 @6:28 PM
Manila, Philippines-Binuksan na ng Philippine Army ang sarili nitong molecular laboratory na naglalayong magkaloob ng de kalidad na health care services sa mga personnel nito sa gitna ng coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ng Army na maaaring mag-avail ng serbisyo ng kanilang laboratoryo ang mga personnel at dependents ng mga ito, civilian human resource at iba pang awtorisadong sibilyan sa pamamagitan ng pagpapadala ng kanilang nakolektang swab samples at pag-deliver mismo ng nag-request na individual o institusyon.

Sinimulan umano nila ang operasyon makaraang matanggap mula sa Department of Health and accreditation form.

Nabatid na mahigit 90 samples ang pwede nilang ma-accommodate kada araw.

Kaugnay nito, nagpasalamat si Army chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana sa tulong ng DOH, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at Army offices at units kaya’t natuloy ang operasyon ng naturang health care facility.   RNT


