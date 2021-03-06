Trending Now

12-wheeler truck nasunog sa  EDSA

March 6, 2021 @ 9:06 AM 15 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Nasunog ang 12-wheeler dump truck sa kahabaan ng EDSA sa Quezon city kaninang umaga, batay sa ulat.

Naganap ito sa EDSA Cubao Southbound lane.

Kinilala naman ang drayber na si Rolly Cabuyag.

Aniya, nagulat na lamang siya nang masunog ang makina at akaligtas din ang kanyang pahinante. RNT/FGDC


Health workers prayoridad sa COVID vaccines; 2M target mabakunahan

March 6, 2021 @9:17 AM
Manila, Philippines – Iginiit na prayoridad pa rin ang health workers hanggang mabakunahan laban sa COVID-19 ang nasa dalawang milyong katao sa kanilang hanay, batay kay vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

 “All vaccine supplies that we have received and will be delivered this month are specifically allocated to all healthcare workers from all regions across the country,” lahad ni Galvez.

“Initial deliveries for April will also follow this allocation until we have completely inoculated nearly two million individuals under this sector.”

 “The succeeding sectors in the priority list, including those who will take part in boosting public trust on the vaccines, will be attended as soon as we receive the supplies for the second and third quarters,” dagdag pa ni Galvez.

Noong Huwebes, dumating na sa bansa ang 487,200 dose ng COVID-19 vaccine na dinebelop ng Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm na AstraZeneca.

“We remind our countrymen especially our co-workers in government that in these trying times, it is our moral obligation to ensure that our healthcare system is protected and will be able to withstand possible spikes in COVID 19 cases,” punto ni Galvez.

“By respecting and following the priority framework, we will be able to reduce COVID-19 morbidity and mortality, protect the populations most at-risk to the disease, slow down the transmission rate, and minimize social and economic disruptions. We need to preserve our healthcare institution.” RNT/FGDC


Lorenzana ‘di nagpaturok ng CoronaVac; photo ops lang

March 6, 2021 @9:04 AM
Manila, Philippines — Nilinaw ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana na hndi siya nabakunahan ng COVID vaccine mula sa Sinovac Biotech sa Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPCM) sa Davao City.

 “Photo ops lang,” aniya sa Viber message.

Pinabulaanan din ito ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III at Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles na naroroon din sa SPMC para sa COVID-19 vaccination.

“No not true according to him (Lorenzana). No record of him or sec. [Silvestre] Bello getting vaccinated,” ani Duque.

“Negative. Not true po,” lahad naman ni Nograles.

Naunang sinabi ni Lorenzana na nais niyang makatanggap ng Sinovac vaccine upang mapanatag ang mga personnel sa nasabing bakuna ngunit inabisuhan ng eksperto na hindi maaaring mabakunahan ang nasa 59-anyos pataas. RNT/FGDC


Duterte may P20M ‘reward’ sa  NPA-free barangays

March 6, 2021 @8:52 AM
Manila, Philippines – Sinimulan na ni President Rodrigo Duterte ang pamamahagi ng P20 milyong halaga ng proyekto sa mga barangay kung saan walang presensya ng New People’s Army presence.

Kahapon, nagtungo si Pangulong Duterte sa Cagayan de Oro City upang dumalo sa pagpupulong sa National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) na nakatanggap ng  P19 bilyon sa ilalim ng  2021 budget.

Sinabi ni National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon na may kabuuang 822 barangay ang inaasahang makakukuha ng P20 milyon.

“We have 822 barangays under NPA influence cleared from 2016 to 2019. One hundred nineteen of these are in Region 10, iyong mga barangay captain, they are here to symbolically receive,” punto pa nito.

“These barangays will have P20 million each. This is for farm-to-market roads, classrooms, electricity, health station, water system, irrigation…pag hindi kayo pumalakpak, hindi ko titigilan ito,” he added then prodding the audience to clap.

Aniya, may circular na ang Department of Budget and Management para sa paglalabas ng budget at magsusumite naman ang Department of Interior and Local Government ng requirements sa oras na posible ito.

“We are ready to start on March 15, or upon your orders,” pahayag pa ni Esperon.

 “You want to fight me, the government? I have plenty of tanks, I have many policemen, and I have many soldiers. You’re just trying to hold on to this war. In one of the encounters, maybe you will get shot and die for nothing,” panawagan naman ni Pangulong Duterte. Kris Jose 


Duterte sa mga pulis, militar: Patayin lahat ng NPA

March 6, 2021 @8:40 AM
Davao City – Tahasang iniutos ni President Rodrigo Duterte sa kapulisan at mga militar na patayin ang mga komunista.

 “If there’s an encounter and you see them armed, kill, kill them, don’t mind human rights, I will be the one to go to prison, I don’t have qualms,” lahad ni Pangulong Duterte.

“I have lots of houses built all over the Philippines.”

“I release money for those of you who understood that what you were doing—asking money from the poor was wrong,” pahayag pa nito.

Lahad ng Pangulo, karamihan sa punong barangay  na nakasuporta sa gobyerno ay napatay na ng NPA.

 “So, if you see them holding arms, shoot them, kill them.”

“Just return the bodies to their families,” utos pa ng Pangulo.

“Those of you here who don’t want trouble, because you already know right from wrong, we welcome you.”

“I give you houses, jobs. “For those who don’t have work yet, I’ll give you rice to eat,” pagtitiyak nito.

Sinabi  ring tutulungan nito ang asawa ng mga rebelde na makahanap ng trabaho sa pamamagitan ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

“You have been fighting in the last 53 years and now, I already have great grandchildren and you are still fighting,” patutsada pa nito  sa mga rebelde.

“You want to overthrow the government? You don’t even have a boat.” RNT/FGDC


PDu30 aminadong may kaso ng extrajudicial killings

March 6, 2021 @8:31 AM
Manila, Philippines – Aminado si President Rodrigo Duterte na may kaso siya ng extrajudicial killings ngunit nanumpang hindi nagnakaw ng pondo mula sa gobyerno.

 “Government is not perfect,” saad ni Pangulong Duterte sa pagpupulong sa National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Eclac) sa Cagayan de Oro City.

“Faults? Me? Plenty. But I don’t steal money,” aniya.

“I just have cases of extrajudicial killings. We will get there.”

“You are all bandits. You don’t have an ideology,” lahad pa nito.

Samantala, hinikayat naman ng Pangulo ang mga komunista na isuko ang kanilang armas at magbagong buhay sa pamamagitan ng pagtanggap sa alok na trabaho, oportunidad na pabahay, pagsasanay, at iba pa.  RNT/FGDC


