125K libreng Beep card mula AFPI welcome sa DOTr







Manila, Philippines – Nakatanggap ng tinatayang $3.1 milyong halaga ng personal protective equipment (PPEs) ang Department of Health (DOH) mula sa World Health Organization (WHO).

Mismong si WHO Country Representative in the Philippines, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe,ang nagturn-over kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque III ng ibat-ibang health commodities.

Kabilang sa mga PPEs na ito ay gowns (230,900 pcs); KN95 masks (405,000 pcs); face shields (187,800 pcs); goggles (159,540 pcs); gloves (489,000 pairs); at surgical masks (1,600,000 pcs).

Nag-abot din ang WHO ng 350 unit ng oxygen concentrators, isang medical device na ginagamit para sa mga karamdaman na nauugnay sa paghinga na sanhi ng mababang konsentrasyon ng oxygen sa dugo.

“The recent decline in cases in Metro Manila does not mean the pandemic is over, and now is not the time to relax. We must continue to build on this success in Metro Manila and support the control in newly emerging hotspots in other regions of the Philippines as we continue to save lives and ensure a gradual opening of the economy,” ayon kay Dr Abeyasinghe.

“As we support the COVID-19 response of the Philippines, we need to ensure we detect cases early, quarantine close contacts and continue to expand healthcare pathways. WHO stands in solidarity with the Philippine government’s response to COVID-19 to protect the Filipino people.” dagdag pa ng WHO

Pinasalamatan naman ni Duque ang WHO dahil s apatuloy na pagsuporta sa COVID-19 National Action Plans ng bansa at sa pamamahala ng per-COVID outbreaks tulad ng polio at tigdas.

“The way to defeat any pandemic is to collectively work and fight against it. With the WHO and other partner organizations, both from the public and private sector, fighting this battle alongside us, we are confident that we can beat this pandemic and we will recover as one,” sinabi ng kalihim ng kalusogan.

Pinaalalahan din nito ang bawat isa na mahigpit na sundin ang minimum health standards.

“Mahalagang maintindihan natin na ang labang ito ay nangangailangan ng pagtutulungan. Bawat isa sa atin ay malaki ang papel na ginagampanan lalong-lalo na ang ating mga kababayan. Wala pong silbe ang mga health commodities na ito kung hindi kayo mag-iingat at susunod sa ating mga minimum health standards,” binigyan diin ng kalihim.

Ang mga health commodities na ipinagkaloob ng WHO Philippines ay bahagi ng humanitarian aid donation para sa COVID-19 response base sa global allotment ng WHO Headquarters.

Ang mga ito ay ibibigay sa Office of Civil Defense para sa accounting at pamamahagi. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)