16 lugar itinaas sa Signal No. 3 dahil kay #UlyssesPH

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Nakataas pa rin sa Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 ang 16 lugar sa Luzon kasabay ng patuloy na paglakas ng Typhoon Ulysses at pagkilos patungong Quezon-Aurora area, batay sa PAGASA.
Sa ganap na 2 p.m., nasa ilalim ng TCWS No. 3 ang mga sumusunod na lugar:
southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)
the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur)
Pangasinan
Nueva Ecija
Aurora
Tarlac
Zambales
Bataan
Pampanga
Bulacan
Metro Manila
Rizal
Cavite
Laguna
the northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands
Batangas
Habang nasa TCWS No. 2 naman ang:
the rest of Quirino
the rest of Nueva Vizcaya
the southern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Itogon, Tublay, La Trinidad, Sablan, Baguio City, Tuba)
the southern portion of La Union (Burgos, Naguilian, Bauang, Caba, Aringay, Tubao, Pugo, Santo Tomas, Rosario, Agoo)
the rest of Quezon
Marinduque
the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island
the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)
the rest of Camarines Sur
Albay
Sorsogon
Burias and Ticao Islands
Gayundin ay pinag-iingat ang mga lugar na nasa TCWS No. 1:
Luzon
Isabela
Kalinga
Mountain Province
Ifugao
the rest of Benguet
Abra
Ilocos Sur
the rest of La Union
the rest of Occidental Mindoro
the rest of Oriental Mindoro
Romblon
the rest of Masbate
Visayas
Northern Samar
the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San de Buan, Matuguinao)
the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)