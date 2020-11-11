Trending Now

16 lugar itinaas sa Signal No. 3 dahil kay #UlyssesPH

November 11, 2020 @ 3:20 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nakataas pa rin sa Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 ang 16 lugar sa Luzon kasabay ng patuloy na paglakas ng Typhoon Ulysses at pagkilos patungong Quezon-Aurora area, batay sa PAGASA.

 

Sa ganap na 2 p.m., nasa ilalim ng TCWS No. 3 ang mga sumusunod na lugar:

  •     southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

  •     the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur)

  •     Pangasinan

  •     Nueva Ecija

  •     Aurora

  •     Tarlac

  •     Zambales

  •     Bataan

  •     Pampanga

  •     Bulacan

  •     Metro Manila

  •     Rizal

  •     Cavite

  •     Laguna

  •     the northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands

  •     Batangas

Habang nasa TCWS No. 2 naman ang:

  •     the rest of Quirino

  •     the rest of Nueva Vizcaya

  •     the southern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Itogon, Tublay, La Trinidad, Sablan, Baguio City, Tuba)

  •     the southern portion of La Union (Burgos, Naguilian, Bauang, Caba, Aringay, Tubao, Pugo, Santo Tomas, Rosario, Agoo)

  •     the rest of Quezon

  •     Marinduque

  •     the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

  •     the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

  •     the rest of Camarines Sur

  •     Albay

  •     Sorsogon

  •     Burias and Ticao Islands

Gayundin ay pinag-iingat ang mga lugar na nasa TCWS No. 1:

Luzon

  •     Isabela

  •     Kalinga

  •     Mountain Province

  •     Ifugao

  •     the rest of Benguet

  •     Abra

  •     Ilocos Sur

  •     the rest of La Union

  •     the rest of Occidental Mindoro

  •     the rest of Oriental Mindoro

  •     Romblon

  •     the rest of Masbate

Visayas

  •     Northern Samar

  •     the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San  de Buan, Matuguinao)

  •     the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Namataan ito sa layong 125 kilometrong northwest ng Virac, Catanduanes o 95 km northeast ng Daet, Camarines Norte taglay ang 135 km per hour na hangin malapit sa gitna at pagbugsong 165 kph.  RNT/FGDC


Babaeng judge binaril ng abogado, patay; salarin nag-suicide

November 11, 2020 @4:15 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nagbaril sa ulo at namatay noon din ang isang abogado matapos niyang barilin ang babaeng judge sa loob ng kanilang opisina sa Manila City Hall.

Mabilis namang isinugod sa Manila Medical Center si Hon. Ma. Theresa Abadilla y Samonte, 44, dalaga, Pres. Judge ng Br. 45, RTC- Manila na binawian din ng buhay dahil sa tinamong tama ng bala sa kanyang mukha at dibdib.

Nauna rito, nag-uusap lamang sina Judge Abadilla at suspek na si Atty.  Amador Rebatp  sa loob ng kanilang opisina sa ikalimang palapag ng Manila City Hall nang umalingawngaw ang putok ng baril.

Sa inisyal na ulat, naganap ang malagim na insidente, bandang 2:45 p.m. kanina sa nabanggit na opisina ng hukom.

Lumilitaw na narinig ng mga saksi na nagtatalo sina Judge Abadilla at Atty. Rebato nang umalingawngaw ang magkasunod na putok ng baril.

Sinasabing binaril ni Rebato si Judge Abadilla bago siya nagbaril sa ulo.

Mabilis na rumesponde sa crime scene ang mga tauhan ng MPD SMaRT at isinugod sa ospital ang babaeng hukom. Sinisiyasat na ang kaso ng MPD- Homicide Section para alamin ang motibo sa krimen. RNT


1,672 pang kaso ng COVID naitala; 49 nasawi, 311 gumaling

November 11, 2020 @4:07 PM
Manila, Philippines – Lumagpas na sa mahigit 400,000 ang tinatamaan ng COVID-19 sa bansa.

Sa tala ng Department of Health (DOH), nadagdagan pa ng 1,672 ang kaso o tinatamaan ng COVID-19 sa Pilipinas dahilan para umabot sa  401,416 ang kaso.

Samantala, 311 naman ang nadagdag sa mga gumaling at 49 sa pumanaw .

Sa kabuuan, nasa 362,217 na ang nakakarekober sa sakit habang 7,710 naman ang binawian ng buhay.

Umabot naman sa 31,489 ang aktibong kaso base pa rin sa case bulletin ng DOH.

Kabilang sa mga lugar na may naitalang mataas na bilang ng virus ay ang Cavite na may 100 kaso; Davao City, 99; Quezon City, 81; Batangas, 78; at Baguio City na nakapagtala ng 70 bagong kaso.

Mayroon namang limang duplicate na kailangang alisin sa total case counts. Sa bilang na ito, tatlo ang recovered cases.

Bukod dito, 10 kaso na na-tag bilang recovered ang na-reclassified bilang deaths.

Kaugnay nito, walong laboratoryo naman ang bigong makapagsumite ng kanilang datos sa COVID-19 Data Repository System o CDRS nitong November 10.

Una nang sinabi ng DOH na ang mababang bilang ng kaso naitatala nitong nagdaang mga araw ay maaring dahil ang ilan sa mga laboratoryo ay hindi nakakapgsumite ng kanilang mga datos.

Ayon sa DOH, habang tayo ay nag-aabangsa epektibo at ligtas na bakuna laban sa COVID-19  at sa nalalapit na pagdiriwang ng Pasko, ang lahat ay hinihikayat na sumunod sa ating minimum  public helath standards para maging protektado ang  sarili at pamilya. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-DOmenden)


DOJ ‘di kailangang bigyan ng direktiba ni PDu30 sa gang war sa NBP

November 11, 2020 @3:55 PM
Manila, Philippines – Para sa Malakanyang, hindi na kailangan pang magbigay ng direktiba  ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte  kay Justice Secretary  Menardo Guevarra hinggil sa nangyaring gang war sa loob ng new bilibid prison.

Sinabi ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque na tiwala si Pangulong Duterte sa kung ano ang   dapat gawin ni Sec. Guevarra  sa nangyaring gang war sa new bilibid prison na ikinasawi ng ilang katao.

Alam na aniya ng Kalihim ang mga nararapat na aksyong kailangang ipatupad sa nasabing insidente.

Sa kasalukuyan ay kasado na ang ipinag-utos na imbestigasyon ni Sec. Guevarra hinggil sa nangyaring  madugong gangwar sa loob ng NBP.

Iginiit pa ni Sec. Roque na hanggat hindipa nagkakaroon ng investigation report ang mga awtoridad ay hindi muna  siya magkokomento sa nasabing  pangyayari.

Nakatitiyak naman si Sec. Roque na agad na magpapatupad ng nararapat na aksyon si Sec. Guevarra sakaling matapos na ang ipinatawag nitong imbestigasyon sa NBP gang war incident. RNT/Kris Jose


JBC naghahanap na ng bagong associate justice

November 11, 2020 @3:43 PM
Manila, Philippines – Binuksan na ng Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) ang aplikasyon para sa pagiging Associate Justice ng Supreme Court.

Ito ay matapos aprubahan ang maagang pagreretiro ni Associate Justice Priscilla J. Baltazar- Padilla noong Nobyembre 3.

Naglabas na rin ng schedule ang JBC para sa anim na posisyon bilang Associate Justice ng Court of Appeals; isa bilang Associate Justice ng Sandiganbayan; at dalawang posisyon bilang Associate Justice ng Court of Tax Appeals.

Si Padilla ay naitalaga ni Pangulong Duterte sa SC nito lamang Hulyo ngunit nagretiro agad dahil sa problema sa kalusugan.  Teresa Tavares


Sinas ‘di magpapatupad ng malawakang balasahan sa PNP

November 11, 2020 @3:31 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw na walang magaganap na balasahan sa hanay ng Philippine National Police, batay sa bagong hepe nitong si Police General Debold Sinas.

“I don’t think it’s a major reshuffle. Kung ano pong bakante, kasi madami nang mag-retire, ‘yun po fill-up natin. Kumbaga, kung umangat ang isa, marami po talagang maaapektuhan kasi mag-akyatan po lahat,” pahayag ni Sinas.

“I don’t think I will effect change dahil lang di ko sila kursunada. Tandaan niyo ang sinabi ko kanina, ako po ay chief PNP ng lahat.”

Sa kabila nito, hinikayat naman ni Sinas ang kapulisan na palaging alalahanin ang kanilang trabaho lalo pa sa pagpapatupad ng batas. RNT/FGDC


