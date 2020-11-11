16 lugar itinaas sa Signal No. 3 dahil kay #UlyssesPH







Manila, Philippines – Binuksan na ng Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) ang aplikasyon para sa pagiging Associate Justice ng Supreme Court.

Ito ay matapos aprubahan ang maagang pagreretiro ni Associate Justice Priscilla J. Baltazar- Padilla noong Nobyembre 3.

Naglabas na rin ng schedule ang JBC para sa anim na posisyon bilang Associate Justice ng Court of Appeals; isa bilang Associate Justice ng Sandiganbayan; at dalawang posisyon bilang Associate Justice ng Court of Tax Appeals.

Si Padilla ay naitalaga ni Pangulong Duterte sa SC nito lamang Hulyo ngunit nagretiro agad dahil sa problema sa kalusugan. Teresa Tavares