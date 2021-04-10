2 pang Pinoy sa abroad, patay sa COVID
April 10, 2021 @ 10:09 AM
1 hour ago
Frenchlyn Del Corro2021-04-10T10:30:36+08:00
Manila, Philippines – Patay ang dalawa pang Pilipino sa ibang bansa dahil sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) kung kaya’t umabot na ang kabuuan nito sa 1,068, batay sa Department of Foreign Affairs.
Umakyat na rin sa 17,082 ang kabuuang kaso makaraang madagdagan ng 18 pa habang 45 ang bagong nakarekober na ay nasa 10,122.
Patuloy namang ginagamot ang 5,892 pasyente. RNT/FGDC
April 10, 2021 @11:00 AM
Manila, Philippines – Sinabing palaging nasa pagpipilian ang door-to-door distribution ng ayuda mula sa gobyerno sa Metro Manila at apat na karatig probinsya na nakasailalim sa enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), batay sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) official.
“Yes, we allowed the LGUs the discretion to determine the type and manner of distribution so they have more flexibility and can adjust fast to local conditions,” saad ni DILG Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya sa Manila Bulletin.
Sinabing ito ang pinakamadali at ligtas na paraan para maiabot ang ayuda sa mga residente ng NCR-plus. RNT/FGDC
April 10, 2021 @10:57 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Sa loob na lamang ng kanyang kwarto itinuloy ni defending International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas ang kanyang training para sa laban bukas (Linggo) kontra kay Mexican challenger Jonathan Rodriguez sa Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort.
Ito’y dahil sa mahigpit na health protocols na ipinatutupad ng Premiere Boxing Champions (PBC) Promotions kaya nakulong sina Ancajas at apat nitong mga kasama sa kani-kanilang hotel rooms.
Sa loob na umano ng kanilang kwarto ginawa nina Ancajas at trainer nitong si Joven Jimenez ang shadow boxing, pagsuntok sa mitts at pagmonitor ng timbang ng 29-year-old Filipino.
Lahat ng fighters, officials, at boxing personnel para sa laban sa Linggo ay nasa mga rooms sa first floor ng sikat na casino hotel sa Connecticut.
“Bawal lahat lumabas. Dito lang talaga sa hotel lahat ng gagawin mo,” ani Jimenez. “Mahigpit sila. Para kayong nakakulong.”
Ang grupo ni Ancajas, kasama si assistant trainer Brendan Gibbons at Filipino sparmate Jonas Sultan, ay kinailangang i-test para sa COVID-19 pagdating sa hotel at isinailalim sa isang araw na quarantine bago lumabas ang negatibong resulta.
“Iba na talaga ngayon. Pero maganda naman yung ginawa nila,” ani Jimenez sa protocols.
Huling lumaban si Ancajas (32-1-2, 22 KOs) noong December 2019 bago sumiklab ang global pandemic kung saan napanatili nito ang 115-lbs title belt matapos talunin via sixth-round stoppage sa Miguel Gonzalez ng Chile sa Mexico.
Upang masiguro na hindi makakakuha ng virus si Ancajas, minabuti ni Jimenes na sa room na lang mag-training ang alaga kaysa pumunta sa makeshift gym na ginawa sa loob ng eleganteng hotel sa 34-floor Mohegan Sun hotel.
“Meron din naman silang gym, pero dito na lang kami sa room. Ayaw na muna namin pumunta sa gym,” wika nito. “Dito lang kami sa kuwarto nagpapapawis.”Rico Navarro
April 10, 2021 @10:47 AM
Manila, Philippines – Iginiit na hindi na kailangan ng clinical trial sa Pilipinas para sa Ivermectin bilang lunas sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19) dahil sa may trials na ito sa buong bansa, batay kay Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato dela Peña.
“Clinical trial projects will require a minimum of six months and can extend to years. That is how long we have to wait to have results and conclusions,” saad ni dela Peña sa Facebook post.
Sa datos ng clinicaltrials.gov, sinabi ni dela Peña na halos 20 na mula sa 40 ang ongoing clinical trials tungkol sa paggamit ng Ivermectin laban sa COVID-19.
“As most ongoing clinical trials have already been implemented since 2020, it would be appropriate to await the results of these studies that are already significantly advanced in terms of data collection and conducting interim analyses.”
“Experts in the scientific and medical field have already spoken. In the case of the Department of Science and Technology, our most common involvement is the development of diagnostic kits, disease models, drugs, and adjunctive therapies, which include clinical trials,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC
April 10, 2021 @10:37 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Pormal nang hinirang ang Clark bilang host ng huling windows para sa gagawing 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.
Inanunsyo ng FIBA ang balita kung saan mabibigyan ng home court advantage ang Gilas sa gagawing bubble simula June 16 hanggang 20.
Nakatakdang i-host ng Pilipinas ang games para sa Group A na binubuo ng Gilas, Korea, Indonesia at Thailand; Group B — China, Japan, Chinese Taipei at Malaysia; at Group C na pangungunahan ng Australia, New Zealand, Guam at Hong Kong.
“Organized in protected environment tournaments in order to ensure the health and safety of all participants, these games will determine the ten teams that will join Bahrain and Lebanon, already qualified for the event,” ayon sa FIBA.
Nakatakdang harapin ng Gilas ang Korea ng dalawang beses at Indonesia. Kailangan na lang ng Pilipinas ng isang panalo upang tuluyan nang makapasok sa 2021 FIBA Asia Cup na nakatakda sa Indonesia sa Agosto. Rico Navarro
April 10, 2021 @10:34 AM
Manila, Philippines – Tinatrabaho na ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) at Union of the Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) ang pagdaragdag vaccination centers sa loob ng 17 public at private higher education institutions (HEIs).
Tinukoy ang 17 HEIs na nag-alok na maging vaccination site ang mga sumusunod:
*Our Lady of Fatima University-Valenzuela
*Manila Central University
*University of Perpetual Help System Dalta-Las Piñas Campus
*De La Salle University-Dasmariñas
*St. Louis University
*Central Philippine University
*West Visayas State University
*Our Lady of Fatima University-San Fernando, Pampanga
*University of Baguio
*Benguet State University
*University of Cebu
*University of Perpetual Help-Dr. Jose G. Tamayo Medical University
*Our Lady of Fatima University-Quezon City
*De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute
*Notre Dame Kidapawan College
*North Valley College Foundation
*Cotabato Medical Foundation
Sinabi ni CHED Chairman J. Prospero E. De Vera III at ULAP national president Gov. Dakila E. Cua na nilagdaan na nila ang Statement of Bayanihan bilang tugon sa panawagan ng ‘whole-of-nation approach’ laban sa coronavirus pandemic.
“These HEIs have been inspected by the CHED, the local IATF, and LGUs so we are sure that the proper health protocols, retrofitting of facilities, and the requirements for safety are already being implemented by these universities. These HEIs also have big facilities like gymnasiums that can be used for vaccination. They have the necessary health personnel who can assist in the vaccination drive,” lahad ni De Vera.
“There is an urgency to proceed with this initiative because as we move from A1 to A4 and then to B1, the number of people that we need to vaccinate are going to be bigger in number especially when we go to indigents and essential workers. Our existing vaccination centers under the local government should expand to cover these groups and HEI facilities can be tapped.” RNT/FGDC