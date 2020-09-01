2 Pinoy patay sa Abu Dhabi explosion

September 2, 2020 @7:32 AM
Manila, Philippines – Itinanggi ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na may kinalaman siya sa pagkakadawit sa Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM), ayon sa ulat.
“This is not the best time for the Executive to have a difference with the Legislative branch, but two weeks ago I went to the Senate to shed light on the issues based on my personal knowledge,” ani Duque.
“As a non-voting Chairman under the Universal Health Care Law, it is unfortunate that I was impleaded in the alleged IRM irregularities when I was not even present during the deliberation nor did I sign the Board Resolution,” dagdag pa nito.
Samantala, nanindigan naman si Duque na makiiisa siya sa mga imbestigasyon.
“Certainly, I intend to clear my name.” Jocelyn Domenden