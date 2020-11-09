Trending Now

2,058 pang bagong kaso ng COVID naitala; 108 nasawi, 182 gumaling

2,058 pang bagong kaso ng COVID naitala; 108 nasawi, 182 gumaling

November 9, 2020 @ 4:14 PM 54 mins ago
Views: 76
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Karagdagan pang 2,058 COVID-19 infection ang naitala ng Department of Health ngayong November 9, 2020.

Nasa 182 naman ang gumaling at 108 ang pumanaw sa sakit.

Sa kabuuan, umabot na sa 398,449 ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa habang 361,784 naman ang mga gumaling na at 7,647 ang pumanaw.

Samantala ang aktibong kaso ay bumaba na sa 29,018.

Ang mga lugar na may mataas na naitalang kaso ay ang Rizal, 103; Davao City, 81; Mandaluyong,81; Quezon City, 77 at 76 sa Cavite.

Apat naman ang duplicate na inalis sa total case count kung saan 3 rito ang recovered cases.

Bukod dito, mayroong 33 kaso na  na-itag bilang recovered  cases ngunit na-reclassify na deaths. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


  •  
  •  
  •  

Pagbuo ng DENR enforcement bureau gawing urgent bill – Cimatu

November 9, 2020 @5:05 PM
Views: 8
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Kumpiyansa si Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu na sesertipikahan ng Malakanyang bilang urgent bill ang panukalang batas na bubuo ng enforcement bureau sa Department of Environment and Natural Resource (DENR) na magpapatupad ng batas para protektahan ang kalikasan.

Ginawa ni Cimatu ang pahayag, ito’y matapos na dalawang panukalang batas ang naihain na sa House of Representatives at Senate na humihiling na mataguyod na ang Environmental Protection oand Enforcement Bureau (EPEB).

“I am confident that the House and the Senate are behind the EPEB bill and that Malacanang will certify the same as urgent,” ayon kay Cimatu.

Naniniwala ang DENR chief na sa pamamagitan ng permanent enforcement bureau ay matutulungan na mailigtas ang buhay ng mga frontliners na nasa lugar ng panganib sa pakikipaglaban na sugpuin ang environmental crimes.

Kaugnay nito, inaasahan si Cimatu na pormal na hihilingin ang sertipikasyon sa Pangulo sa gaganaping pulong ng Cabinet Cluster on Climate Change Adaptation, Mitigation, and Disaster Risk Reduction (CCAM-DRR) ngayong buwan.

Sa pamamagitan ng sertipikasyon ng Pangulo, madaling maipapasa ng kongreso ang panukalang batas sa third at final reading.

Muling diniin ni Cimatu ang kanyang apela na sa pag-antala sa pagtaguyod ng EPEB ay nalalagay lamang sa higit na banta at panganib ang buhay ng mga environmental frontliners.

“Regrettably, yet another one of our frontliners was killed last Wednesday (October 28) in Agusan Del Sur during an anti-illegal logging operation in Bunawan town,” malungkot na pahayag ni Cimatu.

Magugunitang si DENR Forest Guard Marianito Rufano, 51 ay pinatay ng mga armadong kalalakihan noong Oktubre 28 habang pinangungunahan nito ang dalawang araw na retrieval operation para sa mga 12,911 board feet ng inabandonang Lauan at Toog na torso na kinumpiska sa isang illegal logging activity sa Sitio Kiatsan, Barangay Bunawan Brook sa nayon ng Bunawan.

Noong Hunyo 15 nang ihain ni Deputy Speaker at Antique Representative Loren Legarda ang House Bill (HB) 6973 na bubuo sa EPEB sa ilalim ng DENR habang si Senador Nancy Binay naman ay naghain din sa senado ng Senate Bill 1878 noong Oktubre 12.

Ayon kay DENR-Environmental Protection and Enforcement Task Force (EPETF) Executive Director Nilo Tamoria, dumarami sa kasalukuyan ang sumusuporta sa EPEB sa kongreso.

Base sa talaan ng EPETF, noong 2019, ay may limang DENR workers ang napatay na pinaniniwalaang konektado sa kanilang trabaho sa DENR law enforcement operation, habang may isa pang napatay nitong Mayo, 2020.   (Santi Celario)


  •  
  •  
  •  

Sotto kinampihan ni Lacson sa P16.4B anti-insurgency fund ng NTF-ELCAC

November 9, 2020 @4:56 PM
Views: 24
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Kinampihan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang posisyon ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III na panatilihin o huwag galawin ang p16.4 bilyong pondo para sa anti-insurgency ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

 

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na hindi dapat security sector ang gagamit ng pondo dahil bahagi ito ng Special Purpose Fund sa ilalim ng Assitance to Local Government Units (ALGU) at may intensiyon na paunlarin ang mga barangay na nalinis sa impluwensiya ng New People’s Army (NPA).

I’ll join Senate President Sotto’s call to retain the P16.4-billion allocations to the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC),” ayon kay Lacson.

 

Sinabi ni Lacson na gagamitin ang naturang pondo sa mga programang pangkaunlaran na papakinabangan ng mamamayan sa partikular na barangay upang makatulong sa kanilang pag-unlad.

“As such, it will go to development programs such as farm-to-market roads and livelihood, as part of confidence-building to prevent the insurgency problem from returning.”

 

Saad ni Lacson, mahigit 50 taon na ang problema sa insurhensiya sa Pilipinas, ang pinakamatagal sa buong Asya kaya nanapanahon nang magsagawa ng kaukulang hakbang upang tugunan ang naturang problema.

“With this, affected barangays will no longer be vulnerable to attempts by the NPA to recruit members especially from indigenous peoples. Pagkakataon ito pati sa mga NPA sa mga lugar na ito na magbagong-buhay.”  

 

Kamakailan, tinutulan ni Sotto ang panawagan ng minority bloc sa Senado na kunin ang bahagi ng p16.4 bilyong pondo ng NTF-ELCAC upang gamitin sa disaster relief at COVID program dahil naubos na ang pondo sa calamity funds. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

State visit ni PDu30 sa US ‘di pa tiyak-Sec. Roque

November 9, 2020 @4:48 PM
Views: 23
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Walang ideya si Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque kung may plano si Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na bisitahin ang Estados Unidos sa ilalim ng liderato ni  President-elect (Joe) Biden bago matapos ang termino nito sa 2022.

“Wala po akong nalalaman ‘no at siyempre po iyan naman po ay sang-ayon din sa magiging imbitasyon nitong si President-elect (Joe) Biden. So, hayaan na po muna natin mag-settle in si President-elect Biden,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

“Let’s cross the bridge when we get there” naman ang sagot ni Sec. Roque sa tanong na kung sakali naman at personal na hilingin ni US president-elect, Joe Biden kay Pangulong Duterte na mag-state visit ito at pumunta sa Estados Unidos.

Saad ng tagapagsalita, wala naman siyang nakikitang dahilan para tanggihan ang nasabing imbitasyon kung sakali.

“Pero uulitin ko nga po ‘no, si President-elect Biden is president-elect until January 20, ang proseso po nila iku-confirm pa ang kaniyang pagkapanalo ng electoral college na tinatawag.”

Samantala, muling nagpaabot ng pagbati ang Malakanyang sa pagkapanalo ni Biden.

Sinabi ni Sec. Roque na tiwala naman ang pamahalaan  na dahil napakalapit  ng relasyon ng Pilipinas at Estados Unidos ay patuloy na magiging mas mabuti pa ang  samahan ng dalawang bansa sa ilalim po ng pamumuno ni Presidente Duterte at ni President-elect Biden. Kris Jose


  •  
  •  
  •  

Gatchalian umagapay sa pagbangon ng Jolo

November 9, 2020 @4:39 PM
Views: 31
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Bumisita si Sen Win Gatchalian sa Jolo Sulu nang personal para silipin ang pagbubukas ng kanilang ekonomiya.

Nakipagpulong ang senador kay Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan,anak ni  Vice Governor Abdusakur Tan II, Jolo Mayor Kerkhar Tan,at Cong Samier Tan, at ang commander ng joint task force sulu na si Major General William Gonzales ng Philppine Army para pag-usapan ang potensyal ng isla ng Jolo at sa probinsya ng Sulu sa gitna ng banta ng pandemya

Maaalalang dalawang buwan pa lang ang nakalilipas nang magkasunod na pagsabog.

Nagbigay rin ang senador ng higit dalawang milyon piso tulong pinansyal sa mga pamilya ng nasawi at sugatang sundalo at sibilyan. (CESAR MORALES)


  •  
  •  
  •  

Imee tutol sa paglikha ng Department of Disaster Resilience

November 9, 2020 @4:31 PM
Views: 60
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Dumarami ang tumututol sa paglikha ng Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) na isinusulong sa Senado matapos lumahok si Senador Imee Marcos sa ilang senador na komokontra sa panukala.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Marcos na sa halip na isang napakagastos na Department of Disaster Management, isang simpleng National Disaster Administration sa ilalim ng Office of the President ang pwedeng itayo.

Ayon kay Marcos, ang naturang administration ang direktang magsasanay ng tauhan para sa search and rescue operations, magsisiguro ng malinis na tubig sa lugar na sinalanta sa pamamagitan ng water filtration at purification facilities, pagkuha ng psychologist na may kasanayan sa post-traumatic stress.

“Bunsod ng Covid wala tayong kakayahang magpasahod ng limang undersecretaries at libu-libong personnel at magtayo ng bagong gusali para sa isang bagong departamento ng gobyerno,” ani Marcos.

“Kahit pa may sapat tayong pondo, ang tanong ay kung may mga specialized skilled workers ba tayo na kayang manduhan ang isang buong departamento?” dagdag pa nito.

Samantala, inihayag din ni Marcos na kailangan pang tapusin ng gobyerno ang rehabilitasyon sa mga lugar na nasalanta ng Typhoon Yolanda, upang masab, sinabi ni Senador Imee Marcos.

“Pasalamat na lang ang Bicol at Southern Tagalog region ay natuto na sa Tacloban, Leyte at lahat ng biktima ng Yolanda makaraan ang pitong taon,” ayon kay Marcos, na tumutukoy sa maagang paglikas ng mga residente bago pa man masalanta ng Bagyong Rolly nitong nagdaang linggo.”

Aniya, indikasyon ng mababang bilang ng namatay sa pananalanta ni Rolly  na nakita na ng awtoridad at mga ang kahalagahan ng paghahanda at kooperasyon nang maaga bago pa man hagupitin sila ng kalamidad.

“Malaki ang naging kontribusyon sa calamity response ng gobyerno ang mabilis na pagkakasa  ng mga rescue equipment at relief goods ng trained na tauhan ng militar at pulis na nakipag-koordinasyon sa NDRRMC, gayundin ang walang tigil na weather update ng PAGASA,” lahad pa ng senadora.

“Pero kaya pa natin itong mas mapabuti,” ayon kay Marcos na humihimok na dapat tuloy-tuloy ang dredging o paghahalukay ng mga ilog, pagtatanim ng mga puno sa mga watershed at mga kabundukan para maiwasan ang pagguho ng lupa, at ang istriktong pagbabantay para hindi matayuan ng mga bahay ang mga “no-build no-reside zone.”

“Ang masakit na katotohanan ay yung mga biktima ng Yolanda, maging sa Marawi Siege, yung lindol sa Bohol at Davao, at maging nangyaring sunog sa Zamboanga ay hindi pa rin nakalilipat sa kanilang bagong tirahan dahil hanggang ngayon ay ‘di puwedeng tirhan, o ‘di pa naisasaayos muli ang kanilang dating buhay sa komunidad at maging hanapbuhay,”  giit nito. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...