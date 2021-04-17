25 ulit tumba sa pandemya sa CAMANAVA







Manila, Philippines – Inihain ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go ang Senate Bill No. 2133 na sususog sa mga amyenda sa Presidential Decree No. 1460, mas kilala bilang ‘The Insurance Code of 1978’, upang mapalakas ang mga regulasyon sa pamamahala ng health maintenance organizations (HMOs) na magbibigay ng maayos at abot-kayang pangangalaga sa kalusugan ng mga Filipino.

“The coronavirus disease has underscored to many Filipinos the need to invest in health care. As insurance markets become more competitive, we have to be pro-active, revisit our policies and ensure that the necessary safeguards are in place to protect public interest,” sabi ni Go.

“Market access alone is not enough. Regulatory reforms are also needed if we want to ensure fair and vigorous competition,” dagdag niya.

Ipinunto ng senador na ang insurance, pre-need at HMO-regulated entities ay may malaking kontribusyon sa ekonomiya ng bansa.

Ang Life insurance, non-life insurance, at mutual benefit associations ay nakapagtala ng industry asset base na P1.72 trillion sa second quarter ng 2019, katumbas ng 11.79% increase mula sa P1.54 trillion na nai-recorded sa kaparehong panahon ng nakaraang taon.

Ang HMOs, ay may paglago ng industry assets grew mula sa P32.91 billion noong 2017 tungo sa P38.96 billion noong 2018.

Ang total revenue naman nito ay lumago ng 15% mula P39.32 billion na naging P45.30 billion.

Sa ilalim ng Executive Order 192 s. 2015, ang Insurance Commission ay nabigyan ng hurisdiksyon sa HMOs sa bansa.

“Bagamat mabigat ang pasakit na idinulot ng kasalukuyang pandemya, pagkakataon rin ito upang maisaayos at mas mapabuti ang mga polisiya at patakaran ng gobyerno para maging mas handa at protektado ang mga Pilipino sa anumang krisis na darating,” ani Go. ######