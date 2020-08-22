2D, 3D tickets mabibili na sa GCQ, MGCQ areas; peryahan, STL suspendido pa rin







Manila, Philippines – Pinalagan ni Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson ang ilang indibidwal na nananamantala sa mga Pilipino sa gitna ng dinaranas at kinakaharap na pandemya. Filipino from the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘’From the illegal advance payments to unauthorized HCI’s (health care institutions) in relation to the deliberate abuse of the IRM (Interim Reimbursement Mechanism) scheme, to grossly overpriced procurement of PhilHealth’s ICT (Information and Communications Technology) equipment, we continue to be confronted by issues we hate to hear, but which we now know anyway — the DoH’s (Department of Health’s) ‘double-the-price’ purchases of PPE’s (Personal Protective Wquipment) and face masks and probably even face shields,’’ saad ni Lacson.

‘’All these amid daily reports that many of our people, like locally stranded individuals (LSIs) are being dumped in less than human living condition facilities for days or weeks, waiting for government assistance and care. Yet, we hear the Secretary of Health saying that the pandemic is a ‘blessing in disguise,’ we know for sure we haven’t seen the worse for our suffering countrymen, health wise and their economic well-being,’’ dagdag pa nito.

Maaalalang katatapos lamang ng mga pagdinig laban sa maanomalyang kalakaran sa PhilHealth kamakailan. RNT/FGDC