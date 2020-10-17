3 babaeng piloto nagpalipad ng eroplano sa PAL
October 17, 2020
2 hours ago
Manila, Philippines – Ibinahagi ng Philippine Airlines (PAL) na sa unang pagkakataon ay lulan ng tatlong babaeng piloto ang isang flight.
Batay kay PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna, ang flight PR8655 Riyadh-Manila noong Oct. 14-15 ay hinawakan nina Capt. Yvonne Sunga, dating flight attendant na inasistihan ni First Officer May Marie Segovia, dating military pilot, at Second Officer Marie Rose Ison Maximo, dati ring flight attendant.
“This flight brightened up my day and made me forget about my worries. A flight of female pilots, former flight attendants and a former military female pilot. Wow, thank you ladies for sharing this beautiful sky with me,” ani Maximo.
“A milestone moment to be proud of!” RNT/FGDC
October 17, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Inilunsad ng Department of Agriculture (DA) ang bagong programa na pakikinabangan ng mga babaeng nasa sektor ng agrikultura.
“This is a way to pay tribute to our rural women who we owe our food security to. Despite being our food heroes, they have very limited access to resources including loans,” ani Executive Director for Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) Jocelyn Alma Badiola sa kanyang speech.
Maglalaan aniya ng pautang na hangga P100,000 na maaaring bayaran sa loob ng limang taon.
“This way they can finance capital requirements of their start-up or existing agri-fishery based income generating ([platforms),” saad pa nito.
Para sa mga katanungan, maaaring mag-inquire sa surecovidofw@gmail.com o sa kanilang mobile number na 0961-606-7408(09)(10). RNT/FGDC
October 17, 2020
Manila, Philippines — Namataan ang isang low-pressure area (LPA) sa may silangang bahagi ng Mindanao na nasa labas ng Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), batay sa PAGASA.
Sa ulat, may layo itong 1,660 km silangan ng Mindanao.
“Posibleng pumasok ito ng PAR at magdala ng mga pag-ulan.”
Samantala, patuloy namang nananaig ang habagat at localized thunderstorm sa bansa ngayong Sabado. RNT/FGDC
October 17, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Inilabas na ang bagong single ng actress-singer na si Nadine Lustre kahapon, Oktubre 16.
Pinamagatan itong “Wildest Dreams,” mula sa kanyang paparating na full-length album.
Kasamang binuo rito ni Lustre sina Bret Jackson at Haissam Morton sa tulong nila Isagani Palabyab, Jackson, Kahlik Ho Atienza, at pagsasaayos ni James Reid.
“I feel so f blessed right now,” ani Lustre sa Instagram.
Gayundin ang kanyang pasasalamat sa kanyang mga fans.
“Also wanna thank you all for the immense love and support… today was v v special.” RNT/FGDC
October 17, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Iligal pa rin ang sabong kahit na pinapayagan na ang operasyon nito sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng modified general community quarantine hanggat wala pang nailalabas na guidelines, paglilinaw ni Taskforce commander Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar.
“We have been receiving reports about online sabong and we would like to remind the public that this kind of operation is illegal. We urge the operators and the players to wait for additional time for the release of the IATF Guideline on cockfighting operation before engaging in any activity,” saad ni Eleazar.
Hindi naman pa naglalabas ang Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) ng iba pang detalye sa magiging daloy ng sabong.
“We are also appealing to the public to report to tupada and online sabong operations in order to immediately act on them. These kinds of activities invite mass gathering which is in violation of our quarantine protocols,” ani Eleazar. RNT/FGDC
October 17, 2020
MANILA, Philippines – Nakasilip umano ng iregularidad ang Commission on Audit (COA) sa kontratang inaprubahan ng Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) kaugnay sa P8.5B na sports facilities sa Clark City sa Tarlac na ginamit sa 2019 Southeast Asian Games, na umano’y hindi pabor sa gobyerno.
Sa 2019 report ng COA, nakitaan umano nila ng iregularidad ang proyekto dahil mas pinaboran umano ng BCDA ang isang private contractor.
“The Sports facilities was negotiated into an unsolicited proposal rather than going through competitive bidding,” ayon sa government auditors.
Noong 2017, pumasok ang BCDA sa joint venture agreement sa Malaysian firm MTD Capital Berhad para sa development ng National Government Administrative Center sa New Clark City.
Ito ang ang construction ng sports facilities para sa 2019 Southeast Asian Games, kasama ang athletic stadium, aquatic center, at athlete’s village.
Sa ginawang sagot ng BCDA management sa COA, ipinunto nito na ang deal sa MDT Capital Merhad ang pinakamagandang opsyon sa project bukod pa na ang kanilang transakyon ay ginabayan ng kanilang transaction adviser na Asian Development Bank.
“BCDA trusts in ADB’s advice that the said mode is not only legal, but is likewise the most advantageous arrangement for the government,” depensa ng BCDA.
Pero ayon sa audit team, matagal na umanong nakikipag-usap ang BCDA sa MDT Capital Merhad bago pa man nito inilabas ang imbitasyon para sa ibang interesadong bidders.
“We believe the competitiveness was compromised because MTD had more time to study and even negotiate the specifics of the project with BCDA,” ayon sa COA.