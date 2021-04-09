Trending Now

30 NCR hospitals okupado na; 56 nasa critical level – DOH

April 9, 2021 @ 2:16 PM 6 mins ago
MANILA, Philippines – Puno na ang 30 ospital sa Metro Manila na tumatanggap ng pasyenteng may coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ayon sa Department of Health (DOH).

Batay sa datos ng DOH nitong Abril 7, puno na ang bed capacity para sa mga COVID-19 patient ng:

  • A Zarate Hospital

  • Air Force General Hospital

  • Alabang Medical Clinic Las Piñas branch

  • Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Pateros

  • Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela

  • Bernardino General Hospital I

  • Bernardino General Hospital II

  • Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital

  • Zarate Hospital

  • Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc.

  • Makati Medical Center

  • MCU-FDT Medical Foundation Hospital

  • Medical Center Manila

  • Medical Center Taguig

  • Medical Center Parañaque

  • Metro North Medical Center and Hospital

  • Metropolitan Medical Center

  • Novaliches District Hospital

  • Ospital ng Makati

  • Ospital ng Sampaloc

  • Pasig City Children’s Hospital Child’s Hope

  • Recuenco General Hospital Inc.

  • Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital

  • Sabater Hospital

  • San Juan De Dios Educational Foundation

  • Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City

  • Luke’s Medical Center, Taguig

  • Victoria Hospital

  • Victoriano Luna Medical Center

  • VRP Medical Center

Nasa critical level o lagpas 85 porsyento ng kama para sa pasyenteng may COVID-19 ang okupado na ang 50 ospital.

Habang 26 ospital naman ang nasa high-risk status o 70 porsyentong puno na.

Samantala, 80.57 porsyento ng Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds ang okupado mula sa 741.

Sa isolation beds, 73.07% o 3,557 ng 4,868 ang gamit na habang 59.65% o 2,297 ng 3,851 ward beds ang okupado.

Umabot na rin sa 68.2 porsyento ang bed occupancy rate sa NCR o 6,451 kama mula sa kabuuang 9,460. RNT/ELM


6 mangingisda nailigtas ng PCG sa lumubog na bangka sa Antique

April 9, 2021 @2:16 PM
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Anim na mangingisda ang nasagip ng mga tauhan ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)  matapos lumubog ang kanilang motorbanca nang magkaaberya  ang makina sa baybayin nhg Bahura Cinco, Semirara Island, Caluya, Antique.

Ayon sa PCG, umalis ang motorbanca mula  Barangay Bubog, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro upang mangisda sa  Carmen Bank, Seco Island, Tibiao, Antique.

Habang naglalayag hinampas sila ng malaking alon dahilan para pasukin ng tubig ang kanilang banca.

Agad namang nagsagawa ng rescue operation ang PCG  at tiniyak na nasa maayos na kondisyon ang mga mangingisda. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


PGH dama pa rin ang COVID-19 surge

April 9, 2021 @2:07 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Puno pa rin ang intensive care units sa Philippine General Hospital (PGH) habang 90 porsyento na ang okupadong kama para sa pasyenteng may coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ayon sa tagapagsalita nito.

“Nadadama pa rin namin yung surge kung tawagin, puno pa rin po ang aming ICU at marami po kaming mga pasyenteng severe, ang iba po critical naghihintay po ng kama, yung iba po nasa emergency room,” saad ni Jonas del Rosario sa TeleRadyo.

Lahad ni del Rosario na hindi na kayang intindihin ng PGH ang iba pang pasyenteng dinala ng ibang ospital.

“Ngayon po ang aming occupancy nasa 90 percent (our occupancy is at 90 percent), 230 out of the 250 beds that we have,” aniya.

Dagdag pa ni del Rosario na kulang na rin ang tauhan ng ospital kahit magdagdag ito ng COVID-19 beds.

Isinara na rin ng PGH ang dalawang non-COVID wards nito upang maokupa ang mga tinamaan ng virus maliban sa mga emergency.

Umapela rin ang PGH sa ibang ospital na tanggapin ang mga non-COVID patient upang mapagtuonan nito ang mga may virus. RNT/ELM


TINGNAN | Health protocols ‘di nasunod sa distribusyon ng ayuda

April 9, 2021 @1:58 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Hindi nasunod ang social distancing, tamang pagsusuot ng face mask at face shield  sa pamamahagi ng ayuda sa Barangay Batasan Hills sa Quezon City. DANNY QUERUBIN


TINGNAN: Pila sa pamamahagi ng ayuda sa Baseco Compound

April 9, 2021 @1:53 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Kahit sa kasagsagan ng init ng araw tuloy pa rin ang pila at halos napuno na ng mga taong gustong makakuha ng kanilang ayuda O SAP mula sa National Government ang ilang mga eskinita sa paligid ng Barangay 649, Zone 68 Baseco Compound Port Area Maynila. JHUN MABANAG


DAR naghatid ng P6.4M agri-inputs sa Sultan Kudarat

April 9, 2021 @1:48 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Upang maihatid ang mga suportang serbisyo sa mga agrarian reform beneficiaries ngayong pandemya naghatid ang Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) sa lalawigan ng Sultan Kudarat ng iba’t-ibang agricultural inputs sa tatlong (3) agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organizations (ARBOs) na nagkakahalaga ng P6.4-milyong upang palakasin ang kanilang pagiging produktibo sa agrikultura.

Ayon sa DAR ang pamamahagi ng mga agricultural inputs ay naipatupad sa ilalim ng micro-finance program ng DAR-Italian Assistance to Agrarian Reform Community Development Support Program (IARCDSP).

Sinabi ni DAR Sultan Kudarat IARCDSP micro-finance coordinator Helen Joy Abeto, ang mga tumanggap na organisasyon ay ang SAMAKANA multi-purpose cooperative ng Bual, Isulan, na may P1.8-milyong agri-inputs para sa kanilang palayan; Pangulan-ISA ng Laguilayan, Isulan, na may P1.3-milyong halagang agri-inputs para sa palayan,mais at gulayan at mga patuka para sa kanilang manukan;  at ang SILAFAMPCO ng Kalanawe II, Pres. Quirino, na may P3.3-milyong agri-inputs para sa palayan, mais, asukal, niyog, palm oil, gulayan at pakain para sa manukan at babuyan.

Nabatid pa kay Abeto na nakatakda na ring maghatid ang DAR ng mga agri-inputs sa mga bayan ng Lebak, Kalamansig, at Lungsod ng Tacurong sa mga susunod na linggo.

Kaugnay nito sa isang pahayag, pinuri naman ni DAR Secretary John Castriciones ang DAR-Sultan Kudarat sa kanilang dedikasyon upang maihatid ang suportang serbisyo sa mga agrarian reform beneficiaries ng kanilang lalawigan.

“Tulad ng programang “DAR to Door CLOA distribution”, kung saan inihahatid natin ang mga titulo ng lupa sa mga magsasaka, ang kanilang ginawang ito na paghahatid ng mga agri-inputs sa mga ARBOs , ay pagpapakita ng dedikasyon ng pamahalaan na mailapit ang mga tulong direkta sa mga tao,” ayon kay Castriciones.

Sinabi pa sa ulat na ang IARCDSP ay isang proyekto binuo sa pakikipagtulungan ng pamahalaan ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng DAR at ng pamahalaan ng Italya na may layuning mapabuti ang pamumuhay ng mga magsasaka, partikular na ang mga kasapi ng agrarian reform communities sa mga lalawigan ng Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Lanao del Sur at Maguindanao sa Mindanao.  Santi Celario


