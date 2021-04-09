30 NCR hospitals okupado na; 56 nasa critical level – DOH

Remate Online
MANILA, Philippines – Puno na ang 30 ospital sa Metro Manila na tumatanggap ng pasyenteng may coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ayon sa Department of Health (DOH).
Batay sa datos ng DOH nitong Abril 7, puno na ang bed capacity para sa mga COVID-19 patient ng:
-
A Zarate Hospital
-
Air Force General Hospital
-
Alabang Medical Clinic Las Piñas branch
-
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Pateros
-
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela
-
Bernardino General Hospital I
-
Bernardino General Hospital II
-
Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital
-
Zarate Hospital
-
Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc.
-
Makati Medical Center
-
MCU-FDT Medical Foundation Hospital
-
Medical Center Manila
-
Medical Center Taguig
-
Medical Center Parañaque
-
Metro North Medical Center and Hospital
-
Metropolitan Medical Center
-
Novaliches District Hospital
-
Ospital ng Makati
-
Ospital ng Sampaloc
-
Pasig City Children’s Hospital Child’s Hope
-
Recuenco General Hospital Inc.
-
Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital
-
Sabater Hospital
-
San Juan De Dios Educational Foundation
-
Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City
-
Luke’s Medical Center, Taguig
-
Victoria Hospital
-
Victoriano Luna Medical Center
-
VRP Medical Center