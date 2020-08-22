3M unreported COVID-19 cases is a ‘stretch’ – UP prof

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Duda si Professor Guido David ng University of the Philippines’ Institute of Mathematics sa estimasyong nasa tatlong milyong Pilipino na may coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 ang hindi naiulat mula Abril hanggang Hunyo.
“Maybe I could buy that there were more cases than what was reported, particularly in certain demographic groups, but I think three million is a stretch,” ani David sa online forum.
“I’m not saying it’s impossible. In theory, it is possible, anything is possible. But the likelihood of that seems very low to me,” punto pa nito.
Kung totoo aniya ang pagtataya ng Ateneo de Manila, tiyak na mayroong nasa 12 milyong kaso ng COVID-19 na ang Pilipinas.
Paliwanag pa nito, ang ginamit na metodolohiya sa pag-aaral ay ‘problematic’ dahil ginamit nito ang case fatality rate (CFR) ng Singapore bilang baseline.