3M unreported COVID-19 cases is a ‘stretch’ – UP prof

August 22, 2020 @ 9:09 AM 2 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Duda si Professor Guido David ng University of the Philippines’ Institute of Mathematics sa estimasyong nasa tatlong milyong Pilipino na may coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 ang hindi naiulat mula Abril hanggang Hunyo.

“Maybe I could buy that there were more cases than what was reported, particularly in certain demographic groups, but I think three million is a stretch,” ani David sa online forum.

“I’m not saying it’s impossible. In theory, it is possible, anything is possible. But the likelihood of that seems very low to me,” punto pa nito.

Kung totoo aniya ang pagtataya ng Ateneo de Manila, tiyak na mayroong nasa 12 milyong kaso ng COVID-19 na ang Pilipinas.

Paliwanag pa nito, ang ginamit na metodolohiya sa pag-aaral ay ‘problematic’ dahil ginamit nito ang case fatality rate (CFR) ng Singapore bilang baseline.

“Case fatality rate is different across different countries. In some countries it’s higher but in some countries like Singapore, it’s a lot lot low,” punto ni David.

“Admittedly we did not have a lot of tests back in April, May, and then June we started to increase our testing capacity, but at that time, our positivity rate was only 5%. The 5% is actually the world’s standard and it’s actually very low.”

“If there were more, there should have been more positive test results.”

Isa pa ritong idiniin ay hindi pa mataas ang hospital occupancy noong panahong iyon.

“It’s a given that more than half of them will have symptoms even mild symptoms, More of them would have gone to hospitals. The fact that they did not go to hospitals and fill up the hospitals suggest that we did not have that many cases.”

“They are reporting what they have. There is no deliberate intention to hide the number of cases but I think lot of cases may have gone unreported–not just because we lack testing– but I think citizens are afraid to come out and let people know that they have symptoms, they have mild symptoms,” tugon pa ni David. RNT/FGDC


Pacquiao tutol sa PhilHealth privatization; mga korap ikulong

August 22, 2020 @8:57 AM
Manila, Philippines – Tinutulan ni Senator Manny Pacquiao ang isinusulong na gawing pribado ang PhilHealth upang masupil ang korapsyon.

“Sa oras na ginawang pribado ang PhilHealth, tiyak na tataas din ang bayarin ng mga miyembro dahil kailangan na nitong kumita gaya ng ibang mga pribadong health insurance providers,” ani Pacquiao.

Maalalang inihain ni Marikina City Representative Stella Quimbo ang panukalang ’empowering the President to privatize PhilHealth.’

Para naman kay Pacquiao, ito ay sumasalungat sa Universal Health Care law.

“The best thing is to jail its corrupt officials instead of privatizing PhilHealth. We just need to overhaul PhilHealth and fill it with people who are honest, dedicated and competent,” punto pa nito.

Naniniwala naman si Senator Grace Poe, chair ng Senate Committee on Public Services na kailangang palitan ang pamumuno.

Bukas din aniya siya sa usapin ng ‘privatization’ hangga’t may kauukulang kondisyon.

“In a way this is something that we can probably explore. I think the private sector has done better in managing businesses,” lahad pa nito sa isang panayam. RNT/FGDC


Phase 4 trials ng COVID-19 vaccine, meds may waiver na

August 22, 2020 @8:45 AM
Manila, Philippines – Inaprubahan na ng Department of Health (DOH) ang waiver ng Phase 4 trials ng bakuna at mga gamot laban sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19.

“The advantage of waiving this provision is that we can accelerate our national response to the pandemic in terms of vaccine distribution,” saad ng DOH.

‘Historical precedent’ naman para sa DOH ang waiver ng Phase 4 trials.

Sa kabila nito, inirerekomenda naman ng DOH ang mga sumusunod na safeguard sa Phase 4 clinical trials na mandato sa Universal Health Care Law:

Safety and effectiveness surveillance following WHO recommendations;
Database of recipients of the drugs/vaccines;
Transparent and effective risk communication on the benefits and risks of interventions against COVID-19;
Informed consent and assent to recipients of drugs, vaccines, and other interventions for COVID 19; at
Pilot implementation and community engagement activities before mass rollout.

Maaalalang umaasa si President Rodrigo Duterte sa commitment ng China at Russia na mapaabot ang COVID-19 vaccines sa Pilipinas. RNT/FGDC


#IgmePH, habagat makaaapekto sa ilang bahagi ng Pinas

August 22, 2020 @8:33 AM
Manila, Philippines – Mararadaman sa Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon at Rizal ang Tropical Depression Igme at hanging habagat, ayon sa PAGASA.

Magdadala ito ng mga pag-ulan at maulap na himpapawirin.

Samantala, ibinabala naman ng PAGASA ang posibilidad ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa sa kasagsagan ng buhos ng ulan, kulog, at kidlat.

Namataan ang sentro ng Tropical Depression Igme sa layong 285 kilometro north northeast ng Basco, Batanes taglay ang 55 kph na hangin at pagbugsong 70 kph. RNT/FGDC


Wala nang malalaking drug lab sa Pinas – PDEA

August 21, 2020 @8:40 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sa kabila nang pagkakasabat sa milyon-milyong pisong halaga ng droga sa bansa, sinabi ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ngayong Biyernes na wala nang natitirang malalaking laboratoryo ng droga sa bansa.

Paglilinaw ng PDEA ang mga nasasamsam na bulto ng droga ay malamang na nanggagaling sa ibang bansa at ipinupuslit na lamang dito sa Pilipinas.

Ang pahayag ay kasunod ng pagkakakulimbat sa isa pinakamalaking buy-bust na umabot sa P13B halaga ng hinihinalang droga sa Trece Martires City, Cavite.

“Actually, we have not monitored any big drug laboratory in the country right now. The drug supply in the country is coming from outside and we are working with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Customs to put a stop to this,” ani PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva.

Ayon pa kay Villanueva na sinisimulan nila sa barangay level solusyunan ang droga para makontrol ang demand nito.

“While we are doing it, we provide corresponding action on the demand side kasi parati kong pinipilit kasi, kung walang demand, definitely, di na magpapapasok ‘yan kasi di na siya,” ani Villanueva. RNT


PAL magdaragdag ng flights sa Pagadian

August 21, 2020 @8:33 PM
Views: 59
Manila, Philippines – Magdaragdag ng kanilang lingguhang flights ang Philippine Airlines (PAL) mula Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur simula sa Martes, Agosto 25.

Ayon sa PAL,ito ay ilalagay sa mga araw ng Miyerkules at Sabado maliban pa sa kasalukuyang lingguhang serbisyo ng mga ito tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Linggo kung saan aabot na sa lima kada linggo ang kabuuang flights nito mula Manila papuntang Pagadian at pabalik.

Nabatid na ang Flight PR 2784 ay aalis sa Manila ng 11:00 ng umaga at darating sa Pagadian ng 12:45 ng tanghali habang ang Flight PR 2784 naman ay aalis sa Pagadian ng 01:25 ng hapon at darating sa Manila ng 03:05 ng hapon.

“The late morning departure time is more convenient for getting to the airport, while the noontime arrival gives passengers more travel time to reach their hometowns in Zamboanga del Sur beyond the Pagadian City area,” batay sa pahayag ng PAL.

Maliban dito, naghahanda rin ang PAL sa pagdaragdag nito ng kanilang arawang flights mula Cagayan de Oro na daragdagan din ng flights mula sa four-time weekly schedule nito.

Una nang ibinalik ng PAL ang kanilang flights mula Manila papuntang Puerto Princesa, Cebu, Iloilo, Tacloban, Butuan, Dipolog, Ozamiz, Cotabato, Davao, General Santos, Zamboanga, Catarman, Dumaguete, at Kalibo matapos ibalik ang Metro Manila sa general community quarantine.

Ayon sa PAL patuloy pa rin nilang ipinapatupad ang mahigpit na safety protocols para matiyak ang kaligtasan ng kanilang mga pasahero laban sa coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. RNT/LF


