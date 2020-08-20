3M unreported COVID cases ng Ateneo pinag-aaralan ng eksperto, epidemiology







Manila, Philippines – Inaprubahan ng Senado ang isang resolusyon na nagbibigay parangal kay dating senador at Manila mayor Alfredo Lim nitong Miyerkoles at kinilala ang kontribusyon nito sa kanyang 60 taong paglilingkod sa bayan.

Namayapa si Lim nitong Agosto 8, 2020 sa edad na 90-anyos.

Pinagtibay ng Senado ang Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 494, na may konsiderasyon sa SRNs 498 at 501 na nagsasabing “expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate on the death of the Honorable Alfredo ‘Fred’ S. Lim,” former senator, former mayor of Manila, former director of the National Bureau of Investigation and former secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government.”

Sina Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, Senators Panfilo Lacson at Francis Tolentino ang naghain ng SRN 494 na nagsasabing “Lim served the Filipino people “with utmost dedication, honor and dignity” for over six decades in various capacities.”

Sa kanyang sponsorship speech sinabi ni Tolentino na nagsimula si Lim bilang public servant noong edad na 22 bilang pulis at naging may pinakamaraming medalya at parangal na natanggap sa buong bansa. Noong kasagsagan ng kanyang kompanya na linisin ang Maynila laban sa droga, prostitution at kriminalidad, nabansagan ang dating alkallde bilang “Dirty Harry.”

Matapos magsilbi bilang hepe ng pulisya ng Maynila, ipinagpatuloy ni Lim ang paglilingkod sa lungsod bilang mayor mula 1992-1998 at 2007-2013) hanggang maitalaga bilang director ng NBI noong 1989 at bilang DILG secretary noong 2000, ayon sa resolusyon.

Sa kanyang maikling paninilbihan bilang senado noong 2004 hanggang 2007, sinabi ng resolusyon, inihain ni Lim ang ilang panukala na “ to address the concerns of the people, particularly the poor, and the country such as giving free medicines, and medical care to indigent patients, protecting the families and relatives of the deceased from harassments of hospitals and funeral parlors, among others.”

“The untimely demise of a true public servant, who had dedicated almost his entire life in serving his countrymen and whose principles and achievements in life are worth emulating but hard to duplicate, is a great loss not only to the bereaved family but to the nation as well,” ayon pa sa resolusyon.

Sinabi naman ni Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, katulad niyang dating hepe ng pulisya, na halos lahat ng pulis sa bansa ay tinitingala si Lim sa kanyang kontribusyon upang makamit ang kapayapaan at kaayusan sa ating bansa.

“I thanked Mayor Lim for making this nation great through his humble contribution,” ayon kay Dela Rosa.

Magkakasama naman sina Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri at Senador Joel Villanueva, Nancy Binay at Sonny Angara, sa paghahain ng SRN 498 “to remember the Philippines’ Dirty Harry.”

“Indeed, the life and works of former senator and Manila mayor Alfredo S. Lim will continue to lift the spirit of the Filipino people amid the Covid-19 pandemic. His courage, bravery and service to the nation will never be forgotten,” ayon kay Villanueva.

Ayon naman kay Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, dating Executive Secretary nang maitalaga si Lim bilang hepe ng NBI, “ the late senator was “indeed, a man of the law.”

“As I knew him, he would push the law to its acceptable limits because he would adhere to the rule of law. He wanted to provide a better political stability in our society then,” giit ni Drilon.

Sa kahilingan na maging co-author ng mga resolusyon, naalala ni Senador Grace Poe na tumakbo si Lim at nanalong senador noong 2004 sa ilalim ng Koalisyon ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino kasama ang kanyang yumaong ama na si Fernando Poe Jr. bilang standard bearer.

Aniya, nagpapasalamat ang kanyang pamilya kay Lim na nasa likod ng pagtatayo ng isang 9-foot bronze statue ni FPJ sa kahabaan ng Roxas Blvd. tapat ng US Embassy noong 2012.

“I don’t think anyone has given my father that much honor, aside from the National Artist Award, and because of that, we thank him and we hope that his memory will live on,” ayon kay Poe. Ernie Reyes