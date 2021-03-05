Trending Now

4 sa149 NCR hospitals nasa ‘critical’ level — DOH

March 5, 2021 @ 12:24 PM 6 mins ago
MANILA, Philippines — Apat sa 149 ospital sa Metro Manila ang nasa critical level na pagdating sa bed capacity nito para sa COVID-19 patients, base sa datos mula Department of Health (DOH) hanggang nitong Marso 2.

Bumaba pa ito kumpara sa limang naitalang ospital noong Pebrero 26.

Sa ilalim ng kritikal na lebel kinokonsidera na ang isang ospital kung mayroon na itong 85 porsyento ng bed occupancy para sa COVID-19 patients ang nagagamit na.

Sa mga ospital na nasa “critical” level, dalawa rito ang nasa 100 percent bed occupancy kabilang ang Ospital ng Makati at Recuenco General Hospital Inc.

Sa iba pang lebel, kinaklasipika ng DOH ang mga bed capacity ng ospital sa high risk, moderate at safe.

Sa ilalim ng high risk, 70 percent lang ito at hindi lalagpas sa 85 percent ng COVID-19 beds ang puno.

Ang mga ospital namang puno na ang nasa 60 hanggang 70 porsyento ng bed capacity ay itinuturing na moderate, kung saan 60% ang safe level pagdating sa pagresponde sa COVID-19.

Maikokonsidera namang nasa safe zone ang karamihan ng ospital sa Metro Manila na may 40.1 percent, o 2,885 sa 7,202 total beds occupied.

Narito ang mga ospital na nasa ilalim ng iba’t ibang level ng bed capacity.

Critical

  1. Bernardino General Hospital II – 85.7 percent

  2. Ospital ng Makati – 100 percent

  3. Ospital ng Muntinlupa – 96.4 percent

  4. Recuenco General Hospital Inc. – 100 percent

High risk

  1. Bernardino General Hospital I – 70 percent

  2. East Avenue Medical Center – 84.7 percent

  3. Makati Medical Center – 70 percent

  4. Mandaluyong City Medical Center – 76.1 perecnt

  5. Marikina Valley Medical Center – 73.5 percent

  6. Metro North Medical Center and Hospital – 71.4 percent

  7. National Children’s Hospital – 75.6 percent

  8. Pacific Global Medical Center – 77.8 percent

  9. Quirino Memorial Medical Center – 74.1 percent

  10. Sta. Ana Hospital – 71.1 percent

  11. Taguig Pateros District Hospital – 83.5 percent

  12. The Premier Medical Center – 81.3 percent

  13. Veterans Memorial Medical Center – 76.9 percent

  14. Victoriano Luna Medical Center – 71.8 percent

  15. World Citi Medical Center – 72.7 percent

Moderate

  1. Army General Hospital – 65.7 percent

  2. Capitol Medical Center Inc. – 65.6 percent

  3. Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital – 68 percent

  4. FEU- Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Inc. – 61.1 percent

  5. Lung Center of the Philippines – 64.7 percent

  6. Novaliches District Hospital – 62.5 percent

  7. Ospital ng Sampaloc – 62.1 percent

  8. St. Clare’s Medical Center – 60 percent

Safe

  1. A Zarate Hospital – No occupied beds

  2. Adventist Medical Center – 36 percent

  3. Air Force General Hospital – 34 percent

  4. Alabang Medical Center – No occupied beds

  5. Alabang Medical Clinic – 16.7 percent

  6. Alabang Medical Clinic Las Piñas branch – No occupied beds

  7. Alabang Medical Clinic Muntinlupa – 20 percent

  8. Alfonso Specialist Hospital – No occupied beds

  9. Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Pateros – 33.3 percent

  10. Allied Care Experts (Ace)  Medical Center Quezon City – 30 percent

  11. Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela – 29.4 percent

  12. Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center – 30.4 percent

  13. Asian Hospital – 33.3 percent

  14. Bermudez PolyClinic Hospital – No occupied beds

  15. Calalang General Hospital – No occupied beds

  16. Caloocan City Medical Center – 25.8 percent

  17. Cardinal Santos Medical Center – 31.1 percent

  18. Chinese General Hospital Medical Center – 46.9 percent

  19. Christ The King Medical Center Unihealth Las Piñas Inc. – 25 percent

  20. Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center – 37.7 percent

  21. Cure and Care Maternity Hospital OPC – No occupied beds

  22. D.T. Protacio Hospital – No occupied beds

  23. De Los Santos Medical Center – 22.5 percent

  24. De Ocampo Memorial Medical Center – No occupied beds

  25. Diliman Doctors Hospital Inc. – 26.9 percent

  26. Divine Heart Medical Service and Development Cooperative Hospital – No occupied beds

  27. Dr. Fe Del Mundo Medical Center – 43.8 percent

  28. Dr. Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital – No occupied beds

  29. Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital – 7.7 percent

  30. Dr. Montano G. Ramos General Hospital Corporation – No occupied beds

  31. Dr. Sabili Health Services Corporation – No occupied beds

  32. Zarate Hospital – 33.3 percent

  33. F.Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc. – 44.7 percent

  34. Fairveiw General Hospital – No occupied beds

  35. Fatima University Medical Center Corporation – 32.8 percent

  36. Foundation of Our Lady of Peace Mission Inc. Our Lady of Peace Hospital – 11.1 percent

  37. Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center – 25.3 percent

  38. Gen. Miguel Malvar Medical Research Foundation Inc. – No occupied beds

  39. Hospital of the Infant Jesus Medical Center – 20.7 percent

  40. JP Sioson General Hospital and Colleges Inc. – No occupied beds

  41. Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center – 44.9 percent

  42. Justice Jose Abad General Hospital – 11.1 percent

  43. Las Piñas City Medical Center – 44 percent

  44. Las Piñas Doctors Hospital – 55.2 percent

  45. Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center – 48.6 percent

  46. Manila Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds

  47. Manila Naval Hospital – No occupied beds

  48. Marikina Doctors Hospital and Medical Center – No occupied beds

  49. Marikina St. Vincent General Hospital Inc. – 25 percent

  50. Martinez Memorial Hospital Inc. – No occupied beds

  51. Mary Chiles General Hospital Inc. – 32.7 percent

  52. Mary Johnston Hospital Inc. – 30.8 percent

  53. MCPC St. Therese of Lisieux Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds

  54. MCU-FDT Medical Foundation Hospital – 31.3 percent

  55. Medical Center Manila – 5.1 percent

  56. Medical Center Muntinlupa – 24 percent

  57. Medical Center Taguig – 52.9 percent

  58. Medical Center Parañaque – 20 percent

  59. Metropolitan Medical Center – 26.2 percent

  60. Mission Hospital – 40 percent

  61. National Center for Mental Health – 1.3 percent

  62. National Kidney Transplant Institute – 50.8 percent

  63. Navotas City Hospital – 35.7 percent

  64. Nodado General Hospital – No occupied beds

  65. North Caloocan Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds

  66. Novaliches General Hospital – No occupied beds

  67. Olivarez General Hospital – 10 percent

  68. Ospital ng Malabon – 46.7 percent

  69. Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center – 27.8 percent

  70. Ospital ng Parañaque – No occupied beds

  71. Ospital ng Tondo – 46.7 percent

  72. Our Lady of Grace Hospital Inc. – No occupied beds

  73. Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Inc. – 17.4 percent

  74. Pasay General Hospital – 46.7 percent

  75. Pasig City Children’s Hospital Child’s Hope – 50.8 percent

  76. Pasig City General Hospital – 41.9 percent

  77. Pasig Doctors Medical Center Inc. – 12.5 percent

  78. Perpetual Succor Hospital and Maternity Inc. – No occupied beds

  79. Philippine Children’s Medical Center – 31.9 percent

  80. Philippine Heart Center – 32.4 percent

  81. Philippine Orthopedic Center – 50 percent

  82. Pope John Paul II Hospital and Medical Center – 25.8 percent

  83. Providence Hospital – 53.3 percent

  84. Queensberry Hospital – No occupied beds

  85. Quezon City General Hospital – 27.7 percent

  86. Quezon Institute – No occupied beds

  87. Research Institute for Tropical Medicine – 13 percent

  88. Rizal Medical Center – 35 percent

  89. Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital – 47.2 percent

  90. Salve Regina General Hospital – No occupied beds

  91. San Juan De Dios Educational Foundation – 50 percent

  92. San Juan Medical Center – 46.7 percent

  93. San Lazaro Hospital – 17.9 percent

  94. San Lorenzo Hospital Health Management – No occupied beds

  95. San Lorenzo Ruiz Women’s Hospital – 46.2 percent

  96. SDS Medical Center – 54.5 percent

  97. Seamen’s Hospital – 15 percent

  98. St. Anthony Medical Center of Marikina, Inc. – No occupied beds

  99. St. Camillus Medical Center – 46.2 percent

  100. St. Jude General Hospital and Medical Center – No occupied beds

  101. St. Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City – 25.9 percent

  102. St. Luke’s Medical Center, Taguig – 40 percent

  103. St. Martin de Porres Charity Hospital – No occupied beds

  104. St. Victoria Hospital – No occupied beds

  105. Sta. Teresita General Hospital – No occupied beds

  106. The Medical City – 44.3 percent

  107. Tondo Medical Center – 41.6 percent

  108. Tricity Medical Center, Inc. – 20.8 percent

  109. Trinity Woman and Child Center “The Birthplace” – No occupied beds

  110. U.E.R.M. Memorial Hospital – 26.7 percent

  111. UHBI – Parañaque Doctors Hospital, Inc. – 27.3 percent

  112. Unihealth Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center, Inc. – 12.5 percent

  113. United Doctors Medical Center – No occupied beds

  114. University of Perpetual Help Dalta Medical Center, Inc. – 52.7 percent

  115. University of Santo Tomas Hospital – 24.1 percent

  116. University of the Philippines Philippine General Hospital – 57.5 percent

  117. Valenzuela Citicare Medical Center Timog Hilaga Providence Group, Inc. – 40 percent

  118. Valenzuela Medical Center – 29.5 percent

  119. Villarosa Hospital, Inc. – No occupied beds

  120. VRP Medical Center – 56.1 percent

  121. VT Maternity Hospital – No occupied beds

  122. Word of Hope General Foundation, Inc. – No occupied beds


Lindol sa Taal, Pinatubo patuloy pa rin

March 5, 2021 @12:15 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Patuloy pa rin ang mga naitatalang volcanic quake sa Bulkang Taal at Pinatubo sa nakalipas na 24 oras.

Sa volcano bulletin  ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) na inilabas ngayong Biyernes, nakapagtala ng 18 pagyanig sa Taal Volcano habang siyam naman sa Mt. Pinatubo.

Nagkatoon ng mahinang pagbuga ng steam-laden plumes mula sa fumarolic vents na may taas na 10 metro.

“Ground deformation parameters from continuous electronic tilt on volcano island record a slight deflation around the main crater since October 2020 but overall, very slow and steady inflation of the Taal region has been recorded by continuous GPS (global positioning system) data after the eruption (in January 2020),” Phivolcs said.

Nananatili sa Alert Level 1 ang parehong Taal Volcano at Mt. Pinatubo na nangangahuluganang nasa “abnormal” state pa rin ang mga ito.

“Entry into the Pinatubo crater area must be conducted with extreme caution and should be avoided if possible. Communities and local government units surrounding Pinatubo are reminded to be always prepared for both earthquake and volcanic hazards and to review, prepare and strengthen their contingency, emergency and other disaster preparedness plans,” ayon pa sa Phivolcs.

“Local government units are advised to continuously assess and strengthen the preparedness of previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake in case of renewed unrest. Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft,” saad pa sa abiso. RNT


March 5, 2021 @12:14 PM
MANILA, Philippines — Opisyal ng naging US citizen si Filipino-born chess champion at Super Grandmaster Wesley So, ayon sa US Chess Federation.

Dahil dito, hindi na pwedeng maglaro si So sa ilalim ng bandila ng Piipinas sa larangan ng chess.

Isiniwalat ng US Chess Federation, naging US citizen si So noong Pebrero 26.

Ipinanganak si So sa Bacoor, Cavite bago pumunta sa US noong 2012 nang madismaya sa pulitika sa  Philippine Sports.

Naging three-time Philippine Champion at ngayo’y world No. 9 at kasalukuyang US Chess Champion ipinakita ni So kung bakit dapat siyang maging isang US citizen.

“I want to give back to a country that has been so good to me. From the moment I landed here I was encouraged and enabled to become better than I was,” ani So sa interview sa kanya ng US Citizenship and Immigration Services sa ginanap na seremonya.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t love the Philippines. I have good memories from there. But I did not have the connections needed to succeed in that culture,” wika nito.

Nitong Pebrero ay tinalo ng 27-year-old si world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen sa Opera Euro Rapid chess championship.Rico Navarro


Negative COVID-19 test result kailangan pa rin sa Boracay

March 5, 2021 @12:02 PM
AKLAN – Kinakailangan pa ring magprisenta ng negatibong resulta COVID-19 test ang mga turistang nagbabalak na pumasyal sa Boracay, ayon sa atas ng local government ng Malay, Biyernes.

Ayon kay Mayor Frolibar Bautista kinakailangang magpresenta ng mga turista ng RT-PCR test negative result sa loob ng 72 oras na sumailalim dito.

Kinakailangan ding may kumpirmado nang booking sa mga accredited hotel ng Department of Tourism ang mga bibisita.

“There will be no changes on the requirements for incoming tourists to Boracay,” ani Bautista.

Matatandaang inisa na lang ng Inter Agency Task Force against COVID-19 ang protocol para sa domestic travel sa buong bansa.

Sa kautusan ay kinalos na ang quarantine, pagkuha ng travel authority, at barangay health certificate.

Maging ang pagprisenta ng COVID-19 negative result ay hindi na mandatoryo pero ibinibigay ang kapangyarihan sa lokal na gobyerno kung ipatutupad ito.

Tangng RT PCR test lang naman ang papayagan. RNT


Bong Go: Pagbabakuna sa mga opisyal, para magtiwala ang publiko

March 5, 2021 @11:54 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Ihinhayag ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go na suportado niya ang suhestyon na magpakuna ang mga opisyal ng pamahalaan sa harap ng publiko upang maalis ang takot at magpabakuna rin ang maraming Filipino laban sa COVID-19 vaccines.

Ngunit nilinaw ni Go na gagawin ito nang hindi nasasaalang-alang ang priority list ng pamahalaan sa national COVID-19 vaccination program na tumututukoy sa ilang sektor bilang mga dapat na unahin, gaya ng frontliners, mahihirap at vulnerables.

Sa pagbubukas ng Malasakit Center sa Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center sa Angeles City, Pampanga, tinanong si Go kung suportado niya na ilagay sa priority list para mabigyan ng COVID-19 vaccine ang mga lokal na opisyal.

Ayon kay Go, wala naman aniyang masama rito sa pagsasabing “Bakit hindi? Kumpiyansa po ang kinukuha natin dito. Eh, kung ibig sabihin nga nito, kung ang Mayor ninyo nagpabakuna nga, so ibig sabihin magtiwala kayo.”

Sinabi pa niya na kung makatutulong ito upang mawala ang takot ng publiko sa bakuna ay suportado niya ang nasabing rekomendasyon.

“Ang importante nito, to get the confidence of your constituents po sa lugar. Kung mayor, to get the confidence of your constituents sa inyong lugar.”

“So, ako naman po pabor ako kung ‘yon na po ang magiging desisyon ng ating IATF, na pangungunahan po ng mayor ay sang-ayon po ako, para makuha natin ang kumpiyansa,” dagdag niya.

Anang senador, walang pilitan sa pagbabakuna para makuha ang herd immunity at maibalik na sa normal ang pamumuhay ng bawat isa.

“Buhay po nila ‘yan. So boluntaryo naman po ito. Kami naman po rito sa gobyerno ay pinapaintindi namin sa kanila na tanging bakuna lamang po ang susi o solusyon dito sa ating problema kontra COVID-19.”

“Importante po dito ay ma-attain natin ‘yung herd immunity sa community. Ulitin ko, ang importante dito ma-attain natin ‘yung herd immunity sa community.

‘Pag ‘yung komunidad ninyo ay na-attain na ‘yung herd immunity, maiiwasan na ang pagkalat… kakayanin na po ng ating anti-bodies dahil po sa bakuna na ituturok sa tao,” sabi ni Go.

“Nakaplano na ‘yan sa mga strategic regions. Lahat po ay bibigyan, ang mga frontliners, i-priority muna natin ang mga frontliners,” ayon sa senador.

Aniya, mahalaga na maarmasan ang ating mga frontliners dahil sila ang isinasabak sa giyerang ito. RNT


PH tanker Gebbie humakot ng medalya sa Australia

March 5, 2021 @11:48 AM
MANILA, Philippines — Tumangay si Southeast Asian Games veteran Luke Gebbie ng maraming  medalya — isang ginto, dalawang pilak at isang tansong medalya – sa katatapos na Victoria Open Long Course Swimming Championships sa Australia.

Nakuha ni Gebbie ang gold medal nang manalasa ito sa men’s 100-meter butterfly sa bilis na 55.83 segundo para hiyain  sina silver medalist Hamish Mcdougall (56.03) at bronze winner Luka Zubcic (56.54).

Pilak naman ang naibulsa ni Gebbie sa 50m butterfly sa itinala nitong 25.27 segundo habang naka-ginto naman  si Jack Gerrard na may 25.24 segundo.

Naging 2nd place din ang 24-anyos na si Gebbie sa 50m freestyle matapos itipa ang 23.39 segundo kasunod ni gold winner Andrew Lauterstein na may 22.77 segundo.

Nagtapos naman sa bronze si Gebbie sa 100m freestyle sa tiyempong 51.27 segundo habang naka-ginto si Benno Negri (50.52) at silver si Gerrard (50.95).Rico Navarro


