4 sa149 NCR hospitals nasa ‘critical’ level — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Apat sa 149 ospital sa Metro Manila ang nasa critical level na pagdating sa bed capacity nito para sa COVID-19 patients, base sa datos mula Department of Health (DOH) hanggang nitong Marso 2.
Bumaba pa ito kumpara sa limang naitalang ospital noong Pebrero 26.
Sa ilalim ng kritikal na lebel kinokonsidera na ang isang ospital kung mayroon na itong 85 porsyento ng bed occupancy para sa COVID-19 patients ang nagagamit na.
Sa mga ospital na nasa “critical” level, dalawa rito ang nasa 100 percent bed occupancy kabilang ang Ospital ng Makati at Recuenco General Hospital Inc.
Sa iba pang lebel, kinaklasipika ng DOH ang mga bed capacity ng ospital sa high risk, moderate at safe.
Sa ilalim ng high risk, 70 percent lang ito at hindi lalagpas sa 85 percent ng COVID-19 beds ang puno.
Ang mga ospital namang puno na ang nasa 60 hanggang 70 porsyento ng bed capacity ay itinuturing na moderate, kung saan 60% ang safe level pagdating sa pagresponde sa COVID-19.
Maikokonsidera namang nasa safe zone ang karamihan ng ospital sa Metro Manila na may 40.1 percent, o 2,885 sa 7,202 total beds occupied.
Narito ang mga ospital na nasa ilalim ng iba’t ibang level ng bed capacity.
Critical
-
Bernardino General Hospital II – 85.7 percent
-
Ospital ng Makati – 100 percent
-
Ospital ng Muntinlupa – 96.4 percent
-
Recuenco General Hospital Inc. – 100 percent
High risk
-
Bernardino General Hospital I – 70 percent
-
East Avenue Medical Center – 84.7 percent
-
Makati Medical Center – 70 percent
-
Mandaluyong City Medical Center – 76.1 perecnt
-
Marikina Valley Medical Center – 73.5 percent
-
Metro North Medical Center and Hospital – 71.4 percent
-
National Children’s Hospital – 75.6 percent
-
Pacific Global Medical Center – 77.8 percent
-
Quirino Memorial Medical Center – 74.1 percent
-
Sta. Ana Hospital – 71.1 percent
-
Taguig Pateros District Hospital – 83.5 percent
-
The Premier Medical Center – 81.3 percent
-
Veterans Memorial Medical Center – 76.9 percent
-
Victoriano Luna Medical Center – 71.8 percent
-
World Citi Medical Center – 72.7 percent
Moderate
-
Army General Hospital – 65.7 percent
-
Capitol Medical Center Inc. – 65.6 percent
-
Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital – 68 percent
-
FEU- Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Inc. – 61.1 percent
-
Lung Center of the Philippines – 64.7 percent
-
Novaliches District Hospital – 62.5 percent
-
Ospital ng Sampaloc – 62.1 percent
-
St. Clare’s Medical Center – 60 percent
Safe
-
A Zarate Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Adventist Medical Center – 36 percent
-
Air Force General Hospital – 34 percent
-
Alabang Medical Center – No occupied beds
-
Alabang Medical Clinic – 16.7 percent
-
Alabang Medical Clinic Las Piñas branch – No occupied beds
-
Alabang Medical Clinic Muntinlupa – 20 percent
-
Alfonso Specialist Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Pateros – 33.3 percent
-
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Quezon City – 30 percent
-
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela – 29.4 percent
-
Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center – 30.4 percent
-
Asian Hospital – 33.3 percent
-
Bermudez PolyClinic Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Calalang General Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Caloocan City Medical Center – 25.8 percent
-
Cardinal Santos Medical Center – 31.1 percent
-
Chinese General Hospital Medical Center – 46.9 percent
-
Christ The King Medical Center Unihealth Las Piñas Inc. – 25 percent
-
Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center – 37.7 percent
-
Cure and Care Maternity Hospital OPC – No occupied beds
-
D.T. Protacio Hospital – No occupied beds
-
De Los Santos Medical Center – 22.5 percent
-
De Ocampo Memorial Medical Center – No occupied beds
-
Diliman Doctors Hospital Inc. – 26.9 percent
-
Divine Heart Medical Service and Development Cooperative Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Dr. Fe Del Mundo Medical Center – 43.8 percent
-
Dr. Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital – 7.7 percent
-
Dr. Montano G. Ramos General Hospital Corporation – No occupied beds
-
Dr. Sabili Health Services Corporation – No occupied beds
-
Zarate Hospital – 33.3 percent
-
F.Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc. – 44.7 percent
-
Fairveiw General Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Fatima University Medical Center Corporation – 32.8 percent
-
Foundation of Our Lady of Peace Mission Inc. Our Lady of Peace Hospital – 11.1 percent
-
Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center – 25.3 percent
-
Gen. Miguel Malvar Medical Research Foundation Inc. – No occupied beds
-
Hospital of the Infant Jesus Medical Center – 20.7 percent
-
JP Sioson General Hospital and Colleges Inc. – No occupied beds
-
Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center – 44.9 percent
-
Justice Jose Abad General Hospital – 11.1 percent
-
Las Piñas City Medical Center – 44 percent
-
Las Piñas Doctors Hospital – 55.2 percent
-
Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center – 48.6 percent
-
Manila Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Manila Naval Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Marikina Doctors Hospital and Medical Center – No occupied beds
-
Marikina St. Vincent General Hospital Inc. – 25 percent
-
Martinez Memorial Hospital Inc. – No occupied beds
-
Mary Chiles General Hospital Inc. – 32.7 percent
-
Mary Johnston Hospital Inc. – 30.8 percent
-
MCPC St. Therese of Lisieux Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds
-
MCU-FDT Medical Foundation Hospital – 31.3 percent
-
Medical Center Manila – 5.1 percent
-
Medical Center Muntinlupa – 24 percent
-
Medical Center Taguig – 52.9 percent
-
Medical Center Parañaque – 20 percent
-
Metropolitan Medical Center – 26.2 percent
-
Mission Hospital – 40 percent
-
National Center for Mental Health – 1.3 percent
-
National Kidney Transplant Institute – 50.8 percent
-
Navotas City Hospital – 35.7 percent
-
Nodado General Hospital – No occupied beds
-
North Caloocan Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Novaliches General Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Olivarez General Hospital – 10 percent
-
Ospital ng Malabon – 46.7 percent
-
Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center – 27.8 percent
-
Ospital ng Parañaque – No occupied beds
-
Ospital ng Tondo – 46.7 percent
-
Our Lady of Grace Hospital Inc. – No occupied beds
-
Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Inc. – 17.4 percent
-
Pasay General Hospital – 46.7 percent
-
Pasig City Children’s Hospital Child’s Hope – 50.8 percent
-
Pasig City General Hospital – 41.9 percent
-
Pasig Doctors Medical Center Inc. – 12.5 percent
-
Perpetual Succor Hospital and Maternity Inc. – No occupied beds
-
Philippine Children’s Medical Center – 31.9 percent
-
Philippine Heart Center – 32.4 percent
-
Philippine Orthopedic Center – 50 percent
-
Pope John Paul II Hospital and Medical Center – 25.8 percent
-
Providence Hospital – 53.3 percent
-
Queensberry Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Quezon City General Hospital – 27.7 percent
-
Quezon Institute – No occupied beds
-
Research Institute for Tropical Medicine – 13 percent
-
Rizal Medical Center – 35 percent
-
Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital – 47.2 percent
-
Salve Regina General Hospital – No occupied beds
-
San Juan De Dios Educational Foundation – 50 percent
-
San Juan Medical Center – 46.7 percent
-
San Lazaro Hospital – 17.9 percent
-
San Lorenzo Hospital Health Management – No occupied beds
-
San Lorenzo Ruiz Women’s Hospital – 46.2 percent
-
SDS Medical Center – 54.5 percent
-
Seamen’s Hospital – 15 percent
-
St. Anthony Medical Center of Marikina, Inc. – No occupied beds
-
St. Camillus Medical Center – 46.2 percent
-
St. Jude General Hospital and Medical Center – No occupied beds
-
St. Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City – 25.9 percent
-
St. Luke’s Medical Center, Taguig – 40 percent
-
St. Martin de Porres Charity Hospital – No occupied beds
-
St. Victoria Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Sta. Teresita General Hospital – No occupied beds
-
The Medical City – 44.3 percent
-
Tondo Medical Center – 41.6 percent
-
Tricity Medical Center, Inc. – 20.8 percent
-
Trinity Woman and Child Center “The Birthplace” – No occupied beds
-
U.E.R.M. Memorial Hospital – 26.7 percent
-
UHBI – Parañaque Doctors Hospital, Inc. – 27.3 percent
-
Unihealth Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center, Inc. – 12.5 percent
-
United Doctors Medical Center – No occupied beds
-
University of Perpetual Help Dalta Medical Center, Inc. – 52.7 percent
-
University of Santo Tomas Hospital – 24.1 percent
-
University of the Philippines Philippine General Hospital – 57.5 percent
-
Valenzuela Citicare Medical Center Timog Hilaga Providence Group, Inc. – 40 percent
-
Valenzuela Medical Center – 29.5 percent
-
Villarosa Hospital, Inc. – No occupied beds
-
VRP Medical Center – 56.1 percent
-
VT Maternity Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Word of Hope General Foundation, Inc. – No occupied beds