40K Pasay studes bibigyan ng P3K ayuda

August 12, 2020 @2:05 PM
Baguio – Nakatanggap ang indigenous peoples (IP) community sa isang remote barangay sa Baguio City ng tatlong bagong Free Wi-Fi sites para sa online learning, batay sa Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).
Ilalagay ito sa Barangay Happy Hallow unang linggo ng Agosto na naging posible sa tulong ng DICT-Luzon Cluster 1 at Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco).
Sa pahayag naman ni Marie Carolyn Verano, Department of Education (DepEd) – Baguio Schools Division Superintendent, ang libreng Wi-Fi ang magsisilbing pundasyon ng DepEd sa kanilang blended learning sa lugar.
“The Internet installation is vital because the barangay has been selected as a pilot area in Baguio under the new modalities of the educational system by the DepEd,” ani Verano.
Welcome improvement naman ang naturang proyekto para kay Barangay captain Joseph Sacley.
“We are so happy that in a short period of time, nagawa ito purposely para makaabot tayo sa bagong sistema ng education,” saad nito.
Paliwanag ni Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II, bahagi ito ng “Free Wi-Fi for All” program ng DICT ngayong coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.
“One of the primary goals of our intensified Free Wi-Fi for All program is to connect educators and learners and enable them continued access to quality education,” saad ni Honasan. RNT/FGDC
