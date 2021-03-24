43 sa 152 NCR hospitals ‘critical’ level na — DOH

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines — Umakyat na sa 43 ang ospital na nasa critical level buhat nitong Marso 23, batay sa Department of Health (DOH).
Naabot naman ng mga sumusunod ang 100% full bed capacity:
Narito naman ang datos ng mga ospital batay na rin sa Inquirer.
Critical
Zarate Hospital – 100 percent
Air Force General Hospital – 100 percent
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Pateros – 93.8 percent
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela – 100 percent
Bernardino General Hospital I – 100 percent
Bernardino General Hospital II – 85.7 percent
Capitol Medical Center Inc. – 90.9 percent
Chinese General Hospital Medical Center – 100 percent
Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center – 96.9 percent
East Avenue Medical Center – 86.7 percent
Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc. – 100 percent
FEU- Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Inc. – 100 percent
Las Piñas Doctors Hospital – 100 percent
Lung Center of the Philippines – 96.3 percent
Makati Medical Center – 100 percent
Mandaluyong City Medical Center – 87 percent
MCU-FDT Medical Foundation Hospital – 93.8 percent
Medical Center Muntinlupa – 92 percent
Medical Center Taguig – 89.3 percent
Metro North Medical Center and Hospital – 95.2 percent
Metropolitan Medical Center – 100 percent
National Kidney Transplant Institute – 88.3 percent
Novaliches District Hospital – 100 percent
Ospital ng Makati – 93.8 percent
Ospital ng Muntinlupa – 97.1 percent
Ospital ng Sampaloc – 93.5 percent
Pacific Global Medical Center – 88.9 percent
Pasig City Children’s Hospital Child’s Hope – 96.2 percent
Quezon City General Hospital – 86.7 percent
Quirino Memorial Medical Center – 90.8 percent
Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital – 100 percent
Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City – 96 percent
Luke’s Medical Center, Taguig – 88.9 percent
Ana Hospital – 100 percent
Taguig Pateros District Hospital – 90 percent
The Medical City – 94.4 percent
Tondo Medical Center – 90.8 percent
Unihealth Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center, Inc. – 94.4 percent
University of Perpetual Help Dalta Medical Center, Inc. – 100 percent
Valenzuela Citicare Medical Center Timog Hilaga Providence Group, Inc. – 100 percent
Veterans Memorial Medical Center – 96.8 percent
Victoriano Luna Medical Center – 99.4 percent
World Citi Medical Center – 86.1 percent
High-risk
Adventist Medical Center – 71.8 percent
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Quezon City – 79.2 percent
Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center – 82.6 percent
Army General Hospital – 75.7 percent
Caloocan City Medical Center – 70 percent
Cardinal Santos Medical Center – 70.9 percent
Fe Del Mundo Medical Center – 82.1 percent
Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital – 72.8 percent
Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center – 82.4 percent
Marikina Valley Medical Center – 79.5 percent
Medical Center Manila – 83 percent
National Children’s Hospital – 77.8 percent
Pasay General Hospital – 75.9 percent
Pasig Doctors Medical Center Inc. – 70.6 percent
Research Institute for Tropical Medicine – 75.9 percent
San Juan De Dios Educational Foundation – 83.3 percent
Clare’s Medical Center – 80 percent
The Premier Medical Center – 75 percent
University of the Philippines Philippine General Hospital – 71 percent
Moderate
De Los Santos Medical Center – 60 percent
Diliman Doctors Hospital Inc. – 69.7 percent
HolyLife Hospital – 66.7 percent
Las Piñas City Medical Center – 68 percent
Mary Johnston Hospital Inc. – 61.5 percent
Philippine Heart Center – 67.6 percent
E.R.M. Memorial Hospital – 65.6 percent
Safe
Alabang Medical Center – No occupied beds
Alabang Medical Clinic – No occupied beds
Alabang Medical Clinic Las Piñas branch – 12.5 percent
Alabang Medical Clinic Muntinlupa – No occupied beds
Alfonso Specialist Hospital – No occupied beds
Asian Hospital – 46.4 percent
Bermudez PolyClinic Hospital – No occupied beds
Calalang General Hospital – No occupied beds
Christ The King Medical Center Unihealth Las Piñas Inc. – 25 percent
Cruz-Rabe Maternity and General Hospital – No occupied beds
Cure and Care Maternity Hospital OPC – No occupied beds
T. Protacio Hospital – 25 percent
De Ocampo Memorial Medical Center – No occupied beds
Divine Heart Medical Service and Development Cooperative Hospital – 14.3 percent
Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital – 50 percent
Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital – 6.6 percent
Montano G. Ramos General Hospital Corporation – No occupied beds
Sabili Health Services Corporation – No occupied beds
Zarate Hospital – 33.3 percent
Fairview General Hospital – No occupied beds
Fatima University Medical Center Corporation – 26.1 percent
Foundation of Our Lady of Peace Mission Inc. Our Lady of Peace Hospital – 18.5 percent
Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center – 38 percent
Miguel Malvar Medical Research Foundation Inc. – No occupied beds
Hospital of the Infant Jesus Medical Center – 42.9 percent
JP Sioson General Hospital and Colleges Inc. – No occupied beds
Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center – 56.3 percent
Justice Jose Abad General Hospital – 13.3 percent
Manila Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds
Manila Naval Hospital – 41.7 percent
Marikina Doctors Hospital and Medical Center – 58.3 percent
Marikina St. Vincent General Hospital Inc. – No occupied beds
Martinez Memorial Hospital Inc. – 33.3 percent
Mary Chiles General Hospital Inc. – 41.8 percent
MCPC St. Therese of Lisieux Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds
Medical Center Parañaque – 5.9 percent
Mission Hospital – 45.5 percent
National Center for Mental Health – 10.2 percent
Navotas City Hospital – 52.9 percent
Nodado General Hospital – No occupied beds
North Caloocan Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds
Novaliches General Hospital – 41.7 percent
Olivarez General Hospital – 47.4 percent
Ospital ng Malabon – No occupied beds
Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center – 51.1 percent
Ospital ng Parañaque – No occupied beds
Ospital ng Tondo – 27.8 percent
Our Lady of Grace Hospital Inc. – No occupied beds
Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Inc. – 58.7 percent
Pasig City General Hospital – 39.1 percent
Perpetual Succor Hospital and Maternity Inc. – No occupied beds
Philippine Children’s Medical Center – 39.7 percent
Philippine Orthopedic Center – 58.3 percent
Pope John Paul II Hospital and Medical Center – 42.1 percent
Providence Hospital – 37.5 percent
Queensberry Hospital – No occupied beds
Quezon Institute – No occupied beds
Recuenco General Hospital Inc. – No occupied beds
Rizal Medical Center – 44.4 percent
Salve Regina General Hospital – No occupied beds
San Juan Medical Center – 53.3 percent
San Lazaro Hospital – 48 percent
San Lorenzo Hospital Health Management – No occupied beds
San Lorenzo Ruiz Women’s Hospital – 46.2 percent
SDS Medical Center – 27.3 percent
Seamen’s Hospital – 55 percent
South Superhighway Medical Center – No occupied beds
Anthony Medical Center of Marikina, Inc. – No occupied beds
Camillus Medical Center – 46.2 percent
Jude General Hospital and Medical Center – 30 percent
Martin de Porres Charity Hospital – No occupied beds
Victoria Hospital – 28.6 percent
Teresita General Hospital – No occupied beds
Tricity Medical Center, Inc. – 54.2 percent
Trinity Woman and Child Center “The Birthplace” – 20 percent
UHBI – Parañaque Doctors Hospital, Inc. – 50 percent
United Doctors Medical Center – 10 percent
University of Santo Tomas Hospital – 27.2 percent
Valenzuela Medical Center – 51.6 percent
Villarosa Hospital, Inc. – No occupied beds
VRP Medical Center – 16.2 percent
VT Maternity Hospital – No occupied beds
Word of Hope General Foundation, Inc. – No occupied beds