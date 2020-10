476 personnel nadagdag sa PCG

Manila, Philippines – Pinalawig pa ng Social Security System (SSS) ang contribution payment deadline hanggang December 1.

Sinabi pa ng SSS na ang employers na may approved installment proposals ay may palugit din na hanggang December 1 para i-deposit ang post-dated checks na may due na March hanggang October 2020.

Kasama rin dito ang contribution payments mula January hanggang September ng mga self-employed (SE), voluntary members (VM), at non-working spouse (NWS) members.

“Contribution payments of employers for the said applicable periods would not incur penalties if paid within the deadline. Since November 30 is a holiday, payments may be made on the next working day,” lahad ng SSS.

“Apart from over-the-counter payment facilities, our bank partners and we have online platforms where employers and members can make their SSS payments in the convenience and safety of their homes or offices,” punto pa ni SSS president at CEO Aurora Ignacio. RNT/FGDC