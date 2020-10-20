50-bed isolation facility sa Nasipit, Agusan Del Norte binuksan na
October 20, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Itinurn-over na ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sa Department of Health (DOH) at pamahalaang lokal ang 50-bed isolation facility sa Nasipit, Agusan Del Norte.
Ayon kay DPWH Secretary at Isolation Czar Mark A. Villar ang pasilidad na pinasinayaan kahapon ay makakatulong sa health care capacity ng munisipalidad ng Nasipit at kalapait bayan sa Agusan Del Norte.
“This isolation facility built by the DPWH Regional Office 13 and Agusan Del Norte District Engineering Office following the standard design prepared by the DPWH Task Force to Facilitate Augmentation of Local and National Health Facilities to prevent further transmission of the virus is part of the proactive response of the government in containing the spread of the virus” anang kalihim.
Pinasalamatan naman ng mga opisyal ng local na pamahalaan ng probinsya ng Agusan Del Norte ang kahilim at kanyang mga local team sa paglalagay ng isolation facility sa kanilang lugar.
Patuloy naman ang pagsisikap ng DPWH upang matiyak na matulongan ang bansa na makabangon sa kinakaharap na pandemya.
Ang Nasipit Quarantine Facility ay may lawak na 3,519 square meter lot na binubuo ng dalawamg magkahiwalay na gusali para sa mga lalaki at babae.
Samantala, ininspeksyon din ng DPWH ang Butuan City Medical Center kasunod ng kahilingan ni Butuan City Mayor Ronnie Vicente C. Lagnada na palawakin ang hospital bed capacity at mapalakas ang laban sa Covid-19. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden
October 20, 2020
Nueva Ecija, Philippines – Bumisita si PBGen. Valeriano T. De Leon, Regional Director, PRO3 sa Nueva Ecija Provincial Police Office (NEPPO) kahapon, Oktubre 19.
Kasabay ng command visit sa Nueva Ecija ay isinagawa rin ang awarding ceremony sa mga tauhan ng PNP na may mga natatanging tagumpay sa lalawigan na pinangunahan pa rin ni RD De Leon kasama si NEPPO, PD Col. Marvin Joe C. Saro.
Ayon kay RD De Leon, aniya ay gusto nito na i-push pa ng husto nang kapulisan ang kanilang ginagawa at gusto rin aniya nito na mas dagdagan pa ang kanilang gagawin.
Sinabi rin ni De Leon, hinggil sa 51 percent na drug cleared, base na rin sa Central Luzon statistic, kailangan aniya na magtrabaho ang ating kapulisan kasama ang BADAC o Barangay Anti Drug Abuse Council dahil kailangan i-improve pa ito aniya at hindi dapat makontento lang sa boundary ng 50 percent.
Kailangan pa aniya na mas itulak pa ang ating kapulisan para magtrabaho pa ng mabuti.-ELSA R. NAVALLO
October 20, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Bumagsak sa kamay ng mga operatiba ng Station Drug Enforcement Unit ng Marikina Police ang dalawang hinihinalaang tulak ng droga sa isinagawang buy-bust operation sa Kabayani Road, Brgy Sto. Niño, Marikina City.
Kinilala ni Marikina chief of police P/Col. Restituto Arcangel ang mga suspek na sina Tito Bustillo, alyas Tito, 49, residente ng Block 80 Lot 44 Phase 5, Guyena St., Upper Bicutan, Taguig City at Arnel Hernandez,40, residente ng Purok 3, Buntong Palay St., Brgy San Mateo, Rizal.
Nakumpiska sa dalawang suspek ang tinatayang P190,000 halaga ng shabu.
Paglabag sa Republic Act 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 ang kasong isinampa sa dalawang suspek. Maritess Pumaras
October 20, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Hindi pa inilalabas ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang P34 bilyong pondo para sa sektor ng agrikultura at turismo mula sa Bayanihan 2 ayon sa mga senador.
“Of the P10 billion, not a single peso has been released?” tanong ni Senate Minority Leader Frankin Drilon kay Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat sa isang pagdinig.
“Wala pa ho, kasi from the DBM ang release,” sagot naman ni Puyat.
Kinlaro rin ni Drilon kung nakasumite ng requirements ang departamento sa DBM para mailabas ang pondo.
Kaagad naman itong sinagot ni Puyat na nakapagsumite na ang kanilang departamento.
“Sayang ‘yung mga nilagay natin sa Bayanihan 2 kung hindi naman ire-release ‘yung mga pondo,” giit naman ni Senate Committee on Tourism chair Nancy Binay.
Ilalaan ang P10 bilyong ito sa pautang sa mga MSME na apektado ng pandemya na mayroong P6 bilyong inilaan habang P3 bilyon sa mga cash-for-work program para sa mga nawalan ng trabaho, at P1 bilyon sa pagpapagawa ng mga daan para sa turismo.
“That is the painful truth. There is nothing to release. That is what we have to live with,” lahad ni Drilon.
“There is a lot of lump sum, and yet worthy undertakings like the tourism industry does not get it,” dagdag ng senador.
Siniguro naman ni Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go na pagbubutihin niya ang paghimok sa mga economic manager upang itaas ang pondo para sa turismo.
Matatandaang pinirmahan ni Pangulong Duterte ang Bayaniahan Act 2 nitong Setyembre upang makatulong sa mga apektado ng pandemya.
May bisa ito hanggang Disyembre 19. RNT/ELM
October 20, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Sisimulan na ng Department of Tourism ang saliva test para sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sa mga turista.
“According to our survey, 77 percent want to travel in the absence of a vaccine. Pero ngayon naman, namamahalan sila sa RT-PCR. So we are continually looking for alternatives na as effective as the RT-PCR, pero more affordable,” ani Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat sa budget hearing.
“Ipa-pilot din namin soon ‘yung saliva (test for COVID-19),” dagdag nito.
Hinimok naman ni Sen. Richard Gordon na sabihin ito sa Pangulo upang makatulong ang mga health expert ng Department of Health sa pagrebyu ng resulta.
“The saliva test should be a lot more dramatically low (in cost) than the RT-PCR of Red Cross, which is already the lowest,” aniya.
Lahad pa ni Gordon na ginagamit din sa mga paliparan ng Japan ang naturang paraan ng COVID-19 test.
“If we do this, napakadali. Ni hindi mo kailangan ng PPE. In four hours you have your test. We’re ready, and all we’re waiting for is the greenlight from the scientists, and they say it’s gonna take another two weeks,” dagdag nito.
Hinimok din ng senador ang mga kasama na pumunta sa Boracay upang makahikayat ng mga turista.
“My colleagues in the Senate should go to Boracay and show the whole world, the cabinet should go to Boracay. And our Miss Universes should go to Boracay, at the same time, to show that it is safe,” saad nito.
“That sends a very strong signal to the public the moment we do that, you open the gates that Boracay is open to business again,” ani Gordon.
Samantala, kasalukuyang isinasagawa ang pilot test gamit ang antigens.
Humiling naman ang DOT ng testing centers sa mga tourist destination sa DOH.
“Marami ang still hesitant to open kung wala silang COVID (testing) lab,” dagdag ni Puyat.
Nakatakdang magbukas ang turismo sa Baguio sa Oktubre 22-23 habang Nobyembre 15 sa Ilocos Sur at ngayong araw naman sa Ilocos Norte. RNT/ELM
October 20, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Ikinalungkot ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon ang kakarampot ng budgetary support ng pamahalaan sa dinurog na pandemyang sektor ng turismo dahil masyadong maliit ang pondo ng Department of Tourism (DOT).
Sa pahayag, pinuna din ni Drilon ang kawalan ng cash-for-work na alokasyon sa mga empleyado ng tourism enterprises sa 2021 National Expenditure Program (NEP.
“Tourism is the second biggest contributor to the country’s GDP. Instead of rewarding and supporting the DOT and tourism enterprises, our national budget keeps on decreasing its support for the tourism industry,” ayon kay Drilon said sa ginanap na pagdinig sa 2021 budget ng ahensiya.
Sinabi ni Drilon na kumakatawan ang tourism industry sa 12.7 porsiyento ng gross domestic product sa 2019 at may kabuuang 5.7 million manggagawa.
Humingi ang DOT P4.9 bilyon para sa 2021, pero umabot lamang sa P3.52 bilyon ang inaprubahan ng DBM.
“The amount is insufficient given the sector’s contribution to the economy and its capability to bring back economic activities halted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” ayon sa lider ng minorya.
Aniya, kailangan dagdagan ang badyet ng DOT upang manumbalik ang kasiglahan ng turismo at isalba ang economic activities na sinalanta ng COVID-19 pandemic
“We do hope that we could push tourism farther, especially at this time because tourism is the quickest way by which we can recover,” aniya
“I will support an increase of the DOT budget to help revive the tourism sector. This is an industry that deserves our support. I hope our voices can be heard here,” giit ni Drilon.
Idinagdag ng senador: “There’s a lot to be said about Senator Gordon’s comment that the national government’s support to the tourism industry has been all but lip service. It is not reflected in the agency’s budget.”
“There is no way that the policy thrust laid down by the DOT can be supported and sustained by the meager budget given by the DBM,” aniya.
Bukod sa badyet. Kinuwestiyon din ng senador ang kawalan ng dagdag na alokasyon sa cash-for-work program para sa nawalan ng trabaho sa sektor ng turismo sanhi ng pandemya.
Masakit pa dito, ayon kay Drilon, hindi pa naipapalabas ng DBM ang P10 bilyong inilaan sa Bayahinihan to Recover as One has not been released by the DBM.
“Ano po ang aasahan ng ating kasama at kawani sa tourism industry kung wala pong budget para sa cash-for-work? Ayon kay Drilon.
“This is infuriating. We allocated P10billion for the sector, yet, the national government has not released a cent to the affected sector! Imagine, the P3 billion allocation under the Bayanihan To Recover as One for the cash-for-work programs to assist displaced and unemployed tourism workers has not been released by DBM,” giit ni Drilon sa statement. Ernie Reyes