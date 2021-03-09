50% Pinoy nawalan ng trabaho; 46% bumaba ang kita – OCTA







Manila, Philippines – Isa pang batch ng 100 frontliners nang Navotas City Hospital (NCH) ang nakatanggap ng CoronaVac shot sa lungsod.

Sinaksihan nina Deputy Chief Implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and testing czar, Sec. Vince Dizon at Department of Health-National Capital Region Director Dr. Corazon Flores ang naganap na vaccination sa Navotas Polytechnic College.

Sa kanyang talumpati, pinasalamatan ni Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco ang National Government sa pagbibigay sa Navotas ng 200 doses of CoronaVac vaccines.

“We have a surge of COVID cases that’s why I asked our national government to send us 153 more doses to cover the rest of our hospital workers. I am thankful that earlier today, they have sent 320 shots of AstraZeneca, which will cover the first and second doses of the remaining 153 personnel”, ani Tiangco.

“We want to make sure that our frontliners are protected as they fulfill their duty and take care of our patients”, dagdag pa ng alkalde.

Nasa 353 ang empleyado ng Navotas City Hospital at 100 sa mga ito ang unang nakatanggap ng first dose of CoronaVac vaccine noong nakaraang Biyernes. R.A Marquez