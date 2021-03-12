51 lindol sa Taal Volcano sa nakalipas na 24 oras, naitala
March 12, 2021 @ 12:59 PM
55 mins ago
MANILA, Philippines – Ang Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) ay nakapagtala ng 51 lindol, kabilang ang 23 episode ng volcanic tremor na tatagal sa dalawa hanggang anim na minuto, at isang hybrid earthquake sa nakalipas na 24 oras.
Sa ipinalabas na volcano bulletin, Biyernes, Marso 12, sinabi ng Philvolcs na nagpalabas ng mahinang steam-laden plumes na limang metro ang taas, ang main crater ng bulkan.
Nagbuga rin ang bulkan ng sulfur dioxide (SO2) na umabot sa 795 tonelada kada noong Marso 11, habang umabot ang temperature sa 71.8 degrees Celsius at pH sa 1.59 mula sa main crater noong Marso 4 at Pebrero 11, base sa pagkakasunod.
Hindi naman binababa ng Philvolcs ang alert level 2 dahil sa “increased unrest.” RNT
March 12, 2021 @1:32 PM
Manila, Philippines – Mas dumami pa ang handang magpabakuna laban sa COVID sa hanay ng Philippine National Police (PNP), batay sa ulat.
Ayon kay PNP deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, lumabas na sa resulta ng survey na 80 porsyento na ang handang magpabakuna habang 20 porsyento naman ang hindi interesado.
Noong nakaraang buwan, nasa 49 porsyento pa ng kapulisan ang ayaw magpabakuna.
Sinabi ni Eleazar na nakatulong ang information dissemination campaign na ginawa ng PNP Health Service. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @1:20 PM
Manila, Philippines – Iniendorso ng Department of Justice ang imbestigasyon sa pagkamatay ng siyam na aktibista sa police-military operations na isinagawa sa Calabarzon.
“The DOJ will endorse the investigation to the AO 35 committee, as there is sufficient evidence that the victims were members of the cause-oriented groups carrying out legitimate dissent,” lahad ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
Ang AO No. 35 ay binuo ng inter-agency task force para imbestigahan ang mga kasong may extra-legal killings, enforced disappearances, torture, at iba pang mga paglabag.
Depensa ng Philippine National Police, ‘legitimate’ ang kanilang operasyon sa Cavite, Laguna, Batangas at Rizal at sinaklawan ng search warrants.
Sinabi naman ni Guevarra na plano niyang makipagkita sa law enforcement agencies para pag-usapan ang mga salik sa pagsasagawa ng legitimate operations. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @1:11 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nakatakdang magsumite ang Department of Agriculture (DA) ng rekomendasyon ngayong linggo sa tungkol sa pagdedeklara ng ‘state of emergency’ dahil sa banta ng African swine fever (ASF), batay kay DA Secretary William Dar.
“We are finalizing our recommendation based on the recommendation from the Senate. Anytime this week we will be sending our position and recommendation to the Palace,” saad ni Dar sa Laging Handa public briefing.
Patuloy naman ang pakikibaka ng bansa sa banta ng ASF sa gitna ng kinakaharap na COVID pandemic. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @12:51 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Kinilala si Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) Director Glenn B. Gregorio bilang isa sa pinakabagong Food Systems Champions ng 2021 ng United Nations Food Systems Summit.
Inanunsyo ito ng National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL) ang pagkakasama ni Gregorio, isang propesor sa University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB), sa listahan ng mga advocate ng Food Systems of the UN Food Systems Summit 2021.
“Congratulations to Academician Glenn B. Gregorio for being one of the new Food Systems Champions of the United Nations Food Systems Summit 2021,” saad sa Facebook post.
Si Gregorio ay miyembro ng NAST-PHL simula Hulyo 2018.
Bago maitalaga sa SEARCA, isang non-profit organization na nagpapalakas ng kapasidad ng agricultural and rural development sa Southeast Asia, nagsilbi siya sa International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) sa 15 taon.
Nakatanggap din si Gregorio ng iba pang mga awards kabilang dito ang:
-
2014 Philippine Agriculture and Resources Research Foundation, Inc. (PARRFI) Research and Development (R&D) Best Paper -Research Category,
-
William Dar Crop Science Achievement Award in Research Management for 2014, IRRI Semi-Annual Team Award (SATA),
-
Ho Chi Minh Medal Award as “Having Great Contribution to the cause of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam”,
-
Outstanding Scientific Publication Award for 2007,
-
2006 Philippine Agriculture and Resources Research Foundation, Inc. (PARRFI) R&D Award for Agriculture and Forestry (research category),
-
The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM 2004) Philippines,
-
Outstanding Young Scientist (OYS 2004) in the field of Genetics,
-
Honorary Foreign Scientist of the Rural Development Administration (RDA) Award of Korea,
-
and Ten Outstanding Youth Scientists of the Philippines (TOYS 1980).
Ang UN Food Systems Summit ay inaasahang isagawa sa Setyembre 2021. RNT
March 12, 2021 @12:43 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Ang Asian Development Bank, Biyernes, ay nag-anunsyo na inaprubahan nito ang $400-million loan ng Pilipinas para pambili ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.
Sa pahayag ng Manila-based multilateral lender, nanguna ang Pilipinas na makatanggap ng financing support sa ilalim ng Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX) program nito.
“ADB’s support will boost the Philippine government’s urgent efforts to secure and deploy COVID-19 vaccines for all Filipinos, especially those who are vulnerable, such as frontline workers, the elderly, and poor and marginalized populations, as well as those at increased risk of severe illness,” ani ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.
“COVID-19 vaccines are critical to accelerating the recovery of the Philippine economy, rebuilding livelihoods, and restoring quality jobs,” dagdag pa ni Asakawa.
Sa isa namang virtual press briefing, sinabi ni DB’s senior social sector specialist for Southeast Asia Sakiko Tanaka na maibibigay ngayong Marso ang $400-million loan.
Ang nasabing loan ay suportado ng 300-million co-financing mula sa Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).
“The ADB and AIIB loans will together fund the procurement of up to 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for as many as 50 million Filipinos,” aniya pa. RNT