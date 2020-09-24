Trending Now

6 mahahalagang larangan para wakasan ang kagutuman, pagtutuunan

September 24, 2020 @ 12:14 PM 3 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Muling inulit ng Duterte administration, sa pamamagitan ng Zero Hunger Task Force ang pangako nito na wakasan ang kagutuman sa anim na key result areas (KRAs) na pagtutuunan ng pansin ng pamahalaan para mapagtagumpayan ang food security sa bansa.

Kabilang sa mahahalagang larangan na batayan ng laban sa kagutuman ang maayos na trabaho, mabungang agrikultura, tulong ng gobyerno sa obrero, magsasaka, etc, partisipasyon ng mga bangko sa pautang, tekonolohiya at marami pang iba.

Sinabi ni Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, chairman ng  the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Zero Hunger, na ang  task force ay hahatiin sa anim na  technical working groups para gawin ang bawat KRAs.

“With pressing issues of involuntary hunger, food security, malnutrition, child wasting, child stunting, mortality and the like persisting even more amidst this Covid-19 crisis, there is a pressing need to take a whole-of-government approach and with all stakeholders involved,” aniya pa rin.

Ani Nograles, ang 15 member agencies ng task force ay kasalukuyang naghahanda ng National Food Policy base sa anim na KRAs.

Kasabay nito aniya ay ang paghahanap ng “areas of convergence” kung saan ang pribadong sektor, kabilang na ang development partners at international organizations, ay maaaring sumali sa  zero hunger campaign.

“Programs, activities, and projects related to hunger are being threshed out further to connect and link them and make our solutions cohesive and sustainable so we can systematically end hunger in our lifetime,” ang pahayag ni Nograles.

Kabilang sa mga programa ay ang Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP).

Ang EPAHP ay naglalayong mapaangat ang produksyon ng sakahan at mapataas ang kita ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda, tiyakin ang seguridad ng pagkain at nutrisyon, at pagaanin ang kagutuman sa pamamagitan ng pag-uugnay sa kanila sa mga institutional feeding programs ng gobyerno.

“Through this initiative, banks and credit facilities are also given the assurance that they can lend to these organizations with very minimal risks because these groups are now linked to the government as their primary customers,” ayon pa rin kay Nograles.

Giit nito, ang lahat ng rehiyon maliban sa  Region 6  kung saan nakatakdang maglunsad sa susunod na linggo ay mayroon nang tumatakbong EPAHP program.

“We’ve linked up agrarian reform beneficiary organizations to institutional feeding programs like the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the Department of Health… To put it bluntly, all regions now have an EPAHP program running and then we’re gonna do a second round to get more farmers involved, more government agencies involved,”pahayag ni Nograles.

Aniya pa, sinimulan na ng task force ang usapin hinggil sa paraan ng pagpapatupad ng kahalintulad na programa sa Department of Education at Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Samantala, ang Zero Hunger Task Force ay nilikha sa pamamagitan ng  Executive Order No. 101 na naglalayong   “to coordinate responsive and effective government efforts to ensure food security in the country.”

“Its creation is also anchored on the United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development, which indicates the objective of ending hunger and promoting sustainable agriculture by 2030.”

Ibinahagi naman ni Nograles, na maging ang  UN ay  umaasa na  “not many countries if at all any country” ay makakaya ang  2030 zero hunger goal dahil sa nagpapatuloy na  Covid-19 pandemic.

“That being said, that will not stop us. At least, for the Philippines’ standpoint, our government will not stop from trying, that’s the reason why we’re creating that roadmap still on the target of 2030 as the ultimate goal,” ang pahayag nito.

Sinabi pa ni Nograles na isa sa  main objectives ng Task Force ay ilunsad ang  National Food Policy.

“We don’t have the luxury of time, we only have until 2022 under this current administration that’s why it’s very clear to us that one of our major deliverables is that National Food Policy. At the very least, if we create that, that would be the road map for the next administration so that they don’t have to start from scratch,” ayon kay Nograles.

Tutukuyin sa NFP ang mga pambansang prayoridad “batay sa isang komprehensibong pag-unawa sa problema ng kagutuman at mga kaugnay na isyu, at magbibigay ng isang roadmap para makamit ang zero hunger, na nakasalalay sa mga umiiral nang batas at mga alituntunin ng gobyerno.” Kris Jose


Mga pulis pinaghahanda na sa pagbubukas ng lokal na turismo

September 24, 2020 @12:05 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inatasan na ng Joint Task Force COVID Shield ngayong Huwebes ang lahat ng police commanders sa bansa na makipag-ugnayan na sa kanilang Local Government Units (LGUs) para sa posibleng pagbuhay ng lokal na turismo sa kanilang mga nasasakupan.

Ayon kay Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, commander of JTF COVID Shield, na maaring may mga LGU nang nag-iisip na buksan ang kanilang lokal na turismo matapos na mauna na ang Baguio City, Tagaytay City at maging ang Boracay.

“Early planning is essential in the success of local tourism. As police commanders, we have the obligation to ensure that there must be a balance between the revival of the local economy and the health safety of the people in this time of pandemic,” ani Eleazar.

Ang atas niyang ito’y naglalayong bigyan ng mahaba-habang oras para sa preparasyon ang mga pulis at LGU para sa muli nilang pagbubukas ng kanilang lokal na turismo.

“We leave it to the LGUs to craft and implement plans for their respective local tourisms. Local police commanders, however, must ensure that they are always updated in the planning and implementation,” ayon pa kay Eleazar.

SAMANTALA, iginiit naman ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año na ang mga pagbubukas ng lokal na turismo ay dapat nakalinya sa ipinatutupad na protocol ng gobyerno ukol sa COVID-19.

Base sa IATF guideline na tanging ang mga lugar lamang na nakasailalim sa Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) at mas mababa pang quarantine status ang papayagang magbukas ng lugar para sa turista. RNT


Sa pandemic, Cherie Gil, nag-level down ng lifestyle!

September 24, 2020 @12:00 PM
Manila, Philippines- Hindi ikinaila ng award-winning actress at primera kontrabida na si Cherie Gil na binago ng pandemya ang kanyang lifestyle.

Nasanay kasi siyang laging nasa labas ng bahay dahil sa kanyang kaabalahan sa shooting at taping.

Pero dahil may slowdown sa produksyon sa entertainment industry, wala siyang choice kundi ang pumirmi sa bahay.

Aniya, marami siyang na-realize habang naka-home quarantine.

Napagtanto niya ang mga bagay na dapat bigyan ng prayoridad tulad ng kalusugan.

Ginawa din niyang kapaki-pakinabang ang kanyang mga oras sa pamamagitan ng pagluluto at paglilinis ng bahay, mga bagay na hindi niya nagawa noong abala siya sa trabaho.

Inamin din niya na ibinenta niya ang kanyang sasakyan sa panahon ng pandemya.

“All of us are in the same form, kanya-kanyang barko nga lang.

“And then of course, the lifestyle changed. You realize that you don’t need much,” ani Cherie sa isang panayam.

Aniya, halos kalahating taon na rin siyang hindi nakalalabas simula nang magpatupad ng lockdown dahil sa pandemya.

 “In fact, kabebenta ko lang ng isang kotse. I said, ‘That’s it, I don’t really need cars, I don’t go anywhere,’” pagbabahagi niya.

Aniya, sa kabila ng mga nangyayari ay nakapag-adjust na siya at nae-enjoy na rin ang tinatawag na new normal.

Isa sa kanyang mga na-miss ay ang makapagtrabaho katulad dati kasama ang ibang pang mga artista.

“I miss it of course, that’s why I decided to create an online master class, so nai-ignite pa rin ‘yung motor ko at saka in a way I’m quite inspired,” ani Cherie.

Si Cherie ay abala sa kanyang online master class on acting sa layuning makatulong sa mga baguhang artista na mapayabong ang kanilang kaalaman sa pag-arte. Archie Liao


Progresibong grupo sa binaklas na FB accounts: Pondo ng bayan, ginamit kaya?

September 24, 2020 @11:56 AM
Manila, Philippines – Kinuwestyon ni Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) secretary general Renato Reyes Jr. kung may nagamit bang pondo ng Pilipinas sa binurang pekeng 100 Facebook accounts at pages na kinokonekta sa mga pulis at militar.

“Were public funds and resources used for these fake accounts?” ani Reyes sa Twitter post.

Ayon naman sa grupong Karapatan na ang hakbang na ito ng Facebook ay patunay umano ng state-sponsored online attacks, red-tagging at mass deception sa mga social media platform.

“These forms of online disinformation and lies have put the rights, lives, and security of human rights defenders — and even ordinary individuals — at grave risk for voicing out dissent against the government’s anti-people policies,” ani Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay.

”However, the more pressing question before us now is: were taxpayers’ money used to fund these Facebook accounts?,” tanong pa ni Palabay.

Ayon naman kay Akbayan Youth chair Dr. RJ Naguit: “We need to know the truth about this network, why it’s built and how it’s funded.”

“We need to know that not a single centavo of taxpayers’ money is being used to endanger the lives of the youth,” dagdag pa niya.

Nitong Martes, inanunsyo ng Facebook na binura nito ang nasa 57 Facebook accounts, 31 pages, at 20 Instagram accounts sa Pilipinas ukol sa paglabag umano nito sa mga polisiya laban sa foreign o government interference.

Ang mga bogus account umano na ito ay parte ng propaganda laban sa
“communism, youth activists and opposition, the Communist Party of the Philippines and its military wing, the New People’s Army, and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines,” saad nito. RNT


Makadadalaw sa Boracay. walang limit sa edad – DOT Sec

September 24, 2020 @11:48 AM
Manila, Philippines – Walang itatakdang restriksyon sa edad ng mga lokal na turistang bibista sa world-class tourist site Boracay na bubuksan sa Oktubre 1, ayon sa Department of Tourism (DOT).

Sa isang interbyu sinabi ni Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat ngayong Huwebes na kasama sa kanilang proposal na isusumite sa Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases na isasama nila sa papayagang makabisita sa Boracay ang mga 60-anyos pataas at 20-anyos pababa na turista.

“We are proposing no age restrictions because Filipinos travel as a family,” anang kalihim.

Giit pa ni Puyat na ang mga nasabing edad ay mapapayagang makadalaw sa Boragay hanggat negatibo ang mga ito sa RT-PCR test at walang sintomas ng COVID-19.

“I am confident that this (proposal) will be approved,” dagdag pa ni Puyat.

Sa panukala ng DOT, ang mga residente mula sa modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) at general community quarantine (GCQ) areas ay maaari nang makabisita sa Boracay basta negatibo sa RT-PCR test na kinuha dalawa o tatlong araw bago bumyahe.

“We in the DOT, we are very careful, we are very cautious, we have to make sure that health and safety protocols are in place,” dagdag pa ng DOT Secretary.

Personal namang bibisita naman si Puyat sa Boracay bago ang pormal na pagbubukas nito sa Oktubre 1 para makita ang gagawing paghahanda. RNT


7 Pinay biktima ng trafficking, naharang sa NAIA 

September 24, 2020 @11:40 AM
Manila, Philippines – Hinarang ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) ang pitong Pinay na aalis sana ng bansa patungong United Arab Emirates na biktima umano ng human trafficking.

Batay sa ulat kay Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente ng BI travel control and enforcement unit (TCEU), pinigil na makaalis ng bansa ang mga nasabing Pinay nito lamang nakaraang Setyembre 17 sa immigration departure area ng NAIA Terminal 1 bago pa man sila makasakay sa Philippine Airlines (PAL) patungong Dubai.

Tatlo sa mga kababaihan ang sinasabing magtatrabaho bilang “caregivers” habang ang apat na iba pa ay hinikayat upang magtrabaho bilang marketing at sales agents para sa isang interior design company.

“Verification made on the overseas employment certificates (OECs) they presented revealed that some of them are not in the records of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administrtion (POEA), while the others appear to have been issued to other persons,” ani BI-TCEU Chief Ma. Timotea Barizo.

Aniya, sa isinagawang inspeksyon sa kanilang UAE Visa na ang kanilang pagpunta sa Dubai ay bilang mga turista lamang at hindi bilang manggagawa.

“We were told that these intercepted victims all said that they met their handlers and recruiters via social media and that their travel papers were only handed to them a few days before their scheduled flights. They did not know that these fraudulent papers could result in interception by our officers,” paliwanag ni Morente

“These traffickers are taking advantage of our kababayan who need jobs during the pandemic,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.  Jay Reyes


