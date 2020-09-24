6 mahahalagang larangan para wakasan ang kagutuman, pagtutuunan







Manila, Philippines – Inatasan na ng Joint Task Force COVID Shield ngayong Huwebes ang lahat ng police commanders sa bansa na makipag-ugnayan na sa kanilang Local Government Units (LGUs) para sa posibleng pagbuhay ng lokal na turismo sa kanilang mga nasasakupan.

Ayon kay Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, commander of JTF COVID Shield, na maaring may mga LGU nang nag-iisip na buksan ang kanilang lokal na turismo matapos na mauna na ang Baguio City, Tagaytay City at maging ang Boracay.

“Early planning is essential in the success of local tourism. As police commanders, we have the obligation to ensure that there must be a balance between the revival of the local economy and the health safety of the people in this time of pandemic,” ani Eleazar.

Ang atas niyang ito’y naglalayong bigyan ng mahaba-habang oras para sa preparasyon ang mga pulis at LGU para sa muli nilang pagbubukas ng kanilang lokal na turismo.

“We leave it to the LGUs to craft and implement plans for their respective local tourisms. Local police commanders, however, must ensure that they are always updated in the planning and implementation,” ayon pa kay Eleazar.

SAMANTALA, iginiit naman ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año na ang mga pagbubukas ng lokal na turismo ay dapat nakalinya sa ipinatutupad na protocol ng gobyerno ukol sa COVID-19.

Base sa IATF guideline na tanging ang mga lugar lamang na nakasailalim sa Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) at mas mababa pang quarantine status ang papayagang magbukas ng lugar para sa turista. RNT