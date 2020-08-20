Trending Now

7-8 hours online classes, tinutulan ni Gatchalian

August 20, 2020 @ 2:24 PM 1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Mahigpit na tinutulan ni Senador Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian ang panukala ng Department of Education (DepEd) na palawigin mula 6 hanggang 7 -8 oras ang online classes na magpapasama sa kalusugan ng mag-aaral partikular sa mata at kaisipan.

Sa kanyang pahayag, sinabi pa ni Gatchalian na dapat tiyakin na may suportang programa sa psychological at mental health para sa mag-aaral at guro bago magbukas ang klase sa Oktubre 5.

Ayon sa senador na hindi lamang nagresulta ng pagkawala ng natutunan ang pagsuspinde sa klase noong Marso, nakadagdag din sa stress ng mag-aral at pamilya nito habang papalapit ang blended learning matapos ianunsiyo na palalawigin ang online classes mula anim hanggang 7-8 hours kada araw na makakasama sa mata at isipan ng mag-aaral.

“In Valenzuela, for instance, learners will be using smartphones for their blended learning. Staring at a smartphone for 8 hours will not be a good idea especially since it will create a lot of strain to their eyes and to their minds. We cannot just mandate an 8-hour class on a cellphone. We have to make sure that their welfare will not be affected,” ayon kay Gatchalian, chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts, and Culture.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created a lot of mental stress for the students and their parents. We need to balance mental stress and the mental well-being of families. Many of them have already been experiencing a lot of stress—from livelihood, employment, and bringing food on their tables,” dagdag niya.

Dahil dito, sinabi ni Gatchalian na kailangan mabigyan ng psychological at mental health support habang nagkukumahog ang mga edukador sa pagpapakalat ng pangangailangan at maraming mag-aaral ang nakakaranas ng pagkabalisa habang naghihinta sa pagsisimula ngklase sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Aniya, pormal nang isinama ang psychological at mental health support sa panukalang Better Normal para sa ligtas na pagbubukas ng klase.

“When a state of calamity was declared last March due to COVID-19, the education sector saw an unprecedented suspension of classes in all levels. The opening of classes in the basic education sector was eventually moved to August 24, and finally to October 5,” ayon kay Gatchalian.

Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 1565, inaatasan ang mga guro na pumalit kung walang guidance counselor sa alinmang paaralan. Hahasain sila na kilalanin ang age-related behavioral at cognitive changes upang makapgbigay ng agaran at kaukulang solusyon kabilang ang psychosocial first aid.

“Schools will also be mandated to develop and integrate age-specific counseling sessions during the required class hours,” ayon kay Gatchalian.

Ipinanukala din ni Gatchalian na isama ang isang ‘Safe School Reopening Plan’ hindi lamang tuwing magbubukas ang klase, kundi bago o pagkatapos ng emergencies kabilang ang kalamidad, public health crises, at iba pang sitwasyon na nagdulot ng malawakang paghinto ng klase.

“When Taal Volcano erupted early this year, up to eight million learners from nearly 7,900 schools were affected,” ayon kay Gatchalian.

Kahit tiniyak ng DepEd na magkakaroon ng probisyon ng psychological support ang ahensiya sa mahigit 21.7 milyhong public school learners, sinabi ni Gatchalian na tiyakin dapat ang mga interventions na ito sa pangmatagalan upang maging resilient at responsive ang education sector. Ernie Reyes


Psychosocial support sa mga guro tiniyak ng DepEd

August 20, 2020 @3:20 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ng Department of Education (DepEd) sa publiko ang pagbibigay ng psycho-social support sa mga guro at empoleyado ng mg apaaralan sa pagpapatuloy ng klase ngayong taon sakabila ng banta ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19.

Ayon kay DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones, kinikilala ng ahenya ang pagsubok na dala ng paparating na pasukan sa kalagayang emosyonal at kalusugang mental ng mga guro dahil sa nasabing sakit.

“The Department understands that the preparations for the incoming school year can be mentally and emotionally strenuous,” ani Briones.

“This is why we have highlighted programs that will offer psycho-social support for teachers, parents, and other members of the community,” dagdag pa nito.

Una nang sinabi ni DepEd Undersecretary Tonisito Umali na posibleng humarap sa stress ang mga guro sa paghahanda ng mga ito sa isinusulong na blended learning sa pasukan sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Bunsod nito, bumuo ng probisyon ang DepEd para sa suportang pang psycho-social at pagsasanay para maasiste ang mga guro at mga nangunguna sa bawat paaralan.

Nabatid na dahil sa banta ng COVID-19 ay napagdesisyunan ng DepEd na ipagpatuloy ang klase sapamamagitan ng blended learning kung saan hindi na kailangan pang pumunta ng mga estudyante sa paaralan para maiwasan ang pagkahawa sa nasabing sakit.

Inalis din ng ahensya ang nasa 60 percent ng curriculum para makasunod sa remote learning approach ngayong taon kung saan inilipat ang pasukan mula Agosto 24 sa Oktubre 5.

Kasalukuyan nang naghahanda ang ahensya sa kung paano nila maibibigay ang edukasyon sa mga kabataan sa pamamagitan ng self-learning modules, broadcast media, at internet. RNT/LF


Ulat na 48% COVID death na ‘di nadadala sa ospital pag-aaralan ng DOH

August 20, 2020 @3:09 PM
Manila, Philippines – “We have still to see that data, pero nakikita naman po natin na ang utilization rate ng ating mga ospital ay talagang andun po at tumataas because of all these patients being admitted so we will still need to review that data.”

Ito ang naging sagot ni Health Usec Maria Rosario sa isang virtual press briefing kaugnay sa inilabas na datos ni Senator Joel Villanueva kung saan 48 porsyento ng mga Filipino na namatay sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 ay hindi na na-admit sa ospital.

Maliban dito, nasa pito mula sa 10 naman ang active cases ang hindi naman nagamot sa kabila ng laging sinasabi ng gobyerno sa pagpapalawak ng testing capacity sa bansa.

Ayon kay Vergeire, maglalabas na lamang ng impormasyon ang DOH sa sandaling marebyu ang nasabing datos.

“We will give information after we have review that.” (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Ex-Sen. Lim, pinarangalan sa Senado

August 20, 2020 @2:57 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inaprubahan ng Senado ang isang resolusyon na nagbibigay parangal kay dating senador at Manila mayor Alfredo Lim nitong Miyerkoles at kinilala ang kontribusyon nito sa kanyang 60 taong paglilingkod sa bayan.

Namayapa si Lim nitong Agosto 8, 2020 sa edad na 90-anyos.

Pinagtibay ng Senado ang Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 494, na may konsiderasyon sa SRNs 498 at 501 na nagsasabing “expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate on the death of the Honorable Alfredo ‘Fred’ S. Lim,” former senator, former mayor of Manila, former director of the National Bureau of Investigation and former secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government.”

Sina Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, Senators Panfilo Lacson at Francis Tolentino ang naghain ng SRN 494 na nagsasabing “Lim served the Filipino people “with utmost dedication, honor and dignity” for over six decades in various capacities.”

Sa kanyang sponsorship speech sinabi ni Tolentino na nagsimula si Lim bilang public servant noong edad na 22 bilang pulis at naging may pinakamaraming medalya at parangal na natanggap sa buong bansa. Noong kasagsagan ng kanyang kompanya na linisin ang Maynila laban sa droga, prostitution at kriminalidad, nabansagan ang dating alkallde bilang “Dirty Harry.”

Matapos magsilbi bilang hepe ng pulisya ng Maynila, ipinagpatuloy ni Lim ang paglilingkod sa lungsod bilang mayor mula 1992-1998 at 2007-2013) hanggang maitalaga bilang director ng NBI noong 1989 at bilang DILG secretary noong 2000, ayon sa resolusyon.

Sa kanyang maikling paninilbihan bilang senado noong 2004 hanggang 2007, sinabi ng resolusyon, inihain ni Lim ang ilang panukala na “ to address the concerns of the people, particularly the poor, and the country such as giving free medicines, and medical care to indigent patients, protecting the families and relatives of the deceased from harassments of hospitals and funeral parlors, among others.”

“The untimely demise of a true public servant, who had dedicated almost his entire life in serving his countrymen and whose principles and achievements in life are worth emulating but hard to duplicate, is a great loss not only to the bereaved family but to the nation as well,” ayon pa sa resolusyon.

Sinabi naman ni Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, katulad niyang dating hepe ng pulisya, na halos lahat ng pulis sa bansa ay tinitingala si Lim sa kanyang kontribusyon upang makamit ang kapayapaan at kaayusan sa ating bansa.

“I thanked Mayor Lim for making this nation great through his humble contribution,” ayon kay Dela Rosa.

Magkakasama naman sina Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri at Senador Joel Villanueva, Nancy Binay at Sonny Angara, sa paghahain ng SRN 498 “to remember the Philippines’ Dirty Harry.”

“Indeed, the life and works of former senator and Manila mayor Alfredo S. Lim will continue to lift the spirit of the Filipino people amid the Covid-19 pandemic. His courage, bravery and service to the nation will never be forgotten,” ayon kay Villanueva.

Ayon naman kay Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, dating Executive Secretary nang maitalaga si Lim bilang hepe ng NBI, “ the late senator was “indeed, a man of the law.”

“As I knew him, he would push the law to its acceptable limits because he would adhere to the rule of law. He wanted to provide a better political stability in our society then,” giit ni Drilon.

Sa kahilingan na maging co-author ng mga resolusyon, naalala ni Senador Grace Poe na tumakbo si Lim at nanalong senador noong 2004 sa ilalim ng Koalisyon ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino kasama ang kanyang yumaong ama na si Fernando Poe Jr. bilang standard bearer.

Aniya, nagpapasalamat ang kanyang pamilya kay Lim na nasa likod ng pagtatayo ng isang 9-foot bronze statue ni FPJ sa kahabaan ng Roxas Blvd. tapat ng US Embassy noong 2012.

“I don’t think anyone has given my father that much honor, aside from the National Artist Award, and because of that, we thank him and we hope that his memory will live on,” ayon kay Poe. Ernie Reyes


Mabilisang proseso, agarang hustisya inilunsad ng SC

August 20, 2020 @2:45 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inilunsad ngayong Huwebes, August 20 ng Korte Suprema ang “2019 Amendments to the 1997 Rules of Civil Procedure and to the Revised Rules of Evidence” na inaasahang magpapabilis sa proseso sa mga korte at agarang paghahatid ng hustisya sa publiko.

Pinangunahan mismo ni Supreme Court Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta ang “online media launch.”

Nag-umpisa ito kaninang alas-diyes ng umaga, na dinaluhan ng iba pang matataas na opisyal ng Korte Suprema, at iba pang miyembro ng Hudikatura.

Online ginawa ang aktibidad bilang pag-iingat na rin sa banta ng COVID-19.

Sa kanyang opening statement, sinabi ni Court Administrator Atty. Midas Marquez na sa wakas na nagawa na ang media launch matapos ang ilang beses na delay at pagpapaliban dahil sa pandemyang dala ng COVID-19.

Sa media launch, mayroong ipinakitang informercial kaugnay sa mga pagbabago batas at pakinabang dito ng mga tao.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Peralta na mula nang maupo bilang punong mahistrado ng Korte Suprema, kasama na sa kanyang Ten-Point program para sa Hudikatura ang reporma sa rules of procedure para maging mas “accessible” ang batas sa mga pangangailangan ng mga tao.

Marapat din aniyang pasimplehin at mapabilis ang judicial proceedings sa bansa.

At para maisakatuparan ito, inaprubahan ang mga amyenda sa Rules of Civil Procedure at Rules on Evidence, na kapwa naging epektibo noong May 1, 2020.

Ani Peralta, malaki ang magiging benepisyo nito sa mga mamamayan lalo na pagpapabilis sa pag-usad ng mga kaso, mabawasan ang mga kaso sa mga korte, upang mabilis ding makamit ang hustisya na para sa mga karapat-dapat dito.

Kabilang sa amyenda sa batas, ang mga pleading o mosyon ay maaaring ipadala sa pamamagitan ng electronic means gaya ng e-mail, registered mail o accredited courier.

Sa kasalukuyan ay nagpapatuloy pa ang pagpapaliwanag sa iba pang amyenda sa batas.

Live itong mapapanuod sa official social media accounts ng Korte Suprema, gaya sa Youtube. Teresa Tavares


Grocery, supermarket workers prayoridad sa COVID-19 test

August 20, 2020 @2:35 PM
Baguio City – Uunahin ni Mayor Benjamin Magalong sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 testing ang nasa 5,000 empleyado ng mga grocery at supermarket sa mga darating na linggo.

Ayon kay Magalong, ipinangako niya na tutulungan nito ang mga may-ari ng mga nasabing establisyimento na nasa ilalim ng Baguio-Benguet Entrepreneurs and Traders Association para maka-avail ng mababang halaga ng testing para sa kanilang mga empleyado upang makasunod sa utos nito na sagutin ng mga employer ang pagpapatest ng kanilang mga empleyado.

Sa nakaraang pagpupulong, pumayag ang nasabing samahan na gawin ang mandatory testing sa kanilang mga empleyado at magtalaga ng mga lockdown procedure sakaling may mga nagpositibo sa mga ito.

Aminado ang mga ito na hirap silang sumunod sa 100 percent swab testing requirement ng lokal na pamahalaan dahil sa mahal na gastos sa Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

Sinabi ni Magalong na gumagawa na siya ng paraan sa samahaan para maka-avail ang mga ito ng murang test kits sa lalong madaling panahon.

Pumayag din ang mga ito sa lockdown guidelines na kinabibilangan ng contact tracing,pagsasara, pagsasa-ayos at ang pagsunod din ng mga ito sa barangay lockdown orders.

Ayon pa kay Magalong, ang agresibong pagpapatupad ng testing ay magdudulot ng lalong kaligtasan ng mga residente mula sa nasabing sakit.

Aniya, isa ang lungsod ng Baguio sa ilang lokal na pamahalaan na nagawang i-test ang malaking bilang ng mga indibidwal batay sa datos ng siyudad kung saan ang karamihan sa kanilang kaso ng COVID-19 ay dulot ng local transmissions.

“This time, we are going to administer an antigen, a new testing technology that is able to yield accurate results within 15 minutes,” ani Magalong. RNT/LF


