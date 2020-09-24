Trending Now

7 Pinay biktima ng trafficking, naharang sa NAIA 

September 24, 2020 @ 11:40 AM 20 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Hinarang ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) ang pitong Pinay na aalis sana ng bansa patungong United Arab Emirates na biktima umano ng human trafficking.

Batay sa ulat kay Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente ng BI travel control and enforcement unit (TCEU), pinigil na makaalis ng bansa ang mga nasabing Pinay nito lamang nakaraang Setyembre 17 sa immigration departure area ng NAIA Terminal 1 bago pa man sila makasakay sa Philippine Airlines (PAL) patungong Dubai.

Tatlo sa mga kababaihan ang sinasabing magtatrabaho bilang “caregivers” habang ang apat na iba pa ay hinikayat upang magtrabaho bilang marketing at sales agents para sa isang interior design company.

“Verification made on the overseas employment certificates (OECs) they presented revealed that some of them are not in the records of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administrtion (POEA), while the others appear to have been issued to other persons,” ani BI-TCEU Chief Ma. Timotea Barizo.

Aniya, sa isinagawang inspeksyon sa kanilang UAE Visa na ang kanilang pagpunta sa Dubai ay bilang mga turista lamang at hindi bilang manggagawa.

“We were told that these intercepted victims all said that they met their handlers and recruiters via social media and that their travel papers were only handed to them a few days before their scheduled flights. They did not know that these fraudulent papers could result in interception by our officers,” paliwanag ni Morente

“These traffickers are taking advantage of our kababayan who need jobs during the pandemic,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.  Jay Reyes


Progresibong grupo sa binaklas na FB accounts: Pondo ng bayan, ginamit kaya?

September 24, 2020 @11:56 AM
Manila, Philippines – Kinuwestyon ni Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) secretary general Renato Reyes Jr. kung may nagamit bang pondo ng Pilipinas sa binurang pekeng 100 Facebook accounts at pages na kinokonekta sa mga pulis at militar.

“Were public funds and resources used for these fake accounts?” ani Reyes sa Twitter post.

Ayon naman sa grupong Karapatan na ang hakbang na ito ng Facebook ay patunay umano ng state-sponsored online attacks, red-tagging at mass deception sa mga social media platform.

“These forms of online disinformation and lies have put the rights, lives, and security of human rights defenders — and even ordinary individuals — at grave risk for voicing out dissent against the government’s anti-people policies,” ani Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay.

”However, the more pressing question before us now is: were taxpayers’ money used to fund these Facebook accounts?,” tanong pa ni Palabay.

Ayon naman kay Akbayan Youth chair Dr. RJ Naguit: “We need to know the truth about this network, why it’s built and how it’s funded.”

“We need to know that not a single centavo of taxpayers’ money is being used to endanger the lives of the youth,” dagdag pa niya.

Nitong Martes, inanunsyo ng Facebook na binura nito ang nasa 57 Facebook accounts, 31 pages, at 20 Instagram accounts sa Pilipinas ukol sa paglabag umano nito sa mga polisiya laban sa foreign o government interference.

Ang mga bogus account umano na ito ay parte ng propaganda laban sa
“communism, youth activists and opposition, the Communist Party of the Philippines and its military wing, the New People’s Army, and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines,” saad nito. RNT


Makadadalaw sa Boracay. walang limit sa edad – DOT Sec

September 24, 2020 @11:48 AM
Manila, Philippines – Walang itatakdang restriksyon sa edad ng mga lokal na turistang bibista sa world-class tourist site Boracay na bubuksan sa Oktubre 1, ayon sa Department of Tourism (DOT).

Sa isang interbyu sinabi ni Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat ngayong Huwebes na kasama sa kanilang proposal na isusumite sa Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases na isasama nila sa papayagang makabisita sa Boracay ang mga 60-anyos pataas at 20-anyos pababa na turista.

“We are proposing no age restrictions because Filipinos travel as a family,” anang kalihim.

Giit pa ni Puyat na ang mga nasabing edad ay mapapayagang makadalaw sa Boragay hanggat negatibo ang mga ito sa RT-PCR test at walang sintomas ng COVID-19.

“I am confident that this (proposal) will be approved,” dagdag pa ni Puyat.

Sa panukala ng DOT, ang mga residente mula sa modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) at general community quarantine (GCQ) areas ay maaari nang makabisita sa Boracay basta negatibo sa RT-PCR test na kinuha dalawa o tatlong araw bago bumyahe.

“We in the DOT, we are very careful, we are very cautious, we have to make sure that health and safety protocols are in place,” dagdag pa ng DOT Secretary.

Personal namang bibisita naman si Puyat sa Boracay bago ang pormal na pagbubukas nito sa Oktubre 1 para makita ang gagawing paghahanda. RNT


LSIs sa Pagudpud, bawal muna

September 24, 2020 @11:32 AM
Ilocos Norte – Tigil muna sa pagtanggap ang bayan ng Pagudpud ng mga balik-probinsyang locally stranded individual ngayong Oktubre.

Ito ang inihayag ni Henry Pedronan, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer ng naturang bayan sa isang panayam.

Ayon kay Pedronan, pansamantalang ititigil nila ang pagtanggap ng mga returning resident dahil puno na umano ang Municipal Isolation Unit at wala na rin daw bakante sa mga limang barangay isolation unit sa kanilang bayan.

Sinabi ni Pedronan na handa silang tanggapin ang mga uuwing returning resident kung handa ang mga ito na magbayad ng hotel para doon muna sila titigil pansamantala. Rolando S. Gamoso


Pagsusuot ng face mask mandatoryo sa Boracay – mayor

September 24, 2020 @11:25 AM
Boracay, Philippines – Mandatoryo pa rin ang pagsusuot ng face mask sa mga turistang bibisita sa Boracay ayon kay Aklan acting mayor Frolibar Bautista.

“Sa labas, sa beach area, mayroon dapat. You have to wear face mask. Kung maligo, puwede naman (alisin) ‘yun but as long as you’re in [a] public area, dapat may face mask talaga,” ani Bautista.

“Mayroon tayong tao diyan, mayroong lifeguard, mayroon tayong beach guard… Lahat ng naliligo sa area na ‘yan, nililista saka tinitingnan… mayroon tayong thermal scanner saka ‘yung cellphone number just for contact tracing purposes,” dagdag nito.

Bawal pa rin ang pag-inom ng alak sa mga pampublikong lugar.

“Bawal ‘yan, pagkain saka inuman sa 30 meters from the shoreline. Dapat talaga sa establishment, bawal doon sa open areas,” giit nito.

Ipinagbabawal pa rin ang mga massage at spa sa isla dahil magkakaroon ito ng close contact na maaaring maging simula ng pagkalat ng COVID-19.

“‘Yung water activities natin, ang scuba diving, puwede namang may physical distancing as long na ‘yung disinfection requirements ma-comply din nila,” dagdag ni Baustista.

Sabi pa nito na mayroong 199 hotel na may 4,416 kwarto ang pinayagang magbukas para tumggap ng bisita.

“Lahat ng accommodation establishments ay nainspect na ng Department of Tourism, ‘yung inspection team nila… Lahat ng mayroong CAO, nag-comply ‘yan,” aniya.

Matatandaang siniguro ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año kahapon na handa na ang Boracay sa pagbubukas nito sa Oktubre 1. RNT/ELM


Heat giba sa Celtics; Herro, nagpanalo

September 24, 2020 @11:21 AM
ORLANDO, Florida – Sumakay ang Miami Heat sa mainit na kamay ng rookie na si Tyler Herro upang makuha ang panalo kontra sa naghihingalong Boston Celtics,  112-109  sa Game 4 ng kanilang NBA Eastern Conference Finals best-of-seven series na ginaganap sa bubble sa pasilidad ng Walt Disney sa Florida.

Dahil sa panalo, hawak na ng Heat ang kartadang 3-2 at nangangailangan na lang sila ng  isang panalo upang madalang muli ni Fil-Am coach Erik Spoelstra ang koponan sa finals ng NBA.

Matatandaang huling pumasok ang Heat sa finals ay noong naglalaro pa si LeBron James sa Miami.

Nanguna sa panalo ng Miami sina Herro na kumamada ng 37 points; Jimmy Butler, 24 points at Bam Adebayo na may 20 points.

Umambag din sa panalo si Goran Dragic na may 22 points.

Nasayang naman ang itinipang 28 points ni Jayson Tatum; 21 in Jaylen Brown at 20 points ni Kemba Walker.

Tatargetin na umano ng Heat na tapusin na ang laban sa Game 5 pero alam nilang ibubuhos lahat ng Celtics ang kanilang lakas upang piliting mapalawig pa ang serye sa Game 6.Rico Navarro


