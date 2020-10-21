74 pang Pulis positibo sa COVID-19
Manila, Philippines – Nadagdagan pa ng 74 ang kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) sa hanay ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na ngayon ay umabot na sa 6,904.
Batay pa sa PNP, pumalo na rin sa 6,240 ang nakarekober sa sakit makaraang madagdagan pa ng 77.
Nananatili naman ang bilang ng nasawi sa 21.
Kasalukuyang binabantayan ang 643 aktibong kaso ng COVID-19. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Pumalo sa 100.6% ang kabuuang datos ng mga estudyanteng nag-enroll ngayong taon ng pasukan, batay sa Department of Education (DepEd).
Nitong Oct. 21, tinatayang 22.71 milyong estudyante ang nakapagpatala.
Umabot naman sa 24.98 milyong estudyante ang nakapag-enroll sa public at private school o tinatayang 89.96 percent ng datos nitong SY 2019-2020.
Lahad ng DepEd, mas mataas ito sa 80 percent adjusted number na itinalaga ng National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).
Sa 24.9 milyong enrollees ngayong school year, may 1.7 milyon ang nasa kindergarten; 11.9 milyon sa elementarya; 7.8 milyon sa Junior High School (JHS); at 2.8 milyon sa Senior High School (SHS).
Mayroon ding 73, 139 non-graded learners with disabilities at 405, 066 estudyante naman sa ilalim ng Alternative Learning System (ALS) program. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines — Tiniyak ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) na hindi nila kukunsintihin ang mga negatibong gawain ng kanilang tauhan.
Saad ni PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva, ito ay tugon sa court ruling sa iligal na pag-aresto noong July 28 sa mga umano’y drug suspek sa Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.
“We will leave it to the court while our personnel will also have their rights to be heard,” ani Villanueva.
“I immediately ordered for the conduct of investigation on the said incident.”
Sa ulat ay naglabas so Judge Amelia Lourdes Mendoza, nakatalaga sa Branch 34 ng Dumaguete Regional Trial Court, ng 15-page order na itinakda noong Oct. 9 na nagbibigay ng mosyon.
“This Court shall not shirk from this immense responsibility of protecting not only the individual rights of the accused in these cases, but more importantly, in ensuring that individual liberties are never sacrificed on account of expediency and efficacy of the war on drugs,” ani Mendoza.
“Mere expediency was never intended as an excuse for constitutional shortcuts, which are abhorrent to the rule of law ideals defining constitutionalism in this country.”
“The Court, in embarking on an extensive discussion of the constitutional order of things in our legal system, did so with the full intention not only to right wrongs in the present, but also to write for the future of law and survival of democracy in this country as well,” lahad pa nito. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ng opisyal ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) na wala pang isinasagawang kontrata o agreement para sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) expansion project.
Sa pahayag ni DOTr Undersecretary for Planning Ruben Reinoso Jr., nakabinbin pa ang proposal ng Megawide Construction Corporation (Megawide) at aaprubahan pa ng National Economic and Development Authority Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA-ICC) at NEDA Board.
“Allow us to set the record straight, once and for all, that there is no contract awarded yet, or any agreement decided upon, on the NAIA Expansion project,” saad ni Reinoso.
“The DOTr, as mother agency of the MIAA, only endorsed the proposal to the NEDA-ICC, as required under-NEDA ICC protocols,” punto pa ng opisyal.
Magsisimula lamang aniya ang MIAA sa negosasyon oras na maaprubahan ng NEDA Board. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Nakatakas ang 13 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) sa temporary detention facility ng Caloocan City Police, batay sa ulat.
Sa isang panayam, sinabi na ilang araw na binubutasan ang pader sa naturang pasilidad na nagbigay paraan para sila ay makatakas.
Samantala, patuloy naman ang paghahanap sa mga nakatakas habang nahabol naman ang dalawang iba pang kasama. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Makaaapekto ang trough ng Severe Tropical Storm Pepito sa Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, at Western Visayas, batay sa PAGASA.
Gayundin ang Metro Manila at nalalabing bahagi ng bansa dahil na rin sa localized thunderstorms.
Samantala, nagbabala naman ang PAGASA sa posibilidad ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa sa kasagagan ng buhos ng ulan, kulog, at kidlat.
Sa ganap na 3 a.m., ang sentro ng Severe Tropical Storm Pepito (International name: Saudel) ay nasa layong 380 kilometrong kanluran ng Dagupan City, Pangasinan taglay ang hangin na 100 kph malapit sa gitna at pagbugsong 125 kph. RNT/FGDC