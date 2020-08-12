Trending Now

83.18% ng target learner, enrolled na – DepEd

83.18% ng target learner, enrolled na – DepEd

August 12, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Iniulat ng Department of Education (DepEd) na nasa 83.18 percent ng kanilang target learners ang naka-enroll na para sa paparating na pasukan na magbubukas sa August 24.

Hango sa datos ng DepEd, nakapagpatala na ang nasa 23,117,793 estudyante sa pribado at pampublikong paaralan sa buong bansa mula sa target nitong 27,770,263.

Pinakamataas ang nakapag-enroll sa Region 4-A (Calabarzon) na may 2,907,480 habang pinakamababa naman sa Cordillera region na may 347,755.

Nagparehistro ang nasa 21,507,811 estudyante sa pampublikong paaralan at 1,569,035 naman sa pribadong paaralan.

Gayundin ay nairekord ang 394,479 mag-aaral na lumipad sa pampublikong paaralan. RNT/FGDC


'Wala kayong karapatan': Pamilya Echanis pumalag sa hirit na DNA test ng PNP

August 12, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Walang kapangyarihan ang Philippine National Police (PNP) na mag-demand ng DNA test sa sinasabing labi ng National Democratic Front peace advicer Randall Echanis, ayon sa abogado ng kaanak nito ngayong Miyerkoles.

Ayon sa pulisya na bineberipika pa nila ang pagkakakilanlan ng pinatay na lalaki kamakailan lang sa Novaliches, Quezon City, sa kabila ng pagkumpirma ng pamilya ni Echanis, mga kaibigan, at abogado na siya nga ang nasawi.

“The police has no power nor authority to require that DNA process because the wife, the children, the friends, and lawyers of Ka Randy positively identified that it is Ka Randy!” ani Jobert Pahilga, abogado ng pamilya.

“No other person came out to claim the body of Ka Randy! The pictures of Ka Randy when he was still alive and the picture after he was brutally murdered shows it is Ka Randy!” giit pa niya.

Ipinanggalan ng abogado ang Civil Code of the Philippines, na nagbibigay ng karapatan sa asawa na mag-ayos sa burol.

Tinawag naman ni Pahilga na “absurd, preposterous, unnecessary, and an insult to the family of Ka Randy” at paglabag sa batas ang deman na ito ng pulisya.

“And forcibly seizing the remains of Ka Randy from his wife and family and requiring that DNA process be undertaken before it is released to them, is tantamount to cruel and degrading treatment punishable under the Anti-Torture Law,” giit pa ng abogado.

Matatandaang binawi ng QCPD kahapon ang labi ni Echanis dahil hindi umano siya ang nasawi.

“The order to seize the cadaver of Ka Randy allegedly came from Maj. Gen. Debold “Mañanita” Sinas, the Chief of the NCRPO,” direktang sinabi ni Pahilga.

“Why not just release the body of Ka Randy to his family so that they and Ka Randy’s friends can properly mourn his death and pay him their last respect? Are the police trying to cover up something?” ayon pa sa kanya.

“Their argument that an ID bearing a different name casts doubt on the identity of the cadaver is also a non-issue. Oh, how we wish that the one murdered is not Ka Randy as alleged by the police. But we should face the reality. It is Ka Randy,” dagdag ng abogado. RNT


DICT may libreng Wi-Fi sa Baguio IP community

August 12, 2020
Baguio – Nakatanggap ang indigenous peoples (IP) community sa isang remote barangay sa Baguio City ng tatlong bagong Free Wi-Fi sites para sa online learning, batay sa Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Ilalagay ito sa Barangay Happy Hallow unang linggo ng Agosto na naging posible sa tulong ng DICT-Luzon Cluster 1 at Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco).

Sa pahayag naman ni Marie Carolyn Verano, Department of Education (DepEd) – Baguio Schools Division Superintendent, ang libreng Wi-Fi ang magsisilbing pundasyon ng DepEd sa kanilang blended learning sa lugar.

“The Internet installation is vital because the barangay has been selected as a pilot area in Baguio under the new modalities of the educational system by the DepEd,” ani Verano.

Welcome improvement naman ang naturang proyekto para kay Barangay captain Joseph Sacley.

“We are so happy that in a short period of time, nagawa ito purposely para makaabot tayo sa bagong sistema ng education,” saad nito.

Paliwanag ni Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II, bahagi ito ng “Free Wi-Fi for All” program ng DICT ngayong coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“One of the primary goals of our intensified Free Wi-Fi for All program is to connect educators and learners and enable them continued access to quality education,” saad ni Honasan. RNT/FGDC


P20M inilaan ng MMDA sa COVID-19 vaccine

August 12, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Maglalaan ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ng P20 milyon mula sa kanilang 2020 internal income upang may maibili ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) para sa kanilang mga empleyado.

Ayon kay MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim, magagawa ito sa tulong ng Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) na attached agency sa ilalim ng Department of Trade and Industry.

Oras na maayos ang pakikipag-usap kay PITC President and CEO Dave Almarinez, maglalabas sila ng Memorandum of Agreement para sa pagbili ng P20 milyong bakuna.

“The vaccine will add up to our sustained efforts against Covid-19. Our personnel who are mostly front-liners can be fully secured of their health,” aniya.

“Our employees’ families are as important as they are to us. We want them to be protected, too,” lahad pa nito. RNT/FGDC


Mandatoryong pagsusuot ng face shield sa workplaces isinusulong

August 12, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Isinusulong ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang pagsusuot ng face shields ng mga empleyado sa kanilang workplaces, ayon kay Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Sa isang panayam, kinumpirma ni Bello na sa Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) na magkakaroon ng meeting kasama si Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez at Health Secretary Francisco Duque III tungkol dito.

“Ginagawa pa namin ‘yung health protocol para sa workplaces. Siguro mako-confirm ‘yan mamayang hapon sa meeting ng IATF,” saad ni Bello.

Ang mga hindi naman susunod ay mahaharap sa kaukulang parusa.

Maaalalang kamakailan ay inanunsyo rin ang mandatoryong pagsusuot ng face shield sa lahat ng pampublikong transportasyon sa ilalim ng Department of Transportation Memorandum Circular No. 2020-014. RNT/FGDC


40K Pasay studes bibigyan ng P3K ayuda

August 12, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Inihahanda na ng lokal na pamahalaan ang distribusyon ng ayudang pangpinansyal para sa 35,000 estudyante ng pampublikong paaralan kabilang ang 5,000 Travel City Scholars na galing sa iba’t-ibang pampribadong eskwelahan matapos matigil ang pamamahagi ng ayuda matapos dahil sa lockdown.

Ayon sa lokal na Department of Education (DepEd), maari nang ipalabas ang financial assistance ng mga estudyante na nagkakahalaga ng P3,000 para sa mga buwan ng Enero hanggang Marso sa school year 2019-2020.

Ayon kay Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, panandaliang naantala ang pamamahagi ng P3,000 financial assistance dahil sa deklarasyon ng lockdown sa Land Bank Taft Branch kung saan nandoon nakalagay ang account ng lokal na pamahalaan.

Sinabi ni Calixto-Rubiano na tinulungan ng naturang bangko ang lokal na pamahalaan upang mailipat ang pagpoproseso sa pamamahagi ng kanilang pondo na galing sa iba’t-ibang opisina ng Land Bank na humhawak din ng mga account ng ibang local government units (LGUs).

Dagdag pa ni Calixto-Rubiano na hindi lang ang pagdeklara ng lockdown sa naturang bangko ang naging sanhi ng pagkaantala sa pamamahagi ng financial assistance sa mga estudyante kundi dahil na rin sa ipinapatupad na skeletal force ng ibang opisina dulot ng pandemya ng coronavirus disease o COVID-19 gayundin ang pagsasailalim sa Metro Manila sa modified enhance community quarantine (MECQ) mula Agosto 4 hanggang 18.

Sinabi rin ni Calixto-Rubiano na sa 29 na pampublikong paaralan sa lungsod ay 18 sa mga eskwelahang ito ang hindi pa rin napapamahaginan ng pinasyal na ayuda ang mga estudyante dito.

Inihayag din ng mayora na ang piling 5,000 estudyante na galing sa iba’t-ibang pampribadong eskwelahan sa lungsod ay mga mahihirap at karapat-dapat na estudyanteng makatanggap ng P3,000 ayuda na galing sa Financial Assistance to Students Program ng lokal na pamahalaan. James I. Catapusan


