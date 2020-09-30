AFP binigyan  ng 10K face shields, bigas  







Manila, Philippines – Nakikiramay ang gobyerno ng Pilipinas sa pagpanaw ng amir ng Kuwait na si Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“The Philippines is especially saddened with his demise as Kuwait is home to a quarter of a million Filipinos who have benefited as well as contributed to the enhancement of Philippines-Kuwait relations,” saad ng Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Under the reign of Sheikh Sabah, Kuwait has become a force of moderation not just in the Gulf but in the entire Middle East.”

Kilala rin ito sa tawag na “Wise Man of the Region”. RNT/FGDC