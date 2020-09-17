Trending Now

Ahas ginamit na face mask ng pasahero sa UK

Ahas ginamit na face mask ng pasahero sa UK

September 17, 2020 @ 1:16 PM 1 hour ago
Views: 3
  •  
  •  
  •  

UK – Ginamit ng isang pasahero ang ahas bilang face mask sa UK.

“It was definitely entertaining,” sabi ng saksi.

Kumalat sa social media ang larawan ng lalaki na wala ring suot na face mask sa ilalim ng ahas.

“This needn’t be a surgical mask … passengers can make their own or wear something suitable, such as a scarf or bandana,” giit naman ng Transport for Greater Manchester spokesperson.

“While there is a small degree of interpretation that can be applied to this, we do not believe it extends to the use of snakeskin — especially when still attached to the snake,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  

PH Chess pro-league na

September 17, 2020 @2:19 PM
Views: 2
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Tinanggap at inaprubahan na ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB) ang aplikasyon ng Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) bilang kauna-unahang professional organization para sa chess sa Pilipinas.

Ayon kay Eugene Torre, kauna-unahang Asyano na tinanghal na chess Grandmaster, ang PCAP ang kauna-unahan na magsasagawa ng professional league sa buong Southeast Asia.

“Sa India ginagawa na rin nila ito na professional. Pero sa Southeast Asia tayo ang una na may professional chess. Sa Europe matagal nang may pro league yung Bundesliga, kaya sobrang magagaling ang kanilang mga players,” pahayag ni Torre, isa sa resource speaker sa isinagawang online media conference ng GAB sa Google media at livestream sa Facebook page ng ahensiya.

Batay sa resolusyon na nilagdaan nina GAB Chairman Abraham ‘Baham’ Mitra at Commissioners Atty. Ed Trinidad at Mar Masanguid, inaprubahan ng ahensiya ang PCAP bilang hakbang para sa adhikain na mapataas ang level ng chess sa Pilipinas at masiguro na protektado ang lahat na makikiisa rito.

Pinasalamatan naman ni PCAP founding commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria ang suporta ng GAB at ang pagtanggap ng mga chess icons sa konsepto na kanilang binuo para maitaas ang antas, hindi lamang sa talent bagkus sa kabuhayan ng mga Pinoy chess players.Rico Navarro


  •  
  •  
  •  

Convicted murderer-rapist ex-Calauan Mayor Sanchez, kwalipikado sa GCTA – SOJ

September 17, 2020 @2:17 PM
Views: 4
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Sa ilalim ng General Conduct Time Allowance ay maaring  mapalaya si convicted Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez, ayon kay Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

“He was entitled to GCTA under revised penal code,” ayon sa kalihim.

Ayon pa sa Chief Justice, may bagong GCTA manual na maaring magamit ng Bureau of Corrections.

“Processing was temporarily suspended last year when DOJ, DILG worked on the revised IRR. Now we’ve come up with new rules and regulations which are a lot clearer,” dagdag pa ni Guevarra.

Sa bagong GCTA manual ay mas malinaw na umano ang isyu kaugnay sa mga  heinous crime.

Nabatid na si Sanchez ay nahatulan noong Marso 14, 1995 dahil sa panggahasa at pagpaslang sa magkaibigan na si Eileen Sarmenta at Allan Gomez. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


  •  
  •  
  •  

Recto sa DOTr sa pinaikling physical distancing:  Hanapbuhay hindi hanap sakit

September 17, 2020 @2:10 PM
Views: 7
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) na payagan nang magsagawa ng “last patrol” ang mga jeepney bago simula ang modernisasyon ng public transport sector.

Sa  pahayag, sinabi ni Recto na malaki ang naitulong ng jeepney sa atin noon  laban sa mananakop kaya dapat  nang payagan ngayon upang makatulong sa paglaban sa virus na nasakop ang ating pang-araw araw na pamumuhay.

“We do this not for sentimental reasons, but because it is based on science. With their open windows and a layout which guarantees free flow of air, they are, from a health point of view, one of the safest forms of public transportation,” aniya.

Aniya, nakakaawang matunghayan na tanging 1/3 lamang ng jeepney sa National Capital Region (NCR) ang pinayagang bumiyahe.

“For every jeepney denied to operate are hundreds of breadwinners denied a safe ride to work and back home,” paliwanag niya.

“Drivers, on their own, have reconfigured their jeepneys to comply with health rules like physical distancing. They are good to go,” dagdag ni Recto.

 

Iginiit din ni Recto na mas maganda kung jeepney drivers ang unang makikinabang sa service contracting scheme na nakatakda sa Bayanihan 2 na nagkakahalagang P5.58 bilyon.

“There is a P5.58 billion allocation for this. This kind of transport subsidy is nothing new. Billions in taxpayers’ money has been lubricating MRT, PNR operations through the years,” aniya.

“Transportation joins test, track and treat as our tools in fighting the pandemic. But workers should only be allowed to get back to work if it is guaranteed that COVID will not be hitching a ride. Hanapbuhay, hindi hanap sakit,” dagdag ng mambabatas.

Iginiit pa ng mambabatas mulang Batangas na hayaan na lamang ang siyensiya ang maging piloto at ekonomiya ang maging co-pilot sa pagpayag namakabiyahe ang mga jeep.

 “As to the DOTr’s plan to shrink physical distancing space among passengers, let science be the arbiter of this intra-Cabinet debate—which we should welcome, because best ideas are forged when they clash,”aniya.

“Science should solely decide if the proposal, when applied to the LRT and MRT, will make them safe, or as dangerous as the Train to Busan,” dagdag ng senador. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Kiefer mangunguna sa Milo BEST Center virtual training

September 17, 2020 @2:07 PM
Views: 6
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Mga fresh graduates at mga sikat na sports personalities na hinubog din ng Milo Best Center ang gagamitin upang himukin ang mga kabataan na lumahok sa online class para mahasa sa kanilang mga paboritong laro lalo na ngayong lockdown ng pandemic.

Unang naging masipag sa pagtuturo at paggagabay sa mga batang basketball players si UAAP MVP at Gilas Pilipinas player Kiefer Ravena na ibinahagi ang kanyang sipag sa training sa mga batang siyam na taon ang edad pataas. ” Iba kasi ang training ngayon naiiba ang actual BEST Training.

Sa online training ang importante ay madevelop ang mindset kahit hindi tayo nagkikita, kailangan patuloy sa pag-e-ensayo at patuloy sa ginagawa, kaya ‘yan ang ginagawa ng Best Center  for the kids. At the same time, sama-sama kami sa training habang dinedevelop ang mga bata sa online class,” ayon kay Ravena, nang maging panauhin sa TOPS Usapang Sports On Air.

Ang Milo Best ay may 3 online sports programs ngayong pandemic upang magpatuloy ang mga aspiring basketball players na maiangat ang galing at mas maging mahusay pang atleta habang nasa bahay. Ang Interactive basketball clinic, BIDA Best at Skills Challenge ang 3 dagdag sa Home Court campaign ng brand, isang online sports program na hihikayat sa mga magulang at mga bata na tuklasin ang championship level ng partisipante kahit nasa lockdown period.

Ayon naman kay Luigi Pumaren, ang MILO Sports Executive. “Through these programs, parents can help their children advance their basketball skills through various classes and tournaments.”

Ginagabayan ang programa ng 2 coaches na may 8 mga estudyante bawat klase, ayon kay Monica Jorge,  Executive Vice President, BEST Center.

Samantala, basketball at volleyball careers muna ang aatupagin nina Ravena at Alyssa Valdez nang matanong kung may plano na ba silang magpakasal, aniya,  “Wala pa pong plano hahaha, unstable pa kasi ang nangyayari ngayon. May bigger picture pa na kailangang tingnan. Saka na namin planuhin kapag stable na lahat.”

Ang mga interesadong magulang ay maaring isali ang mga anak sa BEST Center sa (09178013533) o e-mail (bestcenter.inquiry@gmail.com) kung saan ang basketball interactive classes ay twice a week sa 1 oras na session.Rico Navarro


  •  
  •  
  •  

P1.6M ecstasy nasinghot ng K9, buking!

September 17, 2020 @2:02 PM
Views: 14
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nasa mahigit P1.6 milyon halaga ng “ecstacy” ang nasamsam ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) Ninoy Aquino International Airport makaraang magsagawa ng “random parcel profiling” at “K9 sweeping” sa Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) sa Pasay City.

Nabatid sa BOC, idineklara umano ang isang parcel na naglalaman ng “samples” kung saan ipinadala ito ng isang U Janssen ng H. Hermanslaan, The Netherlands at naka-consigned sa isang Joey S. Ramos Jr. na matatagpuan sa Unit 40 Citylofts Condominium, 2649 Dominga Street, Malate, Metro Manila.

Sa isinagawang physical examination, nabuking na naglalaman umano ang parcel ng may 979 piraso ng ecstacy na nagkakahalaga ng P1,664,300.

Itinurn-over naman ng NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) ang nasabing parcel na naglalaman ng mga ecstacy sa pangangalaga ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) makaraang isyuhan ng BOC ng warrant seizure and detention order alinsunod na din sa RA 10863 o Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).  Jay Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...