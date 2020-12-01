Aiko, napraning sa Covid-19!

December 1, 2020 @10:08 AM
Manila, Philippines – Hindi pa rin papayagan ang mga menor-de-edad na makapasok sa malls sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng general community quarantine (GCQ) batay sa hepe ng Metro Manila police chief taliwas sa pahayag ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.
Paglilinaw ni Police Brig. Vicente Danao, tanging authorized persons outside homes (APOR) o essential workers lamang ang papayagan sa loob ng shopping centers.
“‘Di pa po allowed ‘yan sa GCQ. We’ll be having a meeting with mall managers na hindi pa rin po ia-allow ‘yung pagpapasok ng non-APOR kasi well be expecting an influx ng mga tao d’yan sa mga malls and other places of convergence,” aniya sa panayam sa ABS-CBN.
“Para po makaiwas ng threat sa COVID, mas maganda po siguro wag na lang po muna.”
“They say the holiday season is about kids and children but I think if they will be allowed to roam around and visit the malls they will be the ones to carry the virus at home. They will be the superspreaders and they will affect their parents and grandparents so this is dangerous,” lahad pa nito.
Paiigtingin naman ng mga pulis ang kanilang pagpapatrupad ng minimum health standards makaraang dagsain ang Divisoria.
“Mas lalo po nating iimplement ang ating protocols sa COVID, ang paggamit ng face mask and face shield. The threat of COVID is still there until such time we’ll be having mass vaccination,” RNT/FGDC