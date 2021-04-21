Alituntunin sa pagpapabakuna sa mga guro, non-teaching personnel nilatag ng DepEd
April 21, 2021 @ 5:38 PM
2 hours ago
April 21, 2021
MANILA, Philippines – Inilatag ng Department of Education (DepEd) Task Force COVID-19 (DTFC) ang alituntunin sa pagbabakuna ng mga guro at non-teaching personnel para maging maayos ito.
Ipinaliwaanag ni DepEd Undersecretary at DTFC Chairperson Alain Del Pascua na ang DepEd personnel “have three levels of participation” sa patuloy na vaccination program ng gobyerno.
Una bilang “recipients or beneficiaries” sa personal level o bilang kwalipikadong tatanggap ng bakuna.
Ikalawa, ang mga miyembro ng iba’t ibang kinatawan ng vaccination plan tulad ng task force at sub-task groups ng immunization program; parte ng vaccination team bilang volunteer members sa kanya-kanyang local vaccination teams “through the practice of their professions in relevant skills, like medical professionals, as educators or guidance counselors; and vaccination Operation Center (VOC) as members of the planning, campaign, management and technical team of the VOC at various levels of governance.”
Ikatlo bilang “champions for advocacy on vaccinations.”
“A DepEd Communications Plan for increasing awareness and rallying DepEd personnel to be champions for vaccinations, and encouraging everyone to be informed and get vaccinated is in the works,” dagdag pa ni Pascua.
Hiwalay na memo rin ang ipalalabas dito. RNTa
April 21, 2021 @7:12 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Nagdagdag pa ng mga barko ang Pilipinas sa West Philippine Sea (WPS) para magsagawa ng pagpapatrulya, ayon sa task force na nagmomonitor sa tensyon sa pinag-aagawang katubigan, Miyerkoles.
Ayon sa National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) nakipag-ugnayan sila sa Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) para magpadala ng isang vessel nito, isang aircraft, limang Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels para sa maritime patrol at Philippine National Police – Maritime Group (PNP-MG) high-speed tactical watercraft at rubber boats para sa maritime law enforcement sa coastal areas.
“In compliance with the directive of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to sustain our sovereignty patrols in the WPS, increase safety of life at sea operations, and [intensify] operations against illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing (IUUF), the NTF-WPS has coordinated for the deployment of more assets under the control of its Area Task Forces (ATF),” ani NTF-WPS spokesperson Omar Romero.
Bumuo rin ang NTF-WPS ng dalawang grupo na magbibigay proteksyon sa mga katubigan: ang Area Task Force West (ATF-West) at Area Task Force North (ATF-North).
Pinangungunahan ng ATF-West ng Western Command (WestCom), na nagbabantay sa siyam na islang detachment sa Kalayaan, Palawan kabilang ang Pag-asa Island. Sakop din nito ang Malampaya Gas Field at ang mayamang Recto Bank.
Habang ang ATF-North, ay pinamumunuan naman ng Northern Luzon Command (NoLCom), sakop ang Bajo de Masinloc, mga isla sa norte ng Cagayan, Batanes, ang Philippine Rise, at ang Extended Continental Shelf (ECS). RNT
April 21, 2021 @7:03 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Nagbabala ang Department of Justice-Office of Cybercrime (DOJ-OOC), Miyerkoles, ukol sa kumakalat na malisyosong lingk sa Facebook na naglalaman ng malaswang bidyo.
Ayon sa DOJ-OOC, ang nasabing link ay tinatag sa isang user kung saan ipinaalala nito na huwag itong i-click para hindi mabiktima ng malware.
“When clicked, it will result in the automatic and random tagging in the same post of other Facebook account users,” ayon sa DOJ-OOC sa pahayag.
“If you happen to get a notification tagging you in a post that contains a link to an apparent adult content, do not click any further and report the post.”
Sinabi rin ng DOJ-OOC na kinumpirma ng Facebook na tinanggal na nila ang malisyosong page na kinokonekta sa pagta-tag.
Pinarusahan na rin umano ng Facebook ang mga nasa likod nito, ayon sa DOJ.
“Let’s all be good netizens and practice the responsible use of social media,” ayon pa sa DOJ-OOC. RNT
April 21, 2021 @6:50 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Bahagyang humina si Bagyong #BisingPh pero bumilis naman ang paggalaw nito, ayon sa PAGASA, Miyerkoles ng hapon.
Sa pinakahuling weather bulletin ng weather bureau nitong alas-5 ng hapon, namataan ang sentro ng mata ng bagyong Bising sa layong 345 kilometers (km) east-northeast ng Tuguegarao City, Cagayan bandang alas-4 p.m.
Humina ang bitbit na hangin nito sa 165 kilometers per hour (kph) malapit sa mata ng bagyo at bugsong aabot hanggang 255 kph. Tuloy ang pag-usad nito patungong Norte sa bilis na 15 kph.
Nanantiling nakataas ang Tropical Cyclone Storm Signal no. 1 sa Batanes, eastern portion ng Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, at eastern portion ng Isabela. RNT
April 21, 2021 @6:40 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Bilang pagdiriwang ng bansa sa Earth Day bukas Abril 22, 2021 (Miyerkules), binigyang-diin ni Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy A. Cimatu ang kahalagahan ng pagkakaroon ng bawat Filipino ng mahalagang papel upang maibsan ang malaking epekto ng climate change at iba pang environmental issues.
Ayon sa DENR ang tema ng Earth Day ngayong taon na “Doing our Fair Share to Restore the Earth,” hinamon din ni Cimatu ang publiko na tumulong upang labanan ang climate change at environmental destruction partikular na ngayong nahaharap tayo sa global health crisis.
“From individuals to communities, we can all be part of the solution in addressing climate change and many other environmental issues. When we stop environmentally harmful activities, not only do we save nature, we also minimize the risk of the spur of new viruses,” sabi ni Cimatu.
Ayon sa DENR chief, ang water at energy conservation, proper waste segregation at pagkakaroon ng eco-friendly lifestyle ang ilan sa mga dapat gawin ng bawat isa mula sa kanilang mga bahay dahil na rin sa ipinatutupad na limitasyon dulot ng pandemya.
“When done consistently, the seemingly small things we do for the environment all together actually creates a significant impact for the Earth’s healing,” saad pa ni Cimatu.
Dagdag pa nito: “Amid the pandemic, the Department has been actively doing its part on reforestation, river and coastal cleanups, biodiversity conservation, and solid waste management among many programs. May each of us also do our share in caring for our environment and planet in any way we can.”
Ayon naman sa Earth Day Network Philippines (EDNP), ang partner ng DENR para sa Earth Day celebration, 30 environmental actions ang kinakailangang gawin kabilang na dito ang composting ng food waste, pagbili ng local products, pagtatanim ng native trees at iba pa.
Ang iba pa dito ay makikita sa social media page ng EDNP.
Ang DENR, katuwang ang EDNP, ay hinihikayat ang publiko na sumali sa virtual celebration sa Abril 22, 8 am hanggang 5pm kung saan ay ibibigay ang “State of the Philippine Environment Address.” Ang mga kaganapan ay mapapanood sa Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/earthdayphilippines.
Ilulunsad din sa nasabing pagdiriwang ang handbook na Sustainable Development Goals—Laudato Si’: Towards Ecological Solidarity by the Living Laudato Si’ Philippines at ang patimpalak ng DENR Task Force Tayo ang Kalikasan sa paglikha ng awit. Santi Celario
April 21, 2021 @6:29 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Handa ang Department of Energy (DOE) na igiit ang karapatan ng Pilipinas pagdating sa langis at iba pang resources sa West Philippine Sea kapag ang kahit na anomang foreign power ay nakialam petroleum-related activities doon.
“The DOE stands firmly behind any decision and action of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte regarding the assertion of the exclusive licensing authority of the Philippines over petroleum and other resources in the seabed and subsoil of the West Philippine Sea,” ayon kay Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.
Sa Talk To The People ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte, Lunes ng gabi ay sinabi nito na magpapadala siya ng ilang barkong pandirigma sa West Philippine Sea sa oras na magsimula nang magsagawa ang China ng drilling o pagbubutas para sa langis at iba pang mahahalagang resources sa nasabing bahagi ng rehiyon.
“The DOE supports the President’s statement regarding the defense of the resources of the Philippine seabed and subsoil, as this is in accordance with the Constitution and our petroleum laws,” ayon sa Kalihim.
Aniya, sa ilalim ng batas, tanging ang gobyerno lamang ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng DOE, ang maaaring makapag-isyu ng lisensiya para mag-drill sa Philippine territory, kabilang na ang mga isla, internal waters, territorial sea, exclusive economic zone (EEZ), at continental shelf.
“Should any foreign state engage in petroleum activities inside the Philippine petroleum jurisdiction, the DOE shall take the necessary steps to protect our licensees and preserve our resources,” anito.
“It shall defer to the sole prerogative of the President regarding any security option. It shall also conform to any decision that the Department of Foreign Affairs might take regarding the ongoing informal negotiations on oil and gas cooperation with China.” dagdag na pahayag ni Cusi.
Muling nabuhay ang tensyon sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at China dahil sa presensiya ng Chinese vessels sa Julian Felipe Reef.
Kagyat namang naghain ng diplomatic protests ang Pilipinas sa bagay na ito.
Sa ulat, namataan sa West Philippine Sea (WPS) ang anim na barkong pandagat ng China, at tatlong Chinese warships.
Batay sa report, namataan ng National Task Force on West Philippine Sea (NTF) ang dalawang Houbei class missile warships sa panganiban reef, isang corvette class warship sa kagitingan reef, at isa pang navy tugboat sa Zamora reef.
Kabilang dito, namataan din ang dalawa pang army navy vessel sa Bajo De Masinloc.
Sa inilabas na pahayag ng NTF-WPS, malinaw na ang mga namataang barko ay bahagi ng militarisasyon ng China sa pinag-aagwang teritoryo sa WPS.
Bukod pa ito sa namataan na 240 Chinese vessel sa Julian Felipe Reef.
Kaugnay nito, tinataya rin na nasa 240,000 kilo ng mga isda ang iligal na nakuha ng mga nasabing Chinese vessel mula sa karagatang sakop ng teritoryo ng Pilipinas.
Dahil dito, sinabi ng NTF-WPS na maituturing itong illegal, unreported at unregulated na pangingisda o pangunguha ng yamang dagat at paglabag sa Philippine Fisheries and wildlife laws.
Giit pa ng NTF-WPS ang pagkalat ng mga Chinese vessel sa karagatang pag aari ng Pilipinas ay malinaw na banta sa kaligtasan ng mga Filipino, at pagnanakaw sa yamang dagat na pag aari ng Pilipinas.
Binawi naman ni Pangulong Duterte ang oil exploration moratorium sa West Philippine Sea noong October 2020. “A “Resume-to-Work” notice was issued by the DOE to the Service Contractors (SC) doing petroleum-related activities in the areas of SC 59, 72, and 75 following the lifting of the moratorium.”
“Meanwhile, the DOE continues to develop the uncontested Philippine EEZ and continental shelf through the resumption of petroleum operations by our licensees and the award of new petroleum areas,” aniya pa rin.
“The Philippines remains in business, COVID-19 and China, notwithstanding,” dagdag na pahayag nito. Kris Jose