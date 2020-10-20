Ambus sa judge, aide sa CamSur pinabubusisi ni CJ Peralta
October 21, 2020 @ 7:28 AM
2 hours ago
112
Remate Online2020-10-21T07:42:51+08:00
Manila, Philippines – Kaagad pinaiimbestigahan ni Supreme Court Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta ang pamamaril sa isang abogado sa Camarines Sur.
“I strongly condemn the recent attack on Judge Jeaneth C. Gaminde-San Joaquin of Libmanan, Camarines Sur and her companion. I urge all law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate the matter and ensure that the perpetrators of this crime are apprehended,” ani Peralta sa isang pahayag.
“An attack on our judges is an assault on the Rule of Law. This has no place in a civilized society like ours,” dagdag nito.
Pinaulanan ng bala ang sasakyan nina Regional Trial Court Branch 56 Judge Jeaneth Gaminde San Joaquin at kasama nitong si Rocelle Martinez dakong 2:30 ng hapon sa Barangay Puro Batia, Libmanan ng hindi pa nakikilalang mga armadong lalaki.
Nagtamo ng sugat si San Joaquin dahil sa mga nabasag na bubog habang si Martinez ay nagtamo ng sugat ng bala. RNT/ELM
October 21, 2020 @8:59 AM
5
Manila, Philippines – Tatlong pang mga lugar ang nasa ilalim ng Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 dala ni bagyong Pepito na ngayo’y nasa West Philippine Sea na.
Sa huling bulletin ng PAGASA, nakataas ang Signal No. 2 sa:
-
La Union
-
Hilagang bahagi ng Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz)
-
Kanlurang bahagi ng Pangasinan (Bani, Anda, Bolinao, Agno, Dasol, Burgos, Alaminos City, Mabini, Sual, Infanta, Bugallon, Labrador, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, San Fabian, Pozzorubio, Sison, Laoac, Urdaneta City, Manaoag, San Jacinto, Dagupan City, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, San Carlos City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen)
Nasa Signal No.1 naman ang:
-
Ilocos Norte
-
Ilocos Sur
-
the rest of Pangasinan
-
Abra
-
kanlurang parte ng Kalinga (Balbalan, Pasil, Lubuagan, Tinglayan)
-
kanlurang bahagi ng Mountain Province (Barlig, Sadanga, Bontoc, Sagada, Sabangan, Bauko, Tadian, Besao)
-
western portion of Ifugao (Banaue, Hingyon, Kiangan, Tinoc, Hungduan, Asipulo)
-
Benguet
-
Kanlurang bahagi ng Nueva Vizcaya (Ambaguio, Kayapa, Aritao, Santa Fe)
-
kanlurang parte ng Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, MuÃ±oz City, Santo Domingo, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Licab, Guimba, Talugtug, Quezon, Nampicuan, Cuyapo),
-
Tarlac
-
Nalalabing parte ng Zambales
Namataan si Pepito sa 115 kilometro hilagang-kanluran ng Dagupan City, Pangasinan na may maximum sustained winds na 75 kph at bugsong aabot sa 90 kph na gumagalaw patungong kanluran sa bilis na 30 kph.
Inaasahang lumakas pa ito sa pagtawid sa West Philippine Sea sa Huwebes.
Bahagya hanggang sa malakas na pag-ulan ang mararanasan sa Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, La Union, Apayao, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, at Calamian Islands.
Habang mahina hanggang sa katamtaman na may minsanang paglakas sa Metro Manila at nalalabing lugar ng Luzon.
Nagbabala rin ang ahensya ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa lalo na sa flood-prone areas. RNT/ELM
October 21, 2020 @8:45 AM
33
Manila, Philippines – Nakitaan ng maraming paglabag ni Senator Panfilo Lacson ang inihaing P4.5 trilyong pondo para sa 2021.
“Ang daming violation nitong 2021,” giit ni Lacson sa isang panayam ng CNN.
Aniya, matuturing na paglabag ang pag-abruba ng mga inihaing amyenda ng isang maliit na komite sa Kamara matapos maaprubahan ang General Appropriations Bill (GAB).
“It is not a matter of being acceptable to the senators or not. It’s a matter of the Constitution prohibiting it. Section 26 of the Constitution is very clear. No amendments shall be allowed after the final reading of any bill,” lahad nito.
“In the meantime, we will have to live with that and tackle the budget measure in the Senate once it is transmitted to us, whether soft copy or hard copy. They promised to send us the USB drive, the soft copy, by October 28, and we will have enough time to look into it,” dagdag nito.
Sinabi rin ng senador ang pagpayag sa executive branch na baguhin ang proposal sa gitna ng Authorization phase.
“Preparation [is] handled by the executive; Authorization handled by Congress; Execution handled by the executive; and Accountability. This is where COA (Commission on Audit) comes in,” saad nito.
Hayag nito na ang authorization phase ay trabaho ng Senado.
Matatandaang sinabi ni House appropriations chair Rep. Eric Yap na ang amendments ay mula sa mga ahensya at hindi sa Kamara.
“We are now in the Authorization phase, and it’s in the exclusive domain of Congress. So we cannot allow agencies under the executive branch to participate in the Authorization phase,” bwelta naman ni Lacson.
“So I cannot understand why the chairman of the appropriations committee of the House of Representatives would allow the executive branch through their agencies to participate in the Authorization phase. That is in violation of the budget process,” aniya.
Isa pang nakitang paglabag ng senador ang pagsumite ng Department of Public Ways and Highways (DPWH) ng detalye ng mga proyekto na mayroong inihaing pondo sa ilalim ng National Expenditure Program (NEP).
“The ceiling was given at a date very close to the printing which rendered us unable to give the details in such a short period of time. So with coordination with the DBM, they allowed us to submit the details of our NEP in an annex that followed shortly thereafter,” paliwanag naman ni DPWH Secretary Mark Villar. RNT/ELM
October 21, 2020 @8:31 AM
41
Manila, Philippines – Naghain si Senator Lito Lapid ng panukalang batas na magbibigay sa Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) ng kapangyarihan upang limitahan ang mga banyagang kontraktor sa bansa.
“This expected slump in output places in jeopardy our local contractors and the millions of Filipino families who depend on them,” ani Lapid.
“It, therefore, behooves upon the government to implement sound policies and interventions to protect the local construction industry, while at the same time, provide reasonable in-roads for our local contractors and nationals to learn from and adapt international best practices, expertise and technology,” dagdag ng senador.
Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 1889, tanging ang may special permit lamang na banyagang kontraktor ang papayagan sa isang proyekto.
Lahad pa nito na ayon sa 2018 Construction Industry Performance Highlights na 9.4 porsyento o halos apat na milyon ng mga trabaho ay mula sa industriya ng konstruksyon.
Ang batas na ito ay magtatakda ng panuntunan sa pagbibigay ng special permit:
-
Kinakailangang mayroong Filipino resident agent;
-
Siguruhing mayroong pagsasanay sa makabagong teknolohiya at kapasidad upang magtayo ng mga lokal na kontraktor;
-
Magsasagawa lamang ng proyektong pinondohan ng mga banyaga;
-
Kukuha lamang ng mga Filipinong manggagawa maliban sa mga itinakda ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) na non-availability;
-
Gagamit lamang ng mga kagamitan na mabibili sa lokal na mercado maliban sa itinakda ng Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) na hindi mabibili sa bansa.
Ani Lapid na sa batas na ito masisiguro ang kapakanan ng mga lokal na kontraktor, mga manggagawa, at manufacturer. RNT/ELM
October 21, 2020 @8:16 AM
46
Manila, Philippines – Ipinamamahagi na ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang pondo mula sa Bayanihan to Recover As One Act of 2020 sa mga ahensya ng pamahalaan.
Ito ay matapos kalampagin ng mga senador ang ahensya sa hindi paglabas ng pondo sa mga nangangailangang ahensya upang maibangon ang ekonomiya at matulungan ang mga manggagawa at maliliit na negosyo sa bansa.
“As to the remaining balance of the allocated amounts, the DBM expects the respective Departments/Agencies to submit their corresponding budget requests, outlining the specific items of expenditures, targeted beneficiaries and expected outputs consistent with existing budgeting, accounting and auditing laws, rules and regulations and reflected through their respective Budget Execution Documents and Disbursement Programs,” pahayag ng DBM.
“As soon as these requests are received, the DBM will immediately evaluate the same to ensure their alignment with the intention of RA No. 11494 and will recommend to the President the release of funds charged against the identified funding sources,” dagdag ng departamento. RNT/ELM
October 21, 2020 @8:08 AM
38
Manila, Philippines- Sa totoo lang ay dumarami na ang mga kasambahay na gustong magpaampon kay Dimples Romana.
Marami kasi ang nawindang sa sorpresa ng aktres at ng kanyang mister sa kanilang kasambahay na lumabas sa kanilang YouTube channel. Bet nila ang regalo sa kanyang kasambahay for 17 years.
Bongga ang kanyang gift dahil isa itong 2-storey house and lot na kahit ilang dekada ay mahirap ipundar.
Hindi nila akalain na ganoon kagalante, kabait at ka-grandiosa ang magaling na aktres.
Sey naman ng aktres, it’s payback time kaya niregaluhan niya si Ate V ng bahay.
Tumatanaw din siya ng utang na loob dahil hindi siya iniwan ng kasambahay kahit sa panahong minsan ay nagipit sila at na-delay sa pagsuweldo. Archie Liao