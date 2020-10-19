Trending Now

Angel, nireto sa iba si Neil!

October 19, 2020 @ 7:26 PM 2 hours ago
Manila, Philippines- Sa YouTube vlog na in-upload sa ‘The Angel and Neil Channel’ ng magkasintahang Angel Locsin at Neil Arce, nagkwento sila tungkol sa kanilang relasyon at kung paano ito nagsimula.

 

Ayon sa showbiz couple, close friends sila for seven years bago nauwi sa relasyon ang kanilang pagiging magkaibigan.

 

Sey pa ng aktres, siya ang matchmaker ng businessman turned movie producer pagdating sa mga babae.

 

Pagbunyag ni Neil, may mga pagkakataong humingi siya ng tulong kay Angel para magkaroon ng date noong wala pa silang romantic relationship.

 

“Ang mas nakatutuwa kasi, ‘yung seven years na ‘yun, e, ‘bro’ ang tawagan namin sa isa’t-isa,” sey ni Angel. 

 

“Yes, ako ‘yung taga-set up ng girls niya or takbuhan niya ‘pag may problema siya. Ganu’n din ako sa kanya,” dugtong niya.  

 

Dagdag pa ng dalawa na noong mag-friends pa lang sila, nasabi ni Neil kay Angel na ayaw na nitong mag-asawa at magkaroon pa ulit ng anak.

 

Iba naman ito sa kaso ni Angel dahil gusto niyang magkaroon ng baby at lumagay sa tahimik.

 

Ibinahagi rin nila kung paano nila napanatiling matatag ang kanilang relasyon.

Anila, iniiwasan nila ang mag-away at kung meron man silang ‘di pagkakaunawaan ay agad nila itong nireresolba.

 

Malaking bagay din daw ang pagiging honest nila sa isa’t-isa.

 

Sina Angel at Neil ay nakatakda na sanang ikasal ngayong taon pero naurong dahil sa pandemyang dala ng Covid-19. Archie Liao


Richard Quan, may bad experience sa younger stars!

October 19, 2020 @8:08 PM
Manila, Philippines- May bagong drama series ang premyadong actor na si Richard Quan. Ito ang ‘Bagong Umaga’ na mapapanood tuwing hapon simula Oktubre 26 (Lunes) sa A2Z channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, at Kapamilya Online Live. 

 

Tampok dito ang mga nakababatang Kapamilya stars na sina Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Kiko Estrada, Michelle Vito, Yves Flores, at Heaven Peralejo.

 

Bale, iikot ang serye sa anim na kabataan na magkakabit ang kwento dahil sa kanilang nakaraan. 

 

Since young adults ang tampok sa bago nilang serye, inusisa namin kung may instance ba na hindi naging smooth ang work niya dahil sa young stars na kasama sa cast?

 

Tugon ni Richard, “Yes, mayroon na rin siguro, hindi ko lang matukoy ngayon. Siguro dahil I can tolerate ‘yung mga bad experience or maybe dahil madali akong mag-move on sa mga bagay-bagay…

 

“Life is too short to dwell on negative things,” nakangiting sambit ng award-winning veteran actor.

 

Pinuri niya ang mga kasama sa serye.

 

“It’s exciting to work with the cast from veterans to popular actors of this generation, nararamdaman mo ‘yung energy sa set… everybody is doing his best,” sambit pa niya. Nonie Nicasio


Cybersecurity funds ng DND, pinasusuri ni Risa sa COA

October 19, 2020 @8:01 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senador Risa Hontiveros sa Commission on Audit (COA) na magsagawa ng special audit sa cybersecurity funds ng Department of National Defense (DND) dahil walang item na may relasyon dito ang P500 milyong hinihingi sa 2021.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Hontiveros kailangan malaman kung paano ginastos ng DND ang cybersecurity funds nitong 2020 dahil humihingi ulit ang ahensiya ng P500 milyon sa akatulad na kategorya para sa 2021.

“Hindi talaga maliwanag kung saan napupunta ang cybersecurity fund. Hindi maliwanag kung saan nga ba ginagamit ang kaban ng bayan. I flagged this amount because we want specifics. We want to make sure DND is spending the P500M wisely,” ayon kay Hontiveros.

Sa ginanap na pagdinig sa badyet ng DND, sinubukan ni Hontiveros na linawin ang mga figure alinsunod sa dokumento na ahensiya na isinumite sa  Senate Committee of National Defense:

“Meron po bang fund para sa cybersecurity laban sa ikinakatakot na panghihimasok ng Tsina sa pamamagitan ng Dito towers sa loob mismo ng ating mga camps? Are these funds in the budget and where are they (itemized)?” tanong ng senador.

Nilinaw naman ni  Defense Secretary  Delfin Lorenzana na nakaklasipika ang cybersecurity funds measures sa ilalim ng   AFP Modernization Fund.

Aniya, may probisyon sa panukala ng halagang P5 bilyon na nakalaan sa  AFP Modernization Fund sa ilalim ng  Unprogrammed Fund.

“Meron po tayong 500 million pesos to improve our cybersecurity capability, na nakalagay sa ating Modernization Fund ng 2020. And another 500 million for 2021,” ayon kay Lorenzana pero hindi pinalawak ang espisipikong item na may kaugnayan sa   cybersecurity spending.

Nauna nang pinuna ni Hontiveros ang budget proposal ng DND sa gitna ng kasunduan ng Armed Forces of the Philippines at China-owned DITO Telecommunity Corporation.

“What we need to see from the DND is a robust cybersecurity roadmap that does assure us that our Armed Forces is more than ready for inevitable cyberthreats. At sa usapin ng cybersecurity, ano ang prayoridad ng DND? ‘Internal’ threat nanaman ba kesa ‘external’?” aniya saka idinagdag na ang pinakamalaking cybersecurity threat ang patuloy na interception ng  China-backed groups.  Ernie Reyes


ALAB SA TAG-ANI (IKA-25 LABAS)

October 19, 2020 @8:00 PM
Agad humilata nang higa si Dindi sa malapad na bangko na siyang tinutulugan ng kanyang hilaw na biyenan.

“Halika nahhh.”

Tumalima agad si Gino sa utos ng asawa at doon ay gumawad ang mainit na halik sa katawan ng asawa.

“Ohhh iyong sabi kohhh. Bumaba kahhh. “

“Oo Dindihhh ahhhh ahhh urmnhh. “

Unti-unting bumaba ang halik ni Gino gaya ng nais ni Dindi.

Tumigil sa pusod ang kanyang paghalik.

“Ayyy nakuppp ang saraaap. Hahhh ibaba mo nahhh.”

Ibinaba na nga ni Gino ang daiti ng pagdila at kumiwal-kiwal iyon sa puson ng ginaganahang si Dindi.

“Hahhh ibaba mo nahhh uhhh,” wika ni Dindi na tinutulak ang ulo ng asawa pababa sa kanyang hiyas.

Iginawad ni Gino ang kauna-unahang dampi ng labi sa hiyas ng asawa.

“Hahhh ipasok mo ang dila mohhh ahhh sige nahhh hahhh. Gino, laruin mo ng dila mohhh ano bahhh?”

Pero hindi ginawa ni Gino at agad nga ay pumantay na sa asawa.

“Hahhh hahh nagtagal ka pa sana roonhhh.”

“Hahhh ito na langgggg mas masarap ‘tohhh,” tugon ni Gino.

Isinakyod na ni Gino papaloob ang ari sa hiyas ng ginang.

“Hahhh uh uh umn ayaw mo ba nitohhh?”

“Hahhh m-matigas ka ngahhh sigehhh ipasok mo nahhh.”

Pinanay-panay na ni Gino ang kanyod sa asawa.

Naroo’t tanggap lang ng tanggap ang biyak ni Dindi sa ari ng asawa.

“Hahhh sigehhh iriin mohhh kandi-kandiin mo nang mariinhhhh.”

“Oo Dindihhh sigehhh heto at lalabasan na ‘kohhh uh uh uh.”

“Ahhh hah uhmn narito na rin akohhh ohhh Gino kanyoood uh uh uh.”

Nakaraos nga ang dalawa sa pangandian sa unang yugto ng kanilang pagniniig.

Hindi lang isa dahil humirit pa si Dindi ng makalawa na pinagbigyan naman ni Gino.

Natapos nga sila at labis na nasiyahan si Dindi sa ginawang pangandian.

ITUTULOY


Errata ng Kamara sa 2021 national budget, pinalagan ni Lacson

October 19, 2020 @7:55 PM
Manila, Philippines – Matinding pinalagan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang isinasagawang amendments ng Mababang Kapulungan sa 2021 national budget ng isang “maliit na grupo” matapos pagtibayin ang panukala sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa nitong Oktubre 16.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na hindi maaaring amyendahan ang naipasang badyet sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa dahil walang nakatakda sa Saligang Batas hinggil sa naturang pagkilos.

Ayon kay Lacson, malinaw ito sa Art. VI, Sec. 26, Paragraph 2 ng  1987 Constitution na kahit anopaman ang amendments o kung saan mangagaling maliban na lamang sa bicameral conference committee.

“Wala namang sinasabi ang Constitution na kapag naghahabol ng “errata,” hindi ito applicable: “Upon the last reading of a bill, NO AMENDMENT THERETO SHALL BE ALLOWED, and the vote thereon shall be taken immediately thereafter, and the yeas and nays entered in the Journal,” ayon kay Lacson.

Sinabi na mas lalong paguguluhin ang medyo tagilid at maraming pagkakamaling budget measure sa pananaw ni  House Appropriations Committee chair na manggagaling sa implementing agencies ang “errata” aka amendments, at hindi sa indibiduwal na miyembro ng Kamara.

 “Why? The authorization part of the four-phase budget process is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Congress, and the executive should deal only with budget preparation and execution,” aniya.

“No amount of technicalities and sweet-talk maneuvers can correct a flawed budget that is supposed to address the problems and concerns of more than 100 million Filipinos,” giit pa ng senador.

“It is time that we correct the mindset of the so-called representatives of the people in this regard,” dagdag ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes


Sa pagkaso ng PAO kay Duque: Imbestigasyon sa DOH welcome kay Vergeire

October 19, 2020 @7:49 PM
Manila, Philippines – Bukas ang Department of Health (DOH) sa anumang imbestigasyon  laban sa mga opisyal o kawani ng kagawaran.

Ito ang pahayag ni Health Usec Maria Rosario Vergeie sa isang virtual media forum kaugnay sa umanoy planong pagsasampa ng kaso ng Public Attorneys Office (PAO) laban kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque III hinggil sa kontrobersya ng Dengvaxia sa Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

Ayon kay Vergeire, sa ganitong lebel ng imbestigasyon, ang kagawaran ay nagkakaroon ng pakikipag-ugnayan  para lahat ay maibigay  at ang katotohanan ay lumabas.

Dagdag pa ni Vergeire, walang ikokontra ang DOH sa nasabing usapin at sila ay bukas sa lalaht ng imbestigasyon. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


