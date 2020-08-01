Army: 3 high-ranking CPP naaresto sa NegOcc
August 1, 2020 @ 12:24 PM
1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Naaresto ang tatlong matataas na personalidad ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army regional committee sa ikinasang joint Army-Police operation sa Negros Accidental noong July 30.
Sa press release, sinabi ng 79th Infantry Battalion ng Army sa Negros Occidental na naaresto ang tatlong CPP-NPA personality sa Sitio Victory, Barangay Minapasok sa Calatrava.
Kinilala ang tatlo na sina Cristell Abordo alias Dulay, Mary dem Forones alias Nancy, at Rossine Enyong alias Lemay.
Nasabat din sa kanila ang isang 4 rifle; tatlong .38 revolver; apat na rifle grenades; walong cellular phones, medical supplies, at subversive documents.
Samantala, pinuri naman ni Lt. Col. Gerard Alvaran, 79thIB Commanding Officer ang matagumpay na operasyon.
“It is a clear manifestation that the people of Calatrava are really tired of being pestered by the presence of the CPP-NPA terrorists who extort money and recruit innocent citizens in their area,” aniya.
“While the joint AFP-PNP operations will continue to pursue these communist terrorists, I once again urge the victims of their deceptive recruitment in Northern Negros to return to the folds of the law, avail of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) and live a normal life in the mainstream society with your families and loved ones,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC
August 1, 2020 @1:14 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nilimitahan ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang pagtanggap ng kliyente para sa documentary requirements ng 950 lamang kada araw.
Sa pahayag ni PNP Chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, ang Administrative Support to Covid-19 Operations Task Force (ASCOTF) sa pangunguna ni deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan ay nagrekomenda ng bagong kautusan para higpitan ang kilos ng mga sibilyan sa loob ng Camp Crame upang maiwasan ang pagkalat ng coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).
“We see that there’s a need to adopt more measures and protocols designed to extensively reduce, if not eliminate, person-to-person transactions inside Camp Crame, particularly among the many PNP front-line services to contain the threat of Covid-19 resurgence inside Camp Crame,” ani Gamboa.
Sa hiwalay na kalatas, sinabi ni HSS Director, Brig. Gen. Alexander Sampaga na limitado ang operasyon sa One Stop Shop for Security Guards License (250 clients); Firearms and Explosives Office OSS (200); FEO Heritage (50); Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (150); Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (50); Retirement and Benefits Administration Service (50); Public Safety Savings and Loan Association, Inc., Crame Branch (100); at Armed Forces of the Philippines Savings and Loan Association, Inc., Crame Branch (100).
“Even under general community quarantine (GCQ), the front-line servicing units of the National Headquarters are always on track to serve our thousands of clients that need police requirements for their employment, license, and others,” lahad pa ni Gamboa. RNT/FGDC
August 1, 2020 @1:00 PM
Manila, Philippines – Bahagya pang lumakas ang Tropical Depression Dindo habang kumikilos patungong hilaga ng hilagang-kanluran ng Philippine Sea.
Namataan ang Tropical Depression Dindo sa layong 800 km East Northeast ng Tuguegarao City, Cagayan o 715 km silangan ng Basco, Batanes.
Taglay nito ang 55 km/h at may pagbugsong hanggang 70 km/h.
Samantala, wala namang itinaas na tropical cyclone wind signal sa anumang bahagi ng bansa. RNT/FGDC
August 1, 2020 @12:49 PM
Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 2,151 ang pulis na may coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), batay sa Philippine National Police (PNP).
Dagdag sa ulat ay ang pagpanaw noong July 24 ng isa pang personnel nito na 49-anyos na nakatalaga sa Northern Police District.
Kasalukuyang 11 na ang nasawi habang 823 ang nakarekober sa sakit.
Binabantayan din ngayon ang 850 probable cases at 2,521 suspected cases. RNT/FGDC
August 1, 2020 @12:41 PM
Marawi City – Todas ang isang pulis matapos pagbabarilin ng riding-in-tandem habang papasok na sa kanyang trabaho sakay ng motorsiklo sa lungsod na ito.
Kinilala ang biktimang si P/SSg. Alikman Sangcopan, 46, nakatalaga sa Marantao Police Station sa Marantao-Marawi City.
Batay sa report ng Marawi City Police, naganap ang insidente, bandang 7:00 ng umaga kahapon sa naturang lugar.
Lumabas sa inisyal na imbestigasyon, minamaneho ng biktima ang kanyang motorsiklo papasok sa trabaho nang dikitan siya ng mga suspek.
Isa sa suspek ang bumunot ng baril at pinaputukan si Sangcopan na tinamaan ng dalawang beses sa ulo.
Namatay noon din ang pulis habang mabilis na tumakas ang mga suspek sa hindi malamang direskyon.
Patuloy pa ang imbestigasyon ng pulis sa pamamaslang sa biktima at inaalam pa ang motibo sa krimen. Mary Anne Sapico
August 1, 2020 @12:36 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ni Senador Panfilo “Ping” Lacson na kanilang ilalantad ang lahat ng miyembro ng tinaguriang “PhilHealth Mafia” sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) na sangkot ang ilang opisyal sa malawakan at malalim na korapsiyon sa ahensya.
Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na nagbalik ang “mafia” sa PhilHealth na mas masugid at matinding kumarakot sa ahensiya na ilan ay nailantad noon nakaraang Hulyo sa ginanap na imbestigasyon ng Senado.
“We have witnesses who are willing to testify and detail the pervasive and deep-rooted corruption in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth),” ayon kay Lacson.
Sinabi ni Lacson na muling ilalantad sa imbestigasyon ang parehong mga karakter na nagsamantala sa ahensiya na ibinulgar noon sa isinagawang imbestigasyon base sa kanyang privilege speech na pinamagatang “PhilHealth and the Department of Wealth.”
“At the outset, I can say that this new Senate investigation will reveal the same cast of characters, or at least a number of them, that we already exposed in a Senate inquiry in August last year after my “PhilHealth and the Department of Wealth” privilege speech on July 29, 2019.
Aniya, nagbalik ang sindikato, at hindi umalis o tinanggal ang puno’t-dulo ng grupo.
“I would say, the syndicate is back with a vengeance – or at least its core group has never left,” giit ni Lacson.
“It is revolting to see the PhilHealth mafia very much active and still in control of the already depleted resources of agency, made worse by blatant manipulation of its financial statements. They must have mastered the art of influence peddling as they seem to continue to gain access to the “corridors of power,” paliwanag pa ni Lacson.
Kamakailan, nabulgar ang P1 bilyong questionable transaction sa PhilHealth kabilang ang mga overpriced na IT equipment at PPE at test kits na ginagamit sa mga biktima ng corona virus 2019 (COVID-19)
Bukod kay Lacson, magkasamang naghain ng resolusyon din siya Senate Preident Vicente Sotto III upang imbestigahan ang katiwalian sa PhilHealt at may hiwalay na resolusyon si Senador Risa Hontiveros para sa isang special audit sa pondo ng pamahalaan vs COVID-19. Ernie Reyes
