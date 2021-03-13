Trending Now

AstraZeneca vax walang rason para itigil – WHO

March 13, 2021 @ 11:20 AM 48 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ng World Health Organization (WHO) na walang rason para itigil ang paggamit ng AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine nakaraang suspendihin ng ilang bansa ang paggamit nito.

“AstraZeneca is an excellent vaccine, as are the other vaccines that are being used,” ayon kay WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris sa briefing sa Geneva.

“Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

“We must always ensure that we look for any safety signals when we roll out vaccines, and we must review them,” lahad pa nito.

“But there is no indication to not use it.” RNT/FGDC


Ph COVID-19 variant ‘di pa kumpirmado

March 13, 2021 @11:44 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw na hindi pa kumpirmado ang presensya ng local variant ng coronavirus sa Pilipinas, batay sa COVID-19 response official at infectious disease expert.National Task Force Against COVID-19 spokesperson Restituto Padilla said in an interview on Saturday that the Philippine Genome Center is still studying some mutations that may be unique to the Philippines.

“’Yan po ay hindi pa inaanunsiyo nang opisyal at patuloy pa nilang sinusundan kaya kinakailangan ‘yung ating pagsusuri ng test samples na nakukuha natin sa mga kinukuhanan ng swab ay gawing mas masusi,” saad ni Padilla sa TeleRadyo.

Sinabi rin na kukumpirmahin muna ito ni Dr. Rontgene Solante, head ng San Lazaro Hospital’s Adult Infectious Diseases at Tropical Medicine Department.

“I think they are still waiting for confirmation if this is really a new variant and consider as a local variant that is quite different from the other variants. We need to still wait for the confirmation of the Philippine Genome Center,” punto ni Solante.

“Because when they looked at the genomic sequence, there are sequences there that is quite not found in the other variants. If that is different from the other variants that is circulating like the UK, the South African, the Brazilian, then they will really confirm that as a new variant.” RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Kim Chiu, nagpaawat sa signature bags!

March 13, 2021 @11:25 AM
Manila, Philippines – Bago nanalasa ang pandemya ang huling bili ni Kim Chiu ng designer bag na kulang-kulang P280,000.

Ito ‘yung Louis Vuitton tote bag na bukod sa pagkakaroon ng Toton handles ay may dalawang mahabang strap para puwedeng isukbit sa balikat.

Convenient travel bag daw ito na nadala na niya sa kanyang mga biyahe sa Amerika at Europe.

At ngayon ngang hindi pa humuhupa ang pandemya, stop daw muna ang pag-i-spoil niya sa kanyang sarili ng mga mamahaling gamit, “It’s not the right time to go shopping for expensive stuff. I’d rather collect memories.”

Samantala, maraming fans ni Kim ang nagtatanong kung bakit sa tagal na nilang magkarelasyon ni Xian Lim ay wala itong nababanggit tungkol sa wedding proposal gayong dumarami na ang bilang ng mga engaged couples sa showbiz. Ronnie Carrasco III


Manilenyo pinag-iingat ni Isko; active COVID case, higit 1K na

March 13, 2021 @11:22 AM
Manila, Philippines – Muling pinaalalahanan ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso ang publiko partikular na ang mga Manilenyo na magdoble-ingat ngayong panahon ng pandemya dulot ng COVID-19 bunsod na din ng patuloy na pagdaming muli ng aktibong kaso ng nasbaing sakit sa lungsod.

Batay sa pinakahuling datos ng Manila Health Department (MHD), nasa 1,246 aktibong kaso na ng COVID-19 sa lungsod kung saan sa Sampaloc area ang naitalang may pinakamaraming kaso nito na umaabot na sa 199.

“Mga nanay at tatay mag-iingat kayo, hindi kayo puwedeng magka-COVID umaasa sa inyo ang inyong mga anak. Walang katumbas o kapalit ang pagmamahal ng magulang sa kanyang sariling anak. May awa ng Diyos makakaraos din tayo. Kapit lang,” saad ni Domagoso.

Pinaalalahanan ni Domagoso ang Manilenyo na may “virus” pa sa paligid kaya’t huwag umano silang maging kampante. Lagi aniya silang magsuot ng face mask at face shield, palagiang maghugas ng kamay, at panatilihin ang physical distancing.

Kaugnay nito, tuloy tuloy naman ang isinasagawang libreng RT-PCR swab testing sa Quirino Grandstand sa pamamagitan ng drive-thru at walk-in naman sa Sta. Ana Hospital at sa Delpan Quarantine Facility.

Maaari umanong magpasuri ang residente at hindi residente ng lungsod basta’t ang mga nais na magpa-swab test ay kailangan munang makipag-ugnayan sa Manila Emergency Operation Center ng Manila Health Department (MHD) para makapag-schedule ng appointment.

Maaaring kumontak sa mga numerong 09052423327; 09983226367; 09636023177; at

09555875976 upang makakuha ng inyong schedule ng swab test.   JAY Reyes


626 PH athletes isasabak sa 2021 SEA Games sa Vietnam

March 13, 2021 @11:18 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Aabot sa 626 na atleta ang ipadadala ng Pilipinas para lumahok sa 2021 Southeast Asian Games na gaganapin sa Hanoi, Vietnam mula Nobyembre 21 hanggang Disyembre 2.

Ito ang ibinida ni Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino kay Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez.

Ayon kay Ramirez, maglalaro ang Pilipinas sa 39 sports events sa kabuuang 40 events ng 2021 SEA Games.

Matatandaang unang nagsumite ang POC ng 560 na atleta subalit nagdagdag sila ng 66 na iba matapos ang ginawang pagpupulong ng 39 national sports associations.

Pinakamaraming manlalaro ang ipinadala ng athletics na binubo ng 38 na kalalakihan at 25 na kababaihan.Rico Navarro


55 pagyanig naitala sa Bulkang Taal  

March 13, 2021 @11:09 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nakapagtala ang Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) ng 55 pagyanig sa Bulkang Taal sa nakalipas na 24 oras.

Sa datos, 49 ang volcanic tremors na tumagal ng 2.5 minuto.

Nagbuga rin ito ng usok bandang 2:11 p.m. na aabot sa taas na 400 hanggang 500 metro.

Kahapon, umabot ang sulfur dioxide level ng bulkan sa 582 tonnes/day na average.

“These parameters may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice,” lahad ng Phivolcs.

Nananatili naman ang Bulkang Taal sa Alert Level 2. RNT/FGDC


