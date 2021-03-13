Azkals lalaro sa China







Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw na hindi pa kumpirmado ang presensya ng local variant ng coronavirus sa Pilipinas, batay sa COVID-19 response official at infectious disease expert.National Task Force Against COVID-19 spokesperson Restituto Padilla said in an interview on Saturday that the Philippine Genome Center is still studying some mutations that may be unique to the Philippines.

“’Yan po ay hindi pa inaanunsiyo nang opisyal at patuloy pa nilang sinusundan kaya kinakailangan ‘yung ating pagsusuri ng test samples na nakukuha natin sa mga kinukuhanan ng swab ay gawing mas masusi,” saad ni Padilla sa TeleRadyo.

Sinabi rin na kukumpirmahin muna ito ni Dr. Rontgene Solante, head ng San Lazaro Hospital’s Adult Infectious Diseases at Tropical Medicine Department.

“I think they are still waiting for confirmation if this is really a new variant and consider as a local variant that is quite different from the other variants. We need to still wait for the confirmation of the Philippine Genome Center,” punto ni Solante.

“Because when they looked at the genomic sequence, there are sequences there that is quite not found in the other variants. If that is different from the other variants that is circulating like the UK, the South African, the Brazilian, then they will really confirm that as a new variant.” RNT/FGDC

