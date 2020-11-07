Trending Now

BAGONG ISKEDYUL NG SSS SA PAGBIBIGAY NG MONTHLY PENSION

BAGONG ISKEDYUL NG SSS SA PAGBIBIGAY NG MONTHLY PENSION

November 8, 2020
SIMULA sa Oktubre 2020, ang Social Security System ay may sinusunod na bagong iskedyul ng pagbibigay ng buwanang pension gamit ang Philippine Electronic Fund Transfer System and Operations Network (PESONet).

Sakop ng bagong iskedyul ang mga pensyonado na nakatatanggap ng kanilang pensyon sa pamamagitan ng PESONet participating banks, e-wallets at ng Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) accredited Remittance Transfer Company/Cash Payout Outlet tulad ng MLhuillier.

Sa ilalim ng bagong iskedyul, ang mga nasabing pensyonado na may contingency dates mula ika-1 hanggang ika-15 araw ng buwan ay makatatanggap ng kanilang pensyon tuwing ika-1 araw ng buwan, habang ang mga may contingency dates naman mula ika-16 hanggang ika-31 araw ng buwan ay makatatanggap tuwing ika-16 araw ng buwan.

Kung ang araw ng pagkredit ay Sabado, Linggo, o holiday, ang pensyon ay maike-kredit sa kanilang mga account sa huling araw bago ang Sabado, Linggo o holiday.

Pensyon ng Setyembre 2020

Binigyang-diin ng SSS na ang mga pensyon mula Setyembre 2020 ay naibigay na sa mga bangko noong Agosto 2020.

Ang mga pensyon na ito ay naka-iskedyul na maikredit sa mga account ng pensyonado sa kanilang contingency dates kung saan sakop pa ito ng lumang iskedyul ng pagkredit.

Matapos matanggap ng ilang bangko ang pondo mula sa SSS, agad nila itong ikinikredit sa account ng mga pensyonado na mas maaga sa nakatakdang araw.

Ito’y naike-kredit na sa huling linggo bago ang sumunod na buwan ng pensyon o kaya naman sa unang araw ng buwan ng pensyon.

Pinapayuhan ang mga pensyonado na i-double check kung natanggap na nila ang kanilang mga pensyon para sa buwan ng Setyembre 2020 at kumuha ng Statement of Account sa kanilang mga bangko.

Ang pensyon para sa nasabing buwan ay maaaring naikredit sa kanilang mga account noong ika-3 hanggang ika-4 na linggo ng Agosto 2020.

Maaari rin nilang tingnan ang kanilang Pension Payments History sa pamamagitan ng pag-log in sa kanilang My.SSS account sa www.sss.gov.ph.

Ang history ay ma-access sa pamamagitan ng pagpindot sa “Inquiry” na sinundan ng “Benefits” at “Pension Details.”

Pensyon ng Oktubre 2020

Naibigay na ng SSS ang lahat ng pensyon para sa Oktubre 2020 sa pamamagitan ng PESONet at iba pang checkless disbursement channels, gayundin ang para sa non-PESONet participating banks at mga tseke na sinusunod pa rin ang dating iskedyul ng pagkredit.

Para sa mga pensyon na natatanggap sa pamamagitan ng PESONet at iba pang checkless disbursement channels, naikredit na ng SSS sa pamamagitan ng DBP ang mga pondo para sa PESONet participating banks noong Oktubre 1 para sa unang batch, at Oktubre 16 para naman sa pangalawang batch gaya ng nakatakdang iskedyul.

Pensyon ng Nobyembre 2020

Samantala, naikredit na ng SSS sa pamamagitan ng DBP ang unang batch ng pensyon para sa Nobyembre 2020 sa ibang PESONet banks bago mag-12 ng tanghali noong Biyernes, ika-30 ng Oktubre 2020.

Ang mga PESONet participating banks na ito ay inaasahan na maikredit sa mga account ng mga pensyonado upang makuha ng mga ito ang pensyon mula Oktubre 30.

Nananawagan ang SSS sa mga PESONet participating banks na kung sakaling hindi pa nila naibibigay ang nasabing benepisyo ay kanila na itong ibigay sa lalong madaling panahon.

Pinapayuhan ang mga pensyonado na makipag-ugnayan sa kanilang mga bangko kung sakaling magkaroon ng pagkaantala sa pagkredit ng kanilang mga pensyon dahil naibigay na ng SSS ang mga pondo sa kanilang mga bangko.


BAYANIHAN SA PAGBANGON NG BICOL REGION

November 8, 2020
MATINDI na namang hinagupit ng bagyo ang Bicol Region na tuwing papalapit pa man din ng Kapaskuhan ang madalas dumarating ang mga ganitong uri ng trahedya sa ating bansa.

Matakin mo, aba, umakyat na pala sa mahigit P11 billion ang pinsala sa agrikultura at imprastraktura na iniwan ni Super Typhoon Rolly mula sa datos ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council o NDRRMC.

Matindi rin ang pinsala na iniwan ng bagyo sa imprastruktura dahil inabot na sa halagang P8,473,811,685.78 ang nasira sa mga bahagi ng Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) at National Capital Region (NCR).

Habang umakyat pa sa tinatayang PHP2,936,171,400 ang nasira sa Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, at Eastern Visayas at may kabuuang 44,712 ektaryang agricultural land din ang naapektuhan ng bagyo.

Kaya naman panawagan natin sa ating mga kinauukulan na bilis-bilisan ang paghahatid ng mga relief goods para sa ating mga kababayan diyan sa Bicol Region lalo na sa Catanduanes na halos pinadapa at winasak ang kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan.

Batay nga sa ulat ng NDRRMC, nasa 4,033 bahay ang nawasak at 14,064 ang ‘totally damaged’ habang 29,969 ang ‘partially damaged’ na naiulat sa mga bahagi ng Mimaropa, Bicol at CAR.

Sanay sa mga ganitong pagkakataon ay mas manaig ang pagtutulungan ng ating mga kababayan sa oras ng kagipitan may masasandalan katulad na lamang ng ginagawa ng ating pamahalaan sa pangunguna ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na mismong bumisita sa mga lugar na matinding hinagupit ng bagyo. kasama si Senator Bong Go.

Nandun din ang presensiya ng ating Bise Presidente Leni Robredo na naghatid din ng tulong para sa mga nabiktima ng bagyong Rolly.

Iwasan na muna natin ng pulitika at sa halip ay tayo’y sama-sama munang magtulungan para sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayang nangangailangan partikular sa panahong ito.

Magbayanihan po tayo para sa unti-unting pagbangon ng ating mga kababayan sa Bicol Region.

Hindi na po ito bago sa atin sapagkat tayo\y madalas daanan ng mga ganitong uri ng kalamidad kaya mahalaga po ang paghahanda sa anomang oras upang makaiwas sa anomang sakuna, lalo na ‘yung nasa mga lugar na ‘highly susceptible’ sa storm surge, pagbaha at landslides.

—000—000—000—

Para sa inyong komento o sumbong, maaari po kayong tumawag o mag-text sa ating 1-Ang Edukasyon Party-list Hotline: 0927.930.25.81 at makakaasa po kayo sa agarang tugon ng inyong mga mensahe.


YOLANDA: MGA ALAALA AT ARAL

November 8, 2020
PITONG taon na pala ngayon ang nakalipas nang manalasa ang super typhoon Yolanda o Haiyan na kumitil sa maraming buhay at winasak ang Tacloban City at mga lalawigan ng Leyte, Samar, Iloilo, Palawan at iba pa.

Hanggang ngayon ay sariwa pa isipan ko ang delubyong dala ni Yolanda.

Paano ko malilimutan, eh, nagmistulang biktima na rin kami noong magpunta sa Tacloban ang grupo namin si Ramon Tulfo Good Samaritan Foundation, kasama ang mga doktor at nurse ng Sagip Bayan Foundation ng St. Luke’s Medical Center, para maghatid ng tulong sa mga biktima ng bagyo.

Dalawang araw pagkatapos lisanin ni Yolanda ang bansa, sakay ang grupo namin ng PAL patungong Tacloban.

Habang papalapit kami sa Tacloban airport, sa ere pa lang hindi ko na makita ang dating magandang tanawin ng probinsya.

Madalas na kasi akong magpunta ng Tacloban, kaya alam ko kung ano ang itsura nito sa top view.

Habang papalapit ang aming eroplano, naninikip ang dibdib ko, dahil hindi ko na makita ang dating maganda, makulay at mapunong Tacloban.

Pilit kong hinahanap, baka namamalikmata lang ako.

Pero totoo pala ang nakikita ko. Isang painting na animoy binura at sinira.

Kulay brown at itim ang pumalit sa dating makulay na probinsya, wala na ang mga puno dahil nangatumba at nabuwal na, ang dating maganda ay ‘di na kaiga-igaya.

Hinahabol ko na ang hininga ko pag-landing namin, dahil wasak na ang airport.

Sabi ng mga sundalo roon, ‘wag daw kaming lalabas ng airport kaya doon na lang kami gumawa ng aming clinic at shelter services, mula sa pinagdikit-dikit at pinagtagpi-tagping debris na pinulot namin sa paligid.

Wala kaming tulugan, wala ring palikuran.

Maraming tao, maraming nagugutom, may mga sugatan, may mga umiiyak, dumadaing, may mga tulala at wala sa sarili.

Nag-uunahan silang makasakay ng eroplano, lahat gusto nang umalis ng Tacloban.

Naalala ko tuloy ang isang pelikula, ‘yung “2012”, may nag-uunahan na makasakay sa higanteng barko.

Parang ganon ang sitwasyon.

Pinipili muna ng Phil. Air Force noon kung sino-sino ang uunahin nilang ilikas.

Prioridad ang matatanda, mga bata, maysakit at buntis.

Pero lahat gusto nang umalis kahit na walang katiyakan kung saan sila papunta.

Nakalulungkot pagmasdan na pinaghiwalay ni Yolanda ang magkakapamilya.

Tulad nong isang mag-anak na labis ang iyak nu’ng dalawang magkapatid na batang babae kahit na inabutan ko na sila ng tubig na maiinom at biskwit.

Sila lang daw muna kasi ang pwedeng isakay ng eroplano papuntang Maynila, hindi kasama ang kanilang magulang.

Nag-iiyakan sila, ayaw nilang mapahiwalay sa mama’t papa nila.

Huwag na lang din daw silang ilikas kung hindi sila kumpleto.

Pero kailangan na at yon ang hinihingi ng pagkakataon.

Binilinan na lang ng mama nila si ate na huwag pababayaan at ihihiwalay ang nakababatang kapatid.

Palagi silang maghawak-kamay at ipinabulsa ang isang maliit na papel kung saan nakasulat ang pangalan, address at contact number ng mga kamag-anak nila sa Maynila.

Nadurog ang puso ko sa eksenang nagpapaalaman ang mag-anak.

Ibinilin ni mama ang mga anak sa sundalong piloto na huwag silang paghiwalayin at tulungang makatawag sa kamag-anak sa Maynila para masundo sila.

Sobrang iyak ko sa eksenang iyon, kasi nanay rin ako.

Tuwing gugunitain ang anibersaryo ng Yolanda, kinikilala at pinapupurihan ng ating pamahalaan ang iba’t ibang organisasyon na tumulong sa mga biktima pagkatapos ng pananalasa.

At sa tuwing sasapit ang paggunita, sumasagi sa isip ko ‘yung pamilyang nagkahiwalay. Sana magkakasama na sila.

Nag-iwan ng mabibigat at mapapait na aral ang bagyong Yolanda sa gobyerno, lalo na sa usapin ng serbisyo publiko, at ang pag-usbong ng malasakit at damayan sa bawat isa.

Kahanga-hanga rin ang ipinakitang katatagan ng mga biktima dahil sa kabila ng matinding dinanas na pagsubok ay mabilis silang nakabangon.

Ngayong panahon ng pandemya at dinaanan na naman tayo ni super typhoon Rolly, sana ay natuto na nga tayo, at maiwasan na natin ang masasamang epekto ng mga sakunang ito.


DPWH PINAKAKORAP SA GOBYERNO NI DIGONG  

November 7, 2020
ANG  sabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang pinakaraket ng Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) ay ang ‘ghost project ‘ ‘yun daw bang walang delivery na kung saan marami raw ang gumagawa nito sa ahensya na karamihan ay galing sa mga regional director.

Ayon sa Pangulo, ipinalalabas daw ng sindikato sa DPWH na may project ito pero wala naman.

Kaya ang pinakamainam daw rito para malaman kung ito ay ‘ghost project‘ or not, ipa-audit  ito para lumabas ang katotohanan at naniniwala siya na marami ang mga gumagawa nito riyan sa DPWH.

Kaya sinisiguro ni Duterte na ang pinakamaraming matatanggal na empleyado ay galing sa DPWH dahil gusto talaga ni Digong na malinis ang kanyang gobyerno at least kung hindi raw niya kayang tanggalin ang lahat sa DPWH ay kahit papaano ay mamenos-menosan ang mga kurakot sa gobyerno.

Ito na lang daw ang magiging konsuwelo ng tao na mahuli at maparusahan at makulong ang mga magnanakaw sa gobyerno.

Sa totoo lang matagal na nating binabanatan ang DPWH simula pa noong 1989 ay isa-isa nating isiniwalat ang kaliwa’t kanang korapsyon na nangyayari sa nasabing departamento pero hanggang ngayon diyos ko po ay hindi pa rin natitigil at nawawala ang kalakaran ng korapsyon sa nasabing ahensya.

Ang pinakamarami raw na kalokohan dito ay itong road right-of-way na hanggang ngayon ay pinag-uusapan na ayon sa batas, sinoman na ang pag-aari ay pinaiikutan ng iba pang pag-aari ng ibang tao na walang madaanan patungo sa highway ay may karapatang humingi ng right of way.

Ang isa sa in-example ni Digong na kung saan ang mga pinagawang kubeta na puro nakahilera ang mga inidoro na walang dibisyon at wala lahat kaya kinukwestiyon niya kung sino ang engineer na gumawa nito na kung durumi ka raw ay mistulang magkakaklase o seatmate ang gumagamit dahil tabi-tabi ang palikuran.

Aba’y biruin ninyo nga naman ni engineering department ay wala para mag-construct na kung saan maituturing itong isang project na ‘hao siao’ yung bang partial delivery na kung tutuusin sa mahabang panahon ay walang naging imbestigasyon sa mga project na ‘yan.

Kaya sa galit ng Pangulo, lahat ng may kagagawan ng proyektong ‘yan ay isa-isang sinabihan ng Pangulo na mag-resign na dahil ‘pag hindi ay alam na nila kung ano ang kalalagyan nila kay Pang. Digong.

Mabait si Duterte pero ayaw na ayaw niya ang mga magnanakaw o korap sa kanyang gobyerno.

Kaya kayong mga korap sa DPWH ay mag-isip-isip na po kayo,

baka magulat na lamang kayo minsan isang araw ay niratsada na kayo ni Pang. Duterte.

Anomang puna o reklamo i-text sa 09189274764,09266719269 o i-email sa juandesabog@yahoo.com o juandesabog48@gmail.com


VALENZUELA'S YOUNG LEARNERS GET E-NUTRIBUNS, IMPROVED VERSION OF POPULAR BUNS IN 7Os

November 7, 2020
TO fill the nutritional gap among young school children and to address the hunger and malnourishment problem made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Valenzuela City government has started giving e-nutribuns to kindergarten and Grade 6 students.

A brainchild of Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI), the enhanced nutribun or e-nutribun is a much-improved version of the nutribun, touted as the solution to malnutrition in the 1970s.

Mayor Rex Gatchalian said the local government has set aside P9.1 million for the continuing ‘Alagang Valenzuelano Chikiting’ Food Patrol initiative designed to supply over 7, 662 learners with e-nutribuns weekly until the end of December 2020.

“Our K-6 feeding program resumes. But because there is no face-to-face classes, the parents will be the ones to pick up the children’s nutribun provision. One nutribun pack is good for a week’s consumption.”

E-Nutribun is made mainly from vitamin-A rich squash purée. Nutrition studies reveal that a regular meal of Filipino children is typically poor in this nutrient and its serving alone can already fill 60% of the children’s vitamin A needs.

The city’s official e-nutribun supplier, DOST-accredited Tinapayan Festival, would deliver the fresh supply of baked goods to designated schools that will serve as pick-up points.

The schools belonging to the district then collect the Nutribun supply from the pick-up points and from there, the parents get their children’s bread stock come distribution time.

While training on the new bun technology is available for local entrepreneurs and technology adopters, talks are still underway between the DOST and city government regarding the technology transfer of e-nutribun production.

Mayor Gatchalian said the local government can likewise tap private entities or small, medium, and micro enterprises to bring the e-nutribun to the city.

          Navotas, DPWH open 3rd community isolation facility

The Navotas City government and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have formally opened its third community isolation facility (CIF).

With 200-bed capacity, the CIF, which was located at the Navotas Centennial Park, will shelter residents with suspected or confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), according to Toby Tiangco.

In partnership with DPWH, the city government converted 50 40-footer container vans into an isolation facility.

Navotas has two existing CIFs – Navotas National High School and the second and Navotas Polytechnic College – which could accommodate 210 patients.

Each unit at CIF3 is furnished with a bed, table and chair, toilet and bath, air conditioning unit, and ‘NavoConnect’ Wi-Fi. It also has closed circuit television cameras for easy monitoring of patients and to limit physical visits of medical staff.

The CIF3 will house close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients who have undergone swab testing, the mayor said.

“We also want to be prepared in case the Department of Education proceeds with its plan to resume face-to-face classes in January next year. Our first two CIFs are educational institutions and we are not sure up to when we can use them as isolation facilities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rep. John Rey Tiangco expressed his gratitude to the national government for its continued assistance to the city.

“On August 8, we recorded 1,760 active cases, our highest number so far. Back then, all of us were neck-deep in work. But because of the steadfast support of our national government–from supplying testing kits to providing isolation facilities–we were able to significantly reduce our COVID-19 cases,” he said.

As of November 5, Navotas has 57 active cases, 149 deaths, and 4,953 recoveries. It has also conducted 37,533 swab tests.

Present during the CIF3 opening were Covid-19 testing czar Sec. Vince Dizon, DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia, and Department of Health-National Capital Region Director Dr. Corazon Flores.


BISA NG SSS-ISSUED LBP CHECKS PINALAWIG NG 180 ARAW

November 7, 2020
PINALAWIG ng Social Security System (SSS) ng 180 araw ang bisa ng mga inisyung tseke sa Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) mula Hulyo hanggang Disyembre 2020.

Ipinatupad ito matapos aprubahan ng LBP noong ika-12 ng Oktubre 2020 ang hiling ng SSS na palawigin pa ang bisa ng mga nasabing tseke mula 90 araw sa 180 araw.

Ayon kay SSS President at CEO Aurora C. Ignacio, ang inisyatibang ito ay naglalayon na mabigyan ang mga miyembro ng mas mahabang panahon upang mai-encash ang kanilang mga tseke para sa kanilang mga benepisyo at utang dahil maaaring mas matagal sa nakatakdang araw bago nila makuha ang mga ito dahil sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon dulot ng COVID-19.

Sinabi rin ni Ignacio na ang pagpapalawig na ito ay isang konsiderasyon sa iba’t ibang community quarantine restrictions na ipinatutupad upang mabawasan ang transmisyon ng COVID-19.

Ipinaalam ng LBP sa SSS na kanila nang hiniling sa kanilang mga bangko na tanggapin ang mga nasabing tseke.

Nauna na ring aprubahan ng LBP ang hiling ng SSS na palawigin ang bisa ng mga tseke na naibigay noong Pebrero hanggang Hulyo 2020 mula 90 araw hanggang 180 araw.

Para sa mga karagdagang impormasyon, bisitahin ang SSS Facebook page “Philippine Social Security System,” Instagram account “my.sssph,” Twitter account “PHLSSS,” sumali sa SSS Viber Community “MYSSSPH Updates,” o tumawag sa SSS hotline 1455.


