Trending Now

Bagong quarantine status sa Mayo, iaanunsyo ni Digong sa Miyerkules

Bagong quarantine status sa Mayo, iaanunsyo ni Digong sa Miyerkules

April 26, 2021 @ 1:45 PM 48 mins ago
Views: 18
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Iaanunsyo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte sa darating na Miyerkules, Abril 28 ang bagong quarantine classifications para sa tinatawag na NCR Plus para sa buwan ng Mayo.

“Baka po si Presidente na ang mag-anunsyo dahil ang Talk to the People po ay sa Wednesday,” ang pahayag ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Aniya, nakatakdang magpulong bukas, Abril 27 ang Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases para pag-usapan ang kanilang magiging rekumendasyon kay Pangulong Duterte.

Nauna rito, sinabi ni Sec. Roque na maaga pa para sabihin na palalawigin ang modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) sa NCR Plus.

Aniya, kailangan pa ring timbangjn ang daily attack rate ng COVID-19 at maging ang health care utilization rate.

“Sa ngayon po I think premature na mag-speculate kung ano magiging classification natin. Ang importante po palagi, tingnan iyong daily attack rate, 2-week ave­rage attack rate at saka iyong healthcare utilization rate,” ani Roque.

Pero binanggit din ni Roque na bumababa ang kaso ng COVID-19 at hindi na lumalampas sa 10,000 kada araw.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. na sa Oktrubre pa o Nobyembre posibleng makita ang pagbaba ng impeksiyon kapag nabakunahan na ang karamihan sa mga nakatira sa Metro Manila.

Hinikayat din ni Galvez ang mga mamamayan na ipagpatuloy ang pagsunod sa minimum public health standards at quarantine protocols. Kris Jose


  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila LGU nagpadala ng ayuda sa mga dating residente na nasa Cavite, Bulacan

April 26, 2021 @2:21 PM
Views: 2
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – “Botante man o hindi botante, yakapin ninyo. Tulungan natin,”

Ito ang panawagan ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso sa mga opisyal ng Barangay sa lungsod ng Maynila kasunod ng pamamahagi ng lokal na pamahalaan ng mga COVID-19 Food Security Program (FSP) food boxes sa mga dating residente ng Maynila na nailipat na sa mga karatig na proboinsiya tulad sa Cavite at Bulacan.

“I hope nakatulong ng kaunti ang inyong Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Maynila. Basta kaya nating abutin. Mapa-Maynila man o sa labas ng Maynila. It doesn’t matter. Ang importante ay magtulungan tayo. Kasi pandemya ito.” ani Domagoso sa mga dating residente ng Maynila.

Napag-alaman na nasa kabuuang 2,850 FSP food boxes na ang naideliber ng mga tauhan ng Department of Public Services (DPS) sa Naic Cavite; Pandi, Bulacan; at Norzagaray, Bulacan. Nasa 800 food boxes ang hinatid sa Naic, Cavite; 1,400 food boxes sa Pandi, Bulacan; at 650 food boxes sa Norzagaray, Bulacan.

Naglalaman ng tatlong kilo ng bigas, 16 na canned goods, at walong pakete ng instant coffee ang kada food boxes na ipinamamahagi sa bawat pamilya.

“The FSP delivers monthly food boxes to almost 700,000 families in Manila’s 896 barangays. Its delivery for Manila residents this month, its third straight month of implementation, was completed on April 20. Preparations are now underway for the FSP deliveries in May,” saad ng Manila LGU. Jay Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Lacson kay Parlade: ‘Wag na gag order, sibakin na!

April 26, 2021 @2:13 PM
Views: 9
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Nagpahayag ng matinding pagkadismaya si Senador Panfilo Lacson sa pagbibigay gag order kay Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., sa red tagging nito sa community pantry organizer.

Ayon sa senador, dapat  sibakin bilang spokesperson n g National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na lumagpas ang isyu hinggil sa pag-atake ni Parlade sa organizer ng community pantry patungo sa miyembro ng Senado.

“A temporary ‘gag order’ is thus not the appropriate response,” aniya.

Naunang ipinalabas ni National  Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., ang isang gag order na nagbabawal kay Parlade at  Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy, na magsalita laban sa community pantries.

Inaakusahan nilang posibleng miyembro ng makakaliwang grupo ang ilang organizer ng community pantries base sa kanilang social media post at ilang interview.

Pero, sinabi ni Lacson na aktibong miyembro si Parlade ng Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas, at hindi siya pwedeng italaga sa anomang kapasidad sa posisyong sibilyan sa gobyerno alinsunod sa itinakda ng Art. XVI, Sec. 5, Paragraph 4 ng 1987 Constitution.

“That said, the AFP/DND should have heeded the call of the Senate to immediately recall him back to the AFP more than a month ago. He should be censured for dabbling in politics instead of just focusing on his inherent mission as commanding general of the Southern Luzon Command – that is, to fight threats such as terrorism and insurgency,” ayon kay Lacson, chairman ng Senate committee on national defense and security.

“Meanwhile, that as far as Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy is concerned, her political statements are her and the NTF-ELCAC’s responsibility to the Filipino people,” aniya. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Guidelines sa community pantries buuin – DOH

April 26, 2021 @2:01 PM
Views: 4
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Inirekomenda ng isang health official na magkaroon ng alituntunin sa pagsasagawa ng community pantries para masiguro ang kaligtasan at maiwasana ang pagkalat ng COVID-19.

Sinabi ni Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire na sa kabila ng hindi kailangan pa ng permit para sa community pantry, ang mga lokal na gobyerno ay kinakailangan pa ring maglatag ng guidelines.

“We need to look at the other side, that it also imposes a risk to our citizens because of these lack of standards that is being complied with when you have these community pantries,” ayon sa opisyal.

“We all know that there is this pandemic and public health emergency. We have to be mindful of what can result from any activity or help that we are going to provide,” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon pa kay Vergeire na walang hurisdiksyon dito ang DOH at hindi naman nila irerekomenda ang pagsasara ng magandang inisyatiba.

“We are not going to restrict this kind of activities because it is a big help to our citizens but we have to be aware and we have to be cautious of the consequences of these actions,” aniya pa.

“We’re just there to give standards for health pero ang sinasabi lang po namin, maganda po ang intention nito pero kailangan susunod pa rin tayo sa mga protocols,” dagdag pa ng Undersecretary. RNT


  •  
  •  
  •  

Bakuna sa ibang sakit, pinatitiyak ng WHO sa PH gov’t

April 26, 2021 @1:53 PM
Views: 15
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Pinatitiyak ng World Health Organization sa gobyerno ng Pilipinas ang sapat na bakuna sa iba pang sakit maliban sa COVID-19.

Ayon kay Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, dapat masiguro ng Department of Health (DOH), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) at local government units ang bakuna laban sa polyo, tigdas, rubella, at iba pang sakit para sa mga bata.

Giit ni Abeyasinghe, na marami ang hindi nababakunahang mga bata na nasa liblib na lugar.

Ang pahayag ni Abeyasinghe ay kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng World Immunization Program kung saan inihayag nito ang kahalagahan ng bakuna para sa mga bata laban sa naturang mga sakit.

“We do recognize that people have concerns in the context of COVID-19 but we are going to reassure already that even in the big canpaigns that carried out , we had inplace the processess  to mitigate COVID-19 transmission” pahayag pa ni Aberyasinghe.

“We have to have confidence on what the country ahs achieved and our message this time to parents and caregivers is to access those vaccines and protect your children from vaccine preventable disease,” sinabi pa ng WHO representative.

Mahalaga aniya ang bakuna laban sa mga sakit dahil napoprotektahan ang mga bata dahil ito ay ligtas at epektibo.

Panawagan ni Abeyasinghe sa mga magulang, tiyakin na protektado ang kanilang mga anak sa mga sakit na maari ding ikamatay.

“We do anything possible to make sure that all children has access this vaccines and they are fully protected,” dagdag pa ng WHO official. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden

 

 


  •  
  •  
  •  

Paggamit ng Ivermectin palawigin habang wala pang bakuna – Marcos

April 26, 2021 @1:38 PM
Views: 24
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Muling nanawagan si Senador Imee Marcos sa Department of Health (DOH) at Food and Drug Administration (FDA) na payagan ang mas malawak na compassionate use approval ng mga “repurposed drugs” na tulad ng Ivermectin habang naaantala ang pagdating ng mga bakuna para sa COVID-19.

Inihayag ito ni Marcos kasunod ng pagkaantala ng pagdating ng Sputnik vaccine ng Russia na inaasahan sana noong Linggo, maliban pa sa iba pang mga bakuna galing sa COVAX facility mismo ng World Health Organization (WHO).

“Habang tayo’y naghihintay sa mga bakuna, palawakin na ang permiso sa paggamit ng mga repurposed drugs o mga gamot sa ibang mga sakit na angkop din naman sa sintomas ng Covid. Naaantala ang pagdating ng mga bakuna sa iba’t-ibang bansa, hindi lang sa Pilipinas,” giit ni Marcos.

Binawasan kasi ng India, na may pinakamalaking vaccine manufacturer sa buong mundo, ang pag-i-export ng mga bakuna dahil sa lumulubong kaso ng Covid-cases doon, ani Marcos, banggit din ang bangayan ng EU at UK sa produksyon at pagbarko ng bakuna.

Dagdag pa ni Marcos, naiulat din kamakailan lamang ang mga sagabal sa vaccine shipment ng Moderna sa mga mayayamang bansa tulad ng Canada at Britanya, pati na sa paggamit ng AstraZeneca at J&J vaccine dahil sa mga panibagong safety review o pagsusuri sa kaligtasan.

“Kailangan natin ng back-up na plano para mabawasan ang paghihirap ng ating mga ospital at healthcare workers. Dahil magiging limitado pa rin ang supply ng bakuna sa mga susunod na buwan, ano ang back-up plan natin para mapahinto ang mga impeksyon at hawahan, lalo na ng nasabing mga Covid variants?” tanong ni Marcos.

Patuloy na pinag-aaralan sa buong mundo ang paggamit ng mga repurposed drugs para makagamot ng Covid-19, kasunod ng mga testimonya ng mga pasyente at doktor na nakabuti ang mga ito, partikular ang Ivermectin na dati nang ginagamit sa tao laban sa mga parasitikong  sanhi ng elephantiasis at onchocersiasis o “river blindness”.

“Pinayagan na ng FDA ang emergency use ng Ivermectin subalit limitado lang sa ilang ospital. Sana ang pag-aatubili ay hindi dahil sa masasagasaan ang interes ng mga malalaking pharma, sapagkat ang nasabing gamot ay mabibili lang ng 35 pesos,” ani Marcos.

Tanging 201,521 mga Pilipino pa lang ang nakatatanggap ng kumpletong bakuna, habang 1,205,697 naman ang nakatanggap ng unang dose, ayon sa April 21 na ulat ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

Ang target ng gobyerno ay makakuha ng 148 milyong single-dose at double-dose na mga bakunang sapat para sa 78 milyong mga Pilipino, ayon sa rekomendasyon ng WHO upang magkaroon tayo ng herd immunity.

“Ibig sabihin dapat maabot ng gobyerno na bakunahan ang 313,446 katao kada araw simula Mayo hanggang sa katapusan ng taon,” pagtukoy ni Marcos, sabay puna na 93,849 katao lang ang pinakamaraming napabakuna sa isang araw, ayon sa IATF report.  Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  