Baha sa Cagayan River sumampa na sa mga kabahayan







Manila, Philippines – Nangako si Senador Grace Poe na kanyang ipagpapatuloy ang pagsusulong na mapondohan ng gobyerno ang bulnerable sektor ng lipunan na lubhang krusyal sa panahon on na nakikipagbuno ang bansa sa pandemya.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Poe, vice chairman ng Senate committee on finance, na kanyang isinulong ang paglalagay ng subsidy sa mga jeepney drivers, suportahan ang commuter at itaas ang badyet para sa feeding program ng mag-aaral sa 2021 nation budget o ang House Bill No. 7727.

“I am proud to be a member of a Senate which did not bend in the face of an unprecedented crisis—the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding fallout on the economy,” ayon kay Poe.

Kaagad pinagtibay ng Senado ang mahahalagang Bayanihan 1 at 2 upang matulungan ang bansa na tugunan ang epekto ng corona virus 2019 (COVID-19 at kasunod na hakbang ang pagsasabatas ng 2021 national budget na nagkakahalagang P4.5 trilyon.

“We have allotted P5 billion as subsidy for displaced public utility vehicles in the form of service contracting. This will enable jeepney and bus drivers to operate while following safety protocols without sacrificing their income.”

Lubhang nagdusa ang PUV driver at commuters mula sa paghihigpit sa quarantine kaya nawalan ng hanapbuhay ang mga drayber at naging mahirap para sa manggagawa na pumasok ng trabaho.

“For our commuters, we have placed P500 million under the Local Government Support Fund for segregated bicycle lanes and footpaths,” lahad pa ni Poe.

“We have also inserted P70 million under the Department of Public Works and Highways for PWD and senior-citizen friendly facilities. The local government support fund can also be used to build or rehabilitate public parks.”

Kumilos din si Poe na itaas ang badyet ng DepEd School Feeding program sa pamamagitan ng dagdag na pondo sa 2021 udget na maaaring gamitin bilang transportation allowance ng public school teachers na Magsisilbi bilang “padala hubs” para sa mga packed lunches at learning modules.

“This is a school-to-stomach fund for learners who are also adjusting to off-campus learning.”

Dagdag dito, itinaas din ni Poe ang badyet ng Civil Aviation Board ng P60.81 million at nagbigay ng P1.53 billion subsidy sa Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines upang suportahan ang industriya matapos ang pandemya dulot na pagtigil ng turismo.

“This is a budget geared not just to Build, Build, Build but to ‘Build Back Better’ from the pandemic. It is built upon lessons learned as well as the Filipino people’s hopes and aspirations. It is a budget which we can gladly sign with the words, ‘Hindi namin iniiwan sa ere ang mga Pilipino,’”giit pa ng senadora. Ernie Reyes