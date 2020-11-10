Trending Now

Baha sa Cagayan River sumampa na sa mga kabahayan

November 10, 2020 @ 8:51 PM 2 hours ago
Manila, Philippines-Habang nagbababala si Alcala, Cagayan Mayor Tin Antonio sa paglaki ng baha sa Cagayan River sa kanyang bayan, sumampa na ang baha mismo sa mga mas mababang lugar, gaya ng Camalaniugan, Cagayan.

Ayon kay Mayor Antonio, dakong alas-8 kaninang umaga, tumaas ang baha ng 9.7 metro at pagdating ng ala-2:30 ng hapon, nasa 10.1 metro na ang baha.

Dahil dito, pinagbawalan na ng punongbayan ang pagtawid sa ilog ng lahat ng kanyang nasasakupan upang maiwasan ang disgrasya lalo’t napakabilis umano ang agos ng tubig mula Isabela at katimugan ng lalawigan.

Ayon naman kay Brgy. Catotoran Norte, Camalaniugan Chairman Florencio Cabalbag, Jr., pumasok na rin sa mga kabahayan ang baha sa maraming bahagi ng mga bayan ng Camalaniugan at Aparri na pinakamababang bahagi ng Cagayan Valley sa hilaga.

Nagtatapos ang Cagayan River sa Aparri at dumidiretso at sumasama na ang baha sa karagatan ng Babuyan Channel.

Umaapaw ang Cagayan River dala ng tuloy-tuloy na pag-ulan ng amihan at La Niña habang nagbabawas naman ng tubig ang Magat dam na nasa Isabela. Fred Cabalbag


BatangPier inilampaso ng SMB

November 10, 2020 @9:25 PM
PAMPANGA – Papasok ang San Miguel na maganda ang momentum sa 2020 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals matapos tapusin ang elimination round sa pamamagitan nang pagdurog sa NorthPorts, 120-99, sa Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Anim sa manlalaro ng SMB ang umiskor ng double-digits na nagpalakas ng kanilang tsansang makuha ang isa sa tatlong natitirang twice-to-beat berths matapos sungkiting ang kartadang 7-4 bunsod ng dalawang sunod na panalo.

Nagtala si Arwind Santos ng double-double na 23 points at 11 rebounds habang umambag sina  Mo Tautuaa at Marcio Lassiter ng tig-21 points samantalang si Von Pessumal ay may 15 puntos.

Dumagdag din sina  Bambam Gamalinda at Alex Cabagnot ng 12 at 11 puntos ayon sa pagkakasunod-sunod.

Tatapusin ng NorthPort ang kanilang kampanya sa 2020 sa bubble bukas (Miyerkules) kontra sa Meralco Bolts.

Nanguna naman para sa NorthPort si Kelly Nabong na may 29 points, 10 rebounds at apat na assists.Rico Navarro


Huling playoffs ticket nasungkit ng RoS

November 10, 2020 @9:04 PM
PAMPANGA – Nasungkit ng Rain or Shine ang huling pwesto sa playoffs ng PBA Philippine Cup matapos talunin ang TNT Tropang Giga, 80-74, sa bakbakang ginanap sa Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center sa Angeles, Pampanga.

Gamit ang kanyang vintage performance, nanguna sa atake si James Yap sa first half para sa Elastopainters bago na tumulong ang ibang player upang tapusin ang tatlong sunod-sunod na pagkatalo ng koponan at masungkit ang huling pwesto sa playoffs sa kartadang 6-4.

Nagresulta din ang panalo ng RoS sa pagsasara ng pintuan ng playoffs para sa NLEX na hinahawakan ni dating Elastopainters coach Yeng Guiao.

Dahil sa pagkatalo, nalaglag ang TNT sa kartadang 7-4, na nagbukas sa posibilidad sa  seven-way tie sa second place kahit pa sigurado nang  makukuha ng Tropang Giga twice-to-beat incentives dahil sa superior quotient kung sakaling magkakaroon ng tie.

Naglaro ang Tropang Giga na wala si star Jayson Castro at veteran guard Ryan Reyes na muntik pang manalo sa laro.

 “Today, James started to fire for us,” ani  Rain or Shine coach Garcia. “He started hot and I just told the players that we have two chances to try to make it to the next round. Actually, three pa nga if we lose the two games.

“Sabi ko nga sa kanila, we have to grab the opportunity now since we know Talk ‘N Text is secured na sa Top Four, baka mamaya relax ‘yan sa simula.”Rico Navarro


‘Hindi lang build, build, build kundi build back better din’ – Poe

November 10, 2020 @8:00 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nangako si Senador Grace Poe na kanyang ipagpapatuloy ang pagsusulong na mapondohan ng gobyerno ang bulnerable sektor ng lipunan na lubhang krusyal sa panahon on na nakikipagbuno ang bansa sa pandemya.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Poe, vice chairman ng Senate committee on finance, na kanyang isinulong ang paglalagay  ng subsidy sa mga jeepney drivers, suportahan ang commuter at itaas ang badyet para sa feeding program ng mag-aaral sa 2021 nation budget o ang House Bill No. 7727.

“I am proud to be a member of a Senate which did not bend in the face of an unprecedented crisis—the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding fallout on the economy,” ayon kay Poe.

Kaagad pinagtibay ng Senado ang mahahalagang Bayanihan 1 at 2 upang matulungan ang bansa na tugunan ang epekto ng corona virus 2019 (COVID-19 at kasunod na hakbang ang pagsasabatas ng   2021 national budget na nagkakahalagang P4.5 trilyon.

“We have allotted P5 billion as subsidy for displaced public utility vehicles in the form of service contracting. This will enable jeepney and bus drivers to operate while following safety protocols without sacrificing their income.”

Lubhang nagdusa ang PUV driver at commuters mula sa paghihigpit sa quarantine kaya nawalan ng hanapbuhay ang mga drayber at naging mahirap para sa manggagawa na pumasok ng trabaho.

“For our commuters, we have placed P500 million under the Local Government Support Fund for segregated bicycle lanes and footpaths,” lahad pa ni Poe.

“We have also inserted P70 million under the Department of Public Works and Highways for PWD and senior-citizen friendly facilities. The local government support fund can also be used to build or rehabilitate public parks.”

Kumilos din si Poe na itaas ang badyet ng  DepEd School Feeding program sa pamamagitan ng dagdag na pondo sa 2021 udget na maaaring gamitin bilang transportation allowance ng public school teachers na Magsisilbi bilang “padala hubs” para sa mga packed lunches at learning modules.

 “This is a school-to-stomach fund for learners who are also adjusting to off-campus learning.”

Dagdag dito, itinaas din ni Poe ang badyet ng   Civil Aviation Board ng P60.81 million at nagbigay ng P1.53 billion subsidy sa Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines upang suportahan ang industriya matapos ang pandemya dulot na pagtigil ng turismo.

“This is a budget geared not just to Build, Build, Build but to ‘Build Back Better’ from the pandemic. It is built upon lessons learned as well as the Filipino people’s hopes and aspirations. It is a budget which we can gladly sign with the words, ‘Hindi namin iniiwan sa ere ang mga Pilipino,’”giit pa ng senadora. Ernie Reyes


Senate probe sa nauubos na suplay ng Malampaya, ikinasa ni Gatchalian

November 10, 2020 @7:52 PM
Manila, Philippines – Isang imbestigasyon ang isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian patungkol sa pagtatapos ng Service Contract (SC) 38 sa 2024, ang kontrata kung saan nakapaloob ang Malampaya Deep Water Gas-To-Power Project, at magiging epekto nito sa seguridad ng suplay ng enerhiya sa bansa.

 

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Gatchalian na kasama niya sina Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III at Senador Panfilo Lacson na naghain ng Senate Resolution No. 533 na naglalayong pag-aralan kung ano ang nakalatag na plano ng gobyerno kaugnay dito, lalo na sa nakaambang na pagkaubos ng suplay ng natural gas mula sa Malampaya gas field.

 

Sinasabing mayaman sa langis at natural gas ang mga kalapit na lugar ng Malampaya kaya mas mainam, ani Gatchalian, na magalugad na hangga’t maaga ang mga posibleng mapagkukunan ng suplay, sakaling maubos na ang galing sa Malampaya.

 

Ayon pa sa senador, mahalaga ring masiyasat ang napipintong pagbenta ng 45 porsyentong pag-aari ng Shell Exploration B.V. (SPEX) sa Malampaya lalo na’t SPEX ang operator ng naturang gas field.

 

“Isinasaalang-alang natin dito ang pangkalahatang seguridad ng suplay ng enerhiya ng bansa. Kinakailangang siguruhin natin na kung sino man ang papalit para punan ang pag-aari ng Shell ay dapat may teknikal na kapabilidad sa pagpapatakbo ng Malampaya. Kailangang patunayan nila na may kakayahan din sila hindi lang sa pag operate ng mismong pasilidad kundi pati sa exploration para sa mga bagong mapagkukunan ng suplay na gagamitin natin sa mga susunod na taon,” sabi ni Gatchalian.

 

Ang Malampaya ang una at tanging pinagkukunan ng bansa ng natural gas na nagsu-suplay ng 29.3 porsyento sa buong Luzon o 21.08 porsyento ng pangangailangan ng buong bansa.

 

Nakapagtala rin ito ng kaubuang kita para sa gobyerno na umaabot sa P261 bilyon, mula January 2002 hanggang December 31, 2019.

 

“Sa napipintong pagtatapos ng kontrata ng operasyon ng Malampaya, kailangang busisiing maigi kung dapat pang palawigin ito o gobyerno na mismo ang magpatakbo nito.”

 

“Ito’y hindi simpleng usaping pamumuhunan at negosyo lamang. Apektado tayong lahat dito dahil ito’y may kinalaman sa seguridad ng eherhiya. Lahat tayo ay nagnanais na hindi tayo mauubusan ng mapagkukunan ng suplay ng langis sa hinaharap,” pagtatapos ni Gatchalian.  Ernie Reyes

 


Presidente ng LGBTQ kinatay ng mga kawatan

November 10, 2020 @7:50 PM
Iloilo City – Tadtad ng saksak nang matagpuan ang isang bading na presidente ng lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community matapos pasukin ng mga suspek sa loob ng kanyang tindahan sa lungsod na ito.

           

Kinilala ang biktimang si Jimmy Cayanan, 47, negosyante at kalihim ng Barangay Poblacion Ilawod, Lambunao, Iloilo City.

           

Ayon kay Police Major Jogen Suegay, hepe ng Lambunao MPS, dakong 10:50 p.m. ng Nobyembre 8, 2020, naganap ang krimen sa loob ng sari-sari store ng biktima.

           

Lumabas sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya, sapilitang pinasok ng mga suspek ang tindahan ng biktima at pakay sana ng mga itong pagnakawan subalit nagising ang biktima kaya nagawa nila itong pagsasaksakin sa iba’t ibang parte ng katawan.

           

Matapos ang krimen, tumakas ang tatlong lalaki, kabilang ang isang binatilyo sakay ng traysikel.

           

Sa pagresponde ng mga awtoridad sa lugar ng pinangyarihan ng krimen, naabutan na nilang walang buhay ang biktima at tadtad ng saksak sa dibdib, tenga, kamay at iba pang parte ng katawan.

           

Nakuha rin sa lugar ng pinangyarihan ng krimen ang mahabang kutsilyo na ginamit ng mga suspek sa pagpatay sa biktima.

           

Makalipas ang ilang oras, kusang sumuko sa pulisya ang binatilyo at itinuro ang dalawang lalaki na sila ang sumaksak sa biktima at siya lamang ang nagmaneho ng traysikel.

           

Patuloy ang imbestigasyon ng pulisya at pinaghahanap ang dalawang suspek para mapanagot./Mary Anne Sapico


