Bakuna sa COVID galing China, kailangang mapatunayang ligtas at epektibo bago iturok kay Digong, mga Pinoy







Manila, Philippines – Kahit may kaunting constitutional issues na kinasasangkutan ng bersiyon ng Mababang Kapulungan sa 2021 General Appropriation Bill (GAB), may sapat na panahon ang Senado na aprubahan ang kanila at maiwasan ang re-enacted budget.

Ganito ang pahayag ni Senador Panfilo Lacson matapos maisumite sa Senado ang aprubadong GAB mula sa Mababang Kapulungan na inamendahan ng isang “amllit na grupo” na labag sa Saligang Batas.



“Regardless of the constitutional issues involving the House of Representatives’ version of the 2021 budget bill, it is still good that the Senate has enough time to approve our own version, leaving room for the bicameral conference and submission to the President for approval, thus avoiding a re-enacted budget,” ayon kay Lacson.

Sinabi ni Lacson na kanyang isinumite nitong Lunes ng hapon ang kanyang report sa Finance Subcommittee C na sumasakop sa lahat ng ahensiyang naitalaga sa kanyang bilang chairman, alinsunod sa itinakdang deadline ng mother committee na October 26.

“However, I based my report on the National Expenditure Program, with a caveat that necessary adjustments will be made once the General Appropriations Bill is transmitted by the House,” punto pa ni Lacson.

“Now that the GAB is available as reported, once we get hold of our copy, I’ll make adjustments based on the House version of the budget bill,” paliwanag pa ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes