Trending Now

Bakuna update: 9,077 naturukan na sa Pinas

Bakuna update: 9,077 naturukan na sa Pinas

March 4, 2021 @ 1:35 PM 1 hour ago
Views: 23
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Umabot na sa 9,077 indibidwal ang nabakunahan ng Sinovac vaccine sa Pilipinas, ayon sa anunsyo ni presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sa Cebu.

Ang anunsyo ni Roque ay kasabay na isinasagawang vaccination rollout sa Visayas sa Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Sa hiwalay naman na press briefing, ayon kay Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles na atanggap ng mga indbidwal na ito ang una sa dalawang doses ng COVID-19 vaccine ng Sinovac ng Tsina sa 32 inoculation sites sa buong Metro Manila.

Kabilang dito ang:

  • Philippine General Hospital;

  • Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital

  • Lung Center of the Philippines

  •  Veterans Memorial Medical Center

  • Philippine National Police General Hospital

  • Pasig City General Hospital

  • Amang Rodriguez Medical Center

  • Pasay City General Hospital

  • Sta. Ana Hospital

  • Taguig-Pateros District Hospital

  • East Avenue Medical Center

  • Research Institute for Tropical Medicine

  • San Lazaro Hospital

  • Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center

  • Quirino Memorial Medical Center

  • Dr. Fe Del Mundo Medical Center

  • National Kidney and Transplant Institute

  • Philippine Heart Center

  • The Medical City

  • St. Lukes Medical Center-Quezon City

  • San Juan De Dios Educational Foundation, Inc.

  • Quezon City General Hospital

  • Cardinal Santos Medical Center

  • Pasay City Health Office

  • Ospital ng Muntinlupa

  • National Children’s Hospital

  • St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global

  • and five AFP sites.

Matatandaan na nitong Linggo, Pebrero 28 nang dumating sa bansa ang 600,000 doses ng donasyong Sinovac vaccine CoronaVac.

Marso 1, Lunes nang ikasa na ng gobyerno ang vaccination program nito kung saan kauna-unahang legal na nabakunahan si Dr. Gap Legaspi, director ng Philippine General Hospital.

“Vaccines will also be delivered to the rest of the country, as we already have data with regard to the masterlisted population in the country’s 17 regions. As of yesterday, the master listed population stands at 222,783,” ani Nograles.

“Naiintindihan po ng ating mga doktor at mga nars ang kahalagahan ng pagbabakuna laban sa COVID-19… To triumph in the war against COVID-19, every Filipino qualified to receive the vaccine should get vaccinated. Ito po ang inyong armas laban sa COVID-19,” dagdag pa ng CabSec.

“Let us keep in mind that we are not safe until everyone is safe.”

Habang sinusulat ang balitang ito ay kasalukuyang sinimulan na ang legal na pagbabakuna sa Visayas. RNT


  •  
  •  
  •  

Tagumpay ng repatriation ng OFWs mula sa Syria, pinuri ni Bong Go

March 4, 2021 @2:37 PM
Views: 7
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Pinuri ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go ang Department of Foreign Affairs at iba pang concerned agencies dahil sa matagumpay na repatriation ng pitong Filipino workers na biktima ng human trafficking sa Syria.

“Maraming salamat po sa Department of Foreign Affairs at sa iba pang concerned government agencies na tumulong upang makabalik ang ating mga kababayan na biktima ng human trafficking at pang-aabuso sa bansang Syria,” ani Go.

“Bilang malapit ang ating puso sa mga OFWs, naiintindihan ko po ang hirap na kanilang dinanas bago makarating sa bansa. Kaya naman po tuwang-tuwa tayo na ligtas silang nakabalik sa Pilipinas at muli na nilang makakapiling ang kani-kanilang mga pamilya,” dagdag ng senador.

Pinasalamatan ni Go ang DFA sa pagsisikap nitong maibalik sa bansa ang nalalabing OFWs sa Syria na may mga nakabimbing kaso.

Sa post ng DFA website, lumalabas na ang mga naturang migrant workers ay biktima ng human trafficking at iligal na pinagtrabaho sa Syria mula sa pagiging turista sa Dubai.

“Ayaw po namin na may naaabusong Pilipino. Proteksyunan natin ang ating mga kababayan kahit asan man sila sa mundo,” ani Go.

Isa sa repatriates na isang babae ay dumanas ng pang-aabuso sa kamay ng kanyang naging amo sa gitna ng masaklap na kondisyon kaya napilitang humingi ng tulong sa Philippine embassy doon.

“Sinampal po ako ng amo ko. Dalawa po silang mag-asawa, tapos sinuntok din po ako. Apat na buwan din ako nagtrabaho doon sa employer ko, tapos ‘di ko na po kaya ‘yung trabaho ko kaya umalis na po ako at pumunta sa embassy ng Pilipinas,” anang biktima.

Kaya naman labis niyang pinasalamatan sina Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, si Sen. Go at concerned government agencies sa ibinigay na tulong sa kanya.

“Maraming, maraming salamat po sa nagbigay ng tulong at maraming, maraming salamat po na sila po ang tumutulong sa amin. Maraming, maraming salamat po, Senator Bong Go, sir. Nagpapasalamat po ako na ikaw ang tumutulong sa amin,” ayon sa OFW.

Bago ito, anim din na Filipino migrants na biktima rin ng human trafficking sa Syria ang ligtas na napauwi sa Pilipinas noong February 7, kasunod ng ibinigay na suporta ni President Duterte, Sen. Go at ng DFA.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami kay Pangulong Duterte at Senator Bong Go dahil napakalaki ng tulong ng ibinigay nila para sa pagsisimulang muli namin ng buhay sa bansa,” ayon sa isang migrant worker.

“Maliban po sa tulong, naramdaman naming hindi kami iniwan ng pamahalaan, lalo na nina Pangulong Duterte at Senator Go,” dagdag niya.

Patuloy na isinusulong ni Sen. Go sa Senado ang pagpapasa panukalang batas na magtatatag ng Department of Overseas Filipinos (DOFil) para maprotektahan ang karapatan at kapakanan ng OFWs.

“Bagong bayani kung ituring natin sila na halos sampung porsiyento ng ating populasyon. Sana naman ay suklian natin nang mas maayos at mas mabilis na serbisyo ang kanilang sakripisyo para sa kanilang pamilya at sa bayan,” ayon sa senador. ###


  •  
  •  
  •  

Sinovac ‘di rin gaanong “bumenta” sa Caloocan City Medical Center

March 4, 2021 @2:29 PM
Views: 8
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Wala pang 33% sa staff ng Caloocan City Medical Center (CCMC) ang pumayag magpabakuna ng CoronaVac, ang COVID-19 vaccine na gawa ng Sinovac.

Isang araw bago ang nakatakdang vaccination rollout sa nasabing ospital na nakatakda Marso 5, nabatid kay CCMC Administrator Dr. Fernando Santos na sa kabuuang 457 hospital staff, 149 lamang ang pumayag na magpabakuna ng Sinovac vaccine, o 32.6%

Gayunpaman, tiwala ang administrador na dadami ang magpapaturok kapag mayroon nang mga naunang magpabakuna.

“Inaasahan natin na tataas pa ang bilang ng mga papayag magpabakuna kapag may mga nabakunahan na sa hanay ng ating mga health workers,” ani Dr. Santos.

Nasa 300 doses ng bakuna ang inaasahang darating ng Marso 4 sa CCMC para sa pagsisimula ng vaccination rollout.

Nagsagawa ng pre-assessment ang vaccination team ng CCMC sa mga staff nito na pumayag magpabakuna base na rin sa direktiba ni Mayor Oscar Malapitan na tiyaking handa ang lahat at magiging maayos ang monitoring para sa mga kawani na babakunahan. Merly Iral


  •  
  •  
  •  

MGCQ sa buong Pinas aprub kay Digong ‘pag nakapagbakuna ng 2M Pinoy —Nograles

March 4, 2021 @2:20 PM
Views: 9
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Ikokonsidera ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang pagsasailalim sa buong bansa sa Modified General Community Quarantine kapag nakapagbakuna sa COVID-19 ng dalawang milyong Filipino.

Ayon ito kay Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Huwebes kasabay din ng pagiging bukas ni Pangulong Duterte sa face-to-face classes.

“The President reiterated his stand that he wants a more rigorous, more widespread vaccination program. Ang sabi niya, unless he sees two million vaccine doses are being administered, that’s when he will start considering the opening of GCQ (General Community Quarantine) areas, to consider putting it under MGCQ, ani Nograles.

“He wants to see a more massive vaccine rollout para tumaas ang kumpiyansa niya na mag-open ng limited face-to-face classes,” dagdag pa ni Nograles.

Sinabi rin ni,Nograles na masusuing pipiliin ng Department of Education ang mga eskwelahan na isasagawa sa pilot small scale face-to-face classes. RNT


  •  
  •  
  •  

Publiko gustong makitang magpabakuna ang mga opisyal ng gobyerno – DOH

March 4, 2021 @2:11 PM
Views: 10
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines –  Mismong ang publiko umano ang gustong makita ang mga government officials na mabakunahan, ayon sa Department of Health (DOH), Huwebes, base sa resulta ng focus group discussion (FGD).

Ani Dr. Beverly Ho, DOH Director for Promotion and Communication Service, na ang diskusyon ay isinagawa ng isang third-party firm na angpapakita na ang government officials ay kabilang sa “main influencers” para sa COVID-19 vaccination.

“The FGD just showed na ito ‘yung gusto nilang makita na, ‘Ah, actually even leaders pala gagawin. Mauna kayo bago kami.’ That’s actually the narrative we see in social media so that’s also what we’ve gotten from the FGDs,” ani Ho sa isang virtual briefing.

Dagdag pa niya na ang kaparehas nap ag-aaral sa childhood vaccination na isinagawa dalawang taon na ang nakalilipas na ang mga health workers ay nakaiimpluwensya sa kumpyansa ng pagbabakuna.

“Do’n sa third party na nag-study for us, actually ‘yung top 3 main influencers for people to get vaccinated are one, DOH; two, their healthcare providers; and three is their family or relatives. That’s two years ago,” aniya pa.

“Now, recently… in those FGDs, klaro na healthcare workers pa rin ta’s na-mention din do’n na more than influencers, gusto nilang makita na nagpabakuna ‘yung certain officials,” giit pa ng opisyal.

Sa kabila nito, hindi naman kailangan ang mabilisang pagpapabakuna ng mga government officials lalo na pinaprayoridad ang mga health worker.

“It might be needed, but considering the first group of people that we’re vaccinating sa hierarchy natin ng priority, mas kailangan natin ng other healthcare worker influencers,” paliwanag pa ni Ho.

Matatandaang ilan pang mga opisyal ang nabakunahan kasama si testing czar Secretary Vince Dizon sa unang araw ng legal na pagbabakuna. RNT


  •  
  •  
  •  

Galvez sa gov’t officials: Hayaang maunang mabakunahan ang health workers

March 4, 2021 @2:00 PM
Views: 9
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Pinaalalahanan ni Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. ang ibang government officials na hayaan munang maunang mabakunahan ang healthcare workers sa vaccination program ng gobyerno.

Ang komento ay kasabay ng mga ulat na mayroon nang mga nauunang nabakunahan na hindi naman medical frontliners, at public officials.

Si Galvez, ay nauna nang nabakunahan base umano sa atas ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte para mapataas ang kumpyansa ng publiko sa bakuna ng Sinovac.

“Yun nga ang sinasabi ng (Health Secretary Francisco Duque III) na if we deprive one dose for one healthcare worker baka mamaya maging victim ng COVID. It will be a moral obligation for us,” ani Galvez

“We are asking all our leaders na kung puwede i-dedicate muna natin sa healthcare workers ito pong AstraZeneca at saka Sinovaac considering na tapusin muna natin yung healthcare workers at senior citizens,” dagdag pa niya.

Nauna nang sinita ng isang doktor si Galvez sa pagbabakuna nito kung saan iginiit ng doktor na dapat mauna ang mga healthcare worker.

Ayon kay Galvez na naayos na umano ang isyu sa pagitan nila.

“Nag-apologize naman po ako dahil talagang I was directed by the President to take that jab kasi nabalitaan na hindi po darating ang AstraZeneca,” aniya.

“Nabahala po ang ating mahal na Presidente. Sabi niya, ‘Maganda na magpa-vaccine ka na para makita ng tao ‘yung Sinovac…’yun nga ang kinakaayawan ng karamihan’,” dagdag pa ng vaccine czar.

Nilinaw naman ni Galvez ang ulat na tatlong benepisyaryo ng healthcare worker ang mabibigyan ng COVID-19 vaccine.

Giit niya na para lang muna sa healthcare workers ang nangyayaring vaccination program ng gobyerno.

Ang klaripikasyon ay bunsod na pagkakakuha umano ng bakuna ni Quezon Representative Helen Tan, na ang anak ay isang doktor sa Veterans Memorial Medical Center.

Aniya na iniimbestigahan na nila ang insidente.

Sa hiwalay naman na press briefing, sinabi ni presidential spokesperson Harry Roque na doktor naman umano kasi si Tan.

Ganito rin ang naging tugon ni Tan.

“I can’t see any reason for them to investigate. I am a medical doctor despite being a congresswoman. Part of my regular rounds every week is giving free consultation to sick people,”

“Got it as a frontliner and not just a mother of a frontliner,” dagdag pa ng mambabatas. RNT


  •  
  •  
  •  