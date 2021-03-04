Bakuna update: 9,077 naturukan na sa Pinas

Remate Online
MANILA, Philippines – Umabot na sa 9,077 indibidwal ang nabakunahan ng Sinovac vaccine sa Pilipinas, ayon sa anunsyo ni presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sa Cebu.
Ang anunsyo ni Roque ay kasabay na isinasagawang vaccination rollout sa Visayas sa Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.
Sa hiwalay naman na press briefing, ayon kay Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles na atanggap ng mga indbidwal na ito ang una sa dalawang doses ng COVID-19 vaccine ng Sinovac ng Tsina sa 32 inoculation sites sa buong Metro Manila.
Kabilang dito ang:
Philippine General Hospital;
Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital
Lung Center of the Philippines
Veterans Memorial Medical Center
Philippine National Police General Hospital
Pasig City General Hospital
Amang Rodriguez Medical Center
Pasay City General Hospital
Sta. Ana Hospital
Taguig-Pateros District Hospital
East Avenue Medical Center
Research Institute for Tropical Medicine
San Lazaro Hospital
Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center
Quirino Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Fe Del Mundo Medical Center
National Kidney and Transplant Institute
Philippine Heart Center
The Medical City
St. Lukes Medical Center-Quezon City
San Juan De Dios Educational Foundation, Inc.
Quezon City General Hospital
Cardinal Santos Medical Center
Pasay City Health Office
Ospital ng Muntinlupa
National Children’s Hospital
St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global
and five AFP sites.