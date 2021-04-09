Trending Now

Balipure makikipagpukpukan sa PVL

Balipure makikipagpukpukan sa PVL

April 9, 2021 @ 10:58 AM 2 hours ago
Views: 43
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Ibubuhos umano nila Balipure Water Defenders stars Satriani Espiritu at Gyra Ezra Barroga ang kanilang talento sa napipinto nilang pagsagupa sa Philippine Volleyball Leagues (PVL).

Sa ngayon, panay lamang umano online training ang kanilang ginagawa at sabik na umano silang sumalang sa aktwal na training para sa pagsabak nila sa liga na gagawin sa isang bubble set-up sa Inspire Sports Academy sa Calamba, Laguna.

“Preparation talaga ang nasa isip namin dahil papasok kami sa challenging competition. Wala nang takot basta ang advice sa’min nina coach ay laro at laban lang. Do our best. Kung ine-expect nila na underdogs kami, para sa amin challenge iyon to prove them wrong,” ayon kay opposite hitter Barroga kasama si middle blocker Espiritu nang mag-guest sa Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) Usapang Sports on Air via Zoom online na suportado ng Philippine Sports Commission at PAGCOR.

“Iyong mga challenge naman sa PVL, helps me grow as an athlete. Kung may pressure man dahil sa mas mabibigat ang kalaban, leave that at the back of my head and beat other team. Feeling ko kasi sa mga interview sa amin, underdogs kami, we are not. Actually, I’m really excited, kasi it’s over a year nang wala sa mismong game,” ani Espiritu.

Ipinagmalaki naman ni team manager Gil Cortez ang kanyang mga bataan at sinabing  — “ang mga batang ‘to palaban, I know may mga pangalan ang ibang teams, laban lang kami kung laban, bilog ang bola. Isa pa, ang advise namin sa kanila maging friendly sa media at take their advise kung kailangan para sa mas mahusay pa nilang laro.”

Ikinatuwa rin ni coach Rommel Abella ang pagbabalik sa team ni Gracielle Bombita na siyang hinirang na team captain ng Water Defenders.

“Every year naming nililigawan ang malalakas na players, pagdating kasi sa pilian ng players ay matindi rin ang competition, good thing nakuha namin siya. Matagal ko nang kinakausap si Grace, kahit na lumipat siya sa iba ay sabi ko open pa rin siya sa amin na bumalik,” ani Abellla.

Nang tanungin si Abella kung anong team ang pinakamalakas ngayon sa PVL ay tahasan nitong sinagot na F2 at Petro Gazz ang malakas. Rico Navarro


  •  
  •  
  •  

100K multa para sa nuisance candidates isinulong sa Kamara

April 9, 2021 @12:33 PM
Views: 0
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Limang buwan bago ang filing ng Certificates of Candidacy (CoC) nanawagan si Samar Rep. at House Transportation Chair Edgar Mary Sarmiento sa Kongreso na madaliin ang pag-aapruba sa kaniyang panukala na nagpapataw ng P100,000 multa sa mapatutunayang nuisance candidates.

Ang House Bill 91 ay inihain ni Sarmiento bilang amienda sa  Omnibus Election Code upang ang mga  kandidato para sa darating na eleksyon, 2022 ay masala at makaiwas sa mga nuisance.

“Any person named in the verified petition and found to have been in conspiracy with or have induced the person who filed such certificate shall also be made to pay the fine of not less than One Hundred Thousand Pesos,” ayon sa ilang probisyon ng panukalang batas.

Kasabay nito ay inihain din ng kongresista ang House Bill 92 na nagsusulong na ma-diskuwalipika at hindi na maka-posisyon sa gobyerno ang mga nahatulan dahil sa korapsyon.

Paliwanag din ng kongresista na ginagamit ng mga tiwaling politiko ang mga nuisance candidates upang talunin ang kanilang kalaban na ang karaniwan ay magpatakbo rin ng kandidato na ang pangalan ay kaparehas ng kanilang mga katunggali sa politika.

“ To put the election process in mockery or disrepute or to cause confusion among the voters by the similarity of the names of the registered candidates or by other circumstances or acts which clearly demonstrate that the candidate has no bona fide intention to run for the office.”

Sinabi ni Sarmiento na ang Article 69 ng Omnibus Election Code o ang Batas Pambansa 881 ay nagbibigay ng mandato sa Commission on Election (Comelec) na kanselahin o ibasura ang COC ng pinaghihinalaang mga nuisance candidate ngunit walang banggit aniya sa batas ukol sa pagbabawal sa mga ito na ulit-ulitin ang paghahain ng COC.

“There is a reasonable need to employ more measure to deter the practice of indiscriminately filing a certificate of candidacy just to mock the election or to attempt to shave off the votes of certain candidates. As a deterrent to such practice, a penalty heavier than mere refusal of due course or cancellation of a CoC must be imposed upon those who maliciously file or cause the filing of the same,” ani Sarmiento.

Ito aniya ang mga pangunahing dahilan kung bakit napapanahon ang pag-amienda sa  Article 69 ng BP 881 upang isama o maipasok ang probisyong: “The Commission, upon notice and hearing, may also impose the penalty of a fine not less than One Hundred Thousand Pesos on the person who filed such certificate upon proof of malice or gross bad faith.” Meliza Maluntag


  •  
  •  
  •  

Kuya Wil, nagbawas ng dancer at staff!

April 9, 2021 @12:26 PM
Views: 5
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nakasanayan na ni Willie Revillame na kasama ang kanyang program staff sa tuwing kumakain.

Pero hindi na ngayon.

Labag man sa kanyang kalooban, mag-isa na lang na ninanamnam ng TV host ang kanyang kinakain dahil may pag-aaral na madaling makahawa ng COVID-19 kapag magkakasamang nagsasalu-salo sa hapag-kainan.

Bilang pagtalima rin sa health protocol, nagbawas na rin ng mga dancer si Willie na aniya’y dumarami sa studio. Maging ang ibang staff niya’y on rotation na rin para mabawasan ang bilang ng tao sa studio.

Hinihintay lang daw ni Willie ang approval ng GMA management para sa resthouse niya sa Puerto Galera kung saan puwedeng i-tape ang “Tutok To Win” para matiyak na rin ang kaligtasan ng mga tao sa produksyon. Ronnie Carrasco III


  •  
  •  
  •  

Pinas dapat makipagsanib-pwersa sa ibang bansa vs China – Robredo

April 9, 2021 @12:23 PM
Views: 0
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Iginiit ni Vice President Leni Robredo na dapat makipagsanib-pwersa ang Pilipinas sa kalapit na bansa sa panggigitgit ng China sa West Philippine Sea.

“One of the things that we could have done since 2016 was to use the decision to team up with all other neighboring countries who are going through the same struggles, to use the ruling to be able to have a stronger position,” ani Robredo sa isang panayam ng ANC.

Giit ng bise na isa ito sa mga oportunidad ng bans ana hindi ginagamit ng gobyerno.

Pinuri rin ni Robredo ang paninindigan ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa tensyon sa Julian Felipe Reef.

“My source of comfort now is the strong statement released by Secretary Lorenzana and the DFA because to me they were fighting for us,” aniya.

Ikinalungkot din ni Robredo ang panghaharass ng mga Tsino sa mga mangingisdang Filipino.

Kamakailan naghain muli ng diplomatic protest ang bansa laban sa China sa pananatili ng 44 pang barko sa Julian Felipe Reef. RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  

Election honoraria ng guro, iba pang poll workers , ililibre sa buwis ni Gatchalian

April 9, 2021 @12:12 PM
Views: 0
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Isang taon bago ang halalan sa 2022, muling isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang tax exemption sa honoraria, travel allowance, at iba pang mga benepisyong ipinagkakaloob sa mga poll workers, lalo na sa mga guro, opisyal, at kawani ng Department of Education (DepEd).

Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 1193 na inihain noong 2019, ipinapanukala ni Gatchalian ang muling pag-amyenda sa una nang na-amyendahang National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 (Republic Act No. 8424) upang matanggap ng mga poll workers ang buong halaga ng kanilang honoraria, travel allowance, at iba pang mga benepisyo. Layon din ng naturang panukala na huwag nang isama ang honoraria at allowances sa gross income ng mga poll workers. Sa kasalukuyan, ang election honoraria ng mga naturang poll workers ay pinapatawan ng limang porsyentong buwis.

Habang patuloy ang pagsisikap ng mga guro at ng ibang mga kawani ng DepEd upang maipagpatuloy ang edukasyon sa gitna ng pandemya, binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian ang mahalagang papel nila upang matiyak ang malinis, maayos, at mapayapang halalan. Dagdag pa ng senador, kinakaharap ng mga guro ang panganib na dulot ng mga karahasang may kinalaman sa halalan, lalo na sa mga itinuturing na high risk areas. Noong 2019 midterm elections, mahigit kalahating milyong (531,307) mga guro, opisyal, at kawani ang ipinadala sa mahigt tatlumpu’t anim na libong (36,830) poll centers.

“Maliban sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon sa gitna ng pandemya, ang ating mga guro, opisyal, at kawani ng mga pampublikong paaralan ay nagsisilbing frontliners upang matiyak ang maayos at malinis na halalan. Hindi biro ang trabaho nila mula sa preparasyon hanggang sa bilangan ng mga balota. Kaya maituturing natin itong isang paraan ng pasasalamat para sa kanilang dedikasyon at sakripisyo,” pahayag ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture.

Sa ilalim ng Election Service Reform Act (Republic Act No. 10756), ang mga Chairperson ng Electoral Board ay nakatatanggap ng tig-anim na libong piso (P6,000), samantalang ang mga kasapi ng electoral boards ay nakatatanggap ng tig-limang libong piso (P5,000). Ang mga Department of Education Supervisor Officials (DESO) ay nakatatanggap ng tig-apat na libong piso (P4,000), samantalang tig-dalawang libong piso (P2,000) naman ang natatanggap ng support staff.

Dagdag pa ni Gatchalian, ang mga honoraria at allowances ng mga guro ay pinapatawan ng income tax kung lagpas sa dalawang daan at limampung libong (P250,000) piso and kanilang annual taxable income sa ilalim ng Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law. Ang mga kumikita naman ng mas mababa sa naturang halaga ay kailangang magsumite ng pormal na deklarasyon ng tax exemptions. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

DOH: Bawat sentimo ng pondo sa COVID response “accounted”

April 9, 2021 @12:01 PM
Views: 22
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Tiniyak ng Department of Health (DOH) na ang bawat sentimo ng mga pinag-uuspanag pondo pati na  rin ang lahat ng iba pang mga public funds na inilaaan sa Kagawaran ay “accounted” lahat at magagamit para sa publiko .

Tugon ito ng DOH sa panawagan na magbigay ang Kagawaran ng “breakdown”  kung paano ginasta ang P9 bilyong pondo  para s akonstruksyon ng health infrastructure sa ilalim ng Bayanihan I at II.

Binigyan diin ng DOH na ang nasabing pondo  ay ginamit para sa konstruksyon ng temporary medical isolation at quarantine facilities, field hospitals, dormitories, at ang pagpapalawak ng kapasidad ng hospital ng gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng pagkuha o pagbili ng ibat-ibang medical equipment.

Sa P4.4 bilyon na inilaan s ailalim ng Bayanihan I, P 4.36 bilyon ang nagamit hanggang December 31, 2020 para makakuha ng medical equipment tulad ng mechanical ventilators, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow hoods, at  biomedical microcentrifuges at iba pang medical equipment essential para sa pagtitiyak na na maalagaan ng mga ospital ang mga COVID-19 patients.

Samantala,ang inilaan naman na P4.5 bilyong sa ilalim ng Bayanihan II, ginamit naman ang P3.88 bilyon  nagamit hanggang  December 31 ,2020 para konstruskyon ng temporary medical isolation at  quarantine facilities, field hospitals, dormitories para sa frontliners at  expansion ng  government capacity sa buong bansa.

Ang natitira namang P617 milyon at P 308 milyon ay nagamit  para s apagkuha ng mga mahahalagang kagamitan na nauugnay sa COVID-19 tulad ng mga mechanical ventilators, portable x-ray machines, hemodialysis machines, high flow nasal cannula oxygen machines, at iba pang kagamitan na kinakailangan para sa pagtaas ng mga testing capacities ng mga laboratory.

Sinabi rin ng DOH na magbinbigay ito ng buong ulat sa paggasta sa mga tanggapan ng senador ns humihiling para s anasabing datos.

Binigyan diin ng DOH na ito ay palaging nakatuon na mapanatili ang lubos na integridad at transparency bilang pagtupad ng mandato nito na magtatag at mapanatli ang isang ang madaling maabot na health system na nagbibigay ng kalidad ng mga serbisyong pagkalusogan sa bawat Pilipino.

Binigyang diin pa ng DOH na ngayon ay hindi ang oras upang maghiwa-hiwalay sa pagtugon ng pandemyang ito at nanawagan para sa pagkakaisa mula sa iba pang gobyerno at publiko habang ang bansa ay nahaharap sa pagtaas ng bilang ng kaso ng COVID-19. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


  •  
  •  
  •  