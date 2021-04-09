Balipure makikipagpukpukan sa PVL

MANILA, Philippines – Limang buwan bago ang filing ng Certificates of Candidacy (CoC) nanawagan si Samar Rep. at House Transportation Chair Edgar Mary Sarmiento sa Kongreso na madaliin ang pag-aapruba sa kaniyang panukala na nagpapataw ng P100,000 multa sa mapatutunayang nuisance candidates.

Ang House Bill 91 ay inihain ni Sarmiento bilang amienda sa Omnibus Election Code upang ang mga kandidato para sa darating na eleksyon, 2022 ay masala at makaiwas sa mga nuisance.

“Any person named in the verified petition and found to have been in conspiracy with or have induced the person who filed such certificate shall also be made to pay the fine of not less than One Hundred Thousand Pesos,” ayon sa ilang probisyon ng panukalang batas.

Kasabay nito ay inihain din ng kongresista ang House Bill 92 na nagsusulong na ma-diskuwalipika at hindi na maka-posisyon sa gobyerno ang mga nahatulan dahil sa korapsyon.

Paliwanag din ng kongresista na ginagamit ng mga tiwaling politiko ang mga nuisance candidates upang talunin ang kanilang kalaban na ang karaniwan ay magpatakbo rin ng kandidato na ang pangalan ay kaparehas ng kanilang mga katunggali sa politika.

“ To put the election process in mockery or disrepute or to cause confusion among the voters by the similarity of the names of the registered candidates or by other circumstances or acts which clearly demonstrate that the candidate has no bona fide intention to run for the office.”

Sinabi ni Sarmiento na ang Article 69 ng Omnibus Election Code o ang Batas Pambansa 881 ay nagbibigay ng mandato sa Commission on Election (Comelec) na kanselahin o ibasura ang COC ng pinaghihinalaang mga nuisance candidate ngunit walang banggit aniya sa batas ukol sa pagbabawal sa mga ito na ulit-ulitin ang paghahain ng COC.

“There is a reasonable need to employ more measure to deter the practice of indiscriminately filing a certificate of candidacy just to mock the election or to attempt to shave off the votes of certain candidates. As a deterrent to such practice, a penalty heavier than mere refusal of due course or cancellation of a CoC must be imposed upon those who maliciously file or cause the filing of the same,” ani Sarmiento.

Ito aniya ang mga pangunahing dahilan kung bakit napapanahon ang pag-amienda sa Article 69 ng BP 881 upang isama o maipasok ang probisyong: “The Commission, upon notice and hearing, may also impose the penalty of a fine not less than One Hundred Thousand Pesos on the person who filed such certificate upon proof of malice or gross bad faith.” Meliza Maluntag