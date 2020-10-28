Trending Now

Bataan 2020 todo tanggi sa pag-angkat ng delikadong basura

October 28, 2020 @ 7:53 PM 18 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Mariing itinanggi ng Bataan 2020, Inc., isang kompanyang paper manufacturer, na nag-angkat ito ng delikadong solid waste mula sa United States.

Ginawa ang pagtanggi sa bintang ng Bureau of Customs na basura ang mga inangkat nito lalo’t natagpuang may mga nakahalong katulad ng face mask nang dumating ito sa Port of Subic.

Kasunod ng bintang ang pagsasabi ni BOC spokesperson Vincent Maronilla na sasampahan ng ahensya ang kompanya ng kasong paglabag ng Republic Act No. 10863 o Customs Modernization and Tariff Act at mga kaukulang batas pangkapaligiran kasabay ng pagsasabing ipababalik ang materyales sa bansang pinanggalingan nito.

Matatandaan na noong Oktubre 22, dumating ang nagsamang pwersa ng BOC at Department of Environment and Natural Resources sa nasabing port at pinabuksan nila ang lima sa 30 container van at lumanta dito ang mga nakahalong face mask sa mga papel at karton.

Ayon naman sa kompanya, kilala at iginagalang umano ito na miyembro ng Philippine Paper Manufacturers Association (PPMA) na 20 taon nang gumagawa ng papel, kasama ang pag-recycle ng papel, carton, tissue at iba pa.

Katwiran ng kompanya, pasado umano sa sukatang internasyunal ang kalidad ng mga papel at may kasamang mga kaukulang papeles.

Kaya naman, nang hilingin ng mga awtoridad na buksan ang mga container van, agad silang pumayag.

Mangilan-ngilan lang naman umano ang mga face mask na nakahalo sa mga karton at papel.

Wala umanong nakalalason o makasasama sa kalusugan sa mga materyales, lalo’t lagi umanong sumusunod ang kompanya sa mga batas ng mga kaukulang ahensya ng pamahalaan.

May permiso rin umano sila mula sa pamahalaan na bilang importer ng recyclable materials at pinoproseso ang mga ito sa sukatan ng ISO and Forestry Stewardship Council na pasado sa internasyunal na pamantayan. RNT


Mga bulaklak sa Dangwa para sa paparating na Undas 2020

October 28, 2020 @8:00 PM
Views: 22
LOOK | Mga bulaklak sa Dangwa para sa paparating na Undas 2020.

 


Rhian Ramos, inilantad ang pagkatao!

October 28, 2020 @7:55 PM
Views: 24
Manila, Philippines- Kung karamihan sa mga artista ay nawiwili sa pa-cute at pakwelang vlog ay ibahin natin si Rhian Ramos.

 

Ang content kasi ng kanyang vlog ngayon  ay ang pag-open niya sa sarili.

 

Sa vlog niya inilabas ang other side of her at ang paglabas ng mga katotohanan. 

 

Sinimulan na ito ni Rhian nang in-upload niya ang story ng break-up nila ng foreigner na boypren na si Amit Borsok. Siya na mismo nagtapat sa publiko. 

 

Isa raw ito sa sanhi ng labis na pagbawas ng kanyang timbang. 

 

Bago pa kasi ang hiwalayan blues nila ng dating bf ay nagkaroon din ng tampuhan sina Rhian at ang kanyang pamilya.

 

Lumipat kasi ang aktres sa isang condo unit at bumukod na sa pamilya.

 

“It was so hard, I really had a hard time, guys…

 

“And not just ’cause I was, like, brokenhearted and, like, shattered, but other things in my life were giving me a lot of stress.

 

“I had to move out. 

 

“Noong una, ayaw ng mommy ko, against siya doon. Pero ngayon they’re helping me out by helping me move kasi stressful siya.” Wally Peralta


8 PhilHealth execs sinuspinde ng Ombudsman sa P2.7B IRM

October 28, 2020 @7:44 PM
Views: 51
Manila, Philippines – Isinailalim sa preventive suspension ni Ombudsman Samuel Martires ang walong matataas na opisyal ng PhilHealth kaugnay ng P2.7 bilyong anomalya sa Internal Reimbursement Mechanism.

Kabilang sa mga sinuspinde sina PhilHealth Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Arnel de Jesus, COO for Fund Management Sector Renato Limsiaco, Senior Vice President for Health Finance Policy Sector Dr. Israel Paragas at limang iba pa.

Sinabi ni Martires’ na nagkaroon ang mga ito ng  grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service batay na rin sa sumbong na isinampa ng National Bureau of Investigation.

Kailangan umanong suspendihin ang mga nasabing opisyal upang hindi nila magamit ang kanilang posisyon sa pagtatago o pagsira ng mga ebidensya o impluwensiyahan ang mga testigo. RNT


PDEA nakatanggap ng drug detection equipment mula US drug agency

October 28, 2020 @7:36 PM
Views: 67
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang P13 milyong halaga ng drug detection equipment ang ibinigay ng United States Drug Enforcement Administration (USDEA) sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Batay kay PDEA chief Director General Wilkins Villanueva, makatutulong ito sa ‘airport and investigation capabilities’ ng kanilang ahensya lalo pa sa pagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon sa  transnational drug trafficking activities.

Kasama sa mga nai-donate ang:

  • Three Rigaku handheld drug analyzers;

  • Two N2200 handheld narcotics detectors;

  • Two Viken HBI-120 handheld X-ray imagers;

  • One B & W TEK tactic ID-1064 handheld Raman spectrometer; and

  • One Heuresis handheld X-ray unit

“PDEA is very grateful to our counterpart, the USDEA, for their continued support to our campaign against illegal drugs, particularly in training and capability building. These equipment will surely enhance the investigation capabilities of our airport interdiction task force,” lahad ni Villanueva. RNT/FGDC


Real estate brokers, developers, 4 pang amendments, ikakasa ni Poe sa AMLA

October 28, 2020 @7:28 PM
Views: 78
Manila, Philippines – Nakatakdang isama ang real estate brokers at developers at apat pang amendments ang isasama sa Anti-Money Laundering Act na sinimulan nang talakayin ng komite ni Senador Grace Poe.

Sa kanyang opening statement sa pagsisimula ng pagdinig ng Senate committee on banks, financial institutions at currencies, sinabi ni Poe na lamang kailangan maipasa ang mga amendments kundi kailangan din natin magpakita ng nasasalat at positibong progreso sa ating anti-money laundering at counter-terrorist financial regime.

“The country’s financial experts want us to treat this as a form of national economic emergency, the same way we treated the pandemic as a national health emergency,” ayon kay Poe.

Punto ni Poe, narito ang ilang panukalang amendments sa AMLA:

  1. Inclusion of real estate brokers and developers

  2. Inclusion of tax crimes and violations of the Strategic Trade and Management Act relative to financing of weapons of mass destruction

  3. Authorizing the AMLC to implement targeted financial sanctions

  4. Authorizing the AMLC to preserve assets subject of these orders

  5. Prohibition of injunction against the freeze orders and forfeiture powers

  6. Expansion of the investigative powers of the AMLC to subpoena and contempt powers.

Ipinaliwanag ni Poe na noong 2000, naisama ang Pilipinas sa listahan ng non-cooperative countries at territories kaya naisabatas ang  Republic Act (RA) 9160 othe Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001 upang remedyuhan  ang isyu.

Bukod dito, noong 2008, lumitaw ang banta na posibleng mailagay tayo sa grey-listing kaya naisabatas ang   RA 10168 at 10365 noong 2012 at 2013.

“This happened again in 2017 which resulted in the passage of RA 10927,” saad ni Poe.

Aniya, dalawangpung tao at apat na batas ang nakalipas, nahaharap na natin tayo sa urgent period upang rebyuhin ang kahusayan ng ating kasalukuyang legal framework upang labanan ang money laundering.

“It is a global nuisance which we committed to address when we joined the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering,” paliwanag pa ng senador.

“This time around, we are at the tail end of an observation period where our commitment to a strong international financial system will be tested. It started last October 2019 and was supposedly due to end this month. This period was extended to February 2021 due to the pandemic. This is thus our chance to remedy the gaps in our laws.”

Ibinabala pa ni Poe kapag nabigo tayong tugunan ang mga pagkukulang na ito, na lumitaw sa pinakahuling ebalwasyon, mailalagay tayo sa grey list.

“This simply means that the Philippines will become a high-risk jurisdiction in terms of financial transactions,” ayon sa mambabatas.

“Such classification will have a negative impact on the economy and cost of doing business in this country. A grey-listing will subject Filipino nationals and businesses to enhanced due diligence for European Union transactions, and entail additional costs and paperwork for transactions made elsewhere.”

Sinabi ni Poe na anumang karagdagang transaction cost ay prohibitive, pero mas malaki ang epekto ng grey-list sa ating overseas Filipino workers na posibleng magdusa sa mas mataas na remittance at interest rates.

“Further, a grey-listing may prolong the timeline to achieve the “A” credit rating before 2022, as it can have an effect on price stability and perceived governance standards. Grey-listing also comes with reduced investor and lender confidence which may result in limited access to banking or financial services.” Ernie Reyes


