Batangueños na biktima ng Taal Volcano eruption, inayudahan ni Bong Go







Manila, Philippines – Hindi tinutulan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang planong “panghihimasok” ni Pangulong Duterte sa giyerang-pulitikal sa Mababang Kapulungan nina House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano at Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco upang maiwasan ang budget impasse.

Sa kanyang pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na pawang option ng Pangulo na dapat gawin ang dapat gawin kahit pa direktang “manghimasok” upang malutas ang isyu sa speakership upang maisabatas ang 2021 national budget.

“It is the President’s option to do whatever is necessary, even taking a “direct” hand in resolving the Speakership issue, with the timely passage of the 2021 national budget as his only consideration. After all, anything that has to do with national interest should involve the President,” ayon kay Laccson.

Sinabi ng senador na sakaling malutas ni Pangulong Duterte ang sigalot, dapat pasalamatan ang chief executive dahil nailigtas nito ang bansa sa mas matinding krisis kapag walang badyet.

“This is one credit I would give to the President. As the leader of the coalition of political parties in the House of Representatives, I don’t think there is impropriety if he steps in to resolve the impasse between conflicting groups that are both his allies anyway,” aniya.

Ayon kay Lacson, ilang tawag lamang sa mga lider ng koalisyon, tiyak na magiging maganda ang takbo ng mga bagay-bagay sa Mababang Kapulungan.

“A few calls to the leaders of those coalitions can simplify matters,” lahad pa nito.

Iginiit ni Lacson na hindi maaaring maghain ng committee report ang Senate committee on finance na pinamumunuan ni Senador Sonny Angara kung walang kopya ng General Appropriation Bill na nasumite sa Senado.

“Having said that, how can the Senate accept a printed copy of an unapproved House version of the budget bill, as proposed by Speaker Cayetano? We can only file a committee report once the General Appropriations Bill is transmitted to us after it has been approved on third and final reading.”

Aniya, bakit kailangan pang maghintay ng November 16 bago simulan ang deliberasyon ng pambansang badyet na puwedeng pagtibayin ng Kamara bago sumapit ang Undas.

“Why do they have to wait for Nov. 16 to approve the budget on third and final reading? I can’t understand any of this,” ani Lacson.

“Our priority in the Senate remains the same – to pass on time a national budget that will allow us to deal with the effects of the pandemic. This includes scrutinizing the budget bill to make sure huge sums are not lost to incompetence or greed,” patapos ng senador. Ernie Reyes